League of Legends LoLdle #275: Answers for Saturday, April 8, 2023

On April 8, 2023, LoLdle, the League of Legends variant of Wordle, released a new set of puzzles for its global fanbase. This is the 275th set of puzzles since its launch.
The answers to the latest LoLdle puzzles are somewhat easy since the featured champions are quite popular in the current meta. Therefore, both veterans and beginners should have no trouble figuring out the solutions.
Answers to League of Legends LoLdle on April 8, 2023
The answers to LoLdle number 275, released on April 8, 2023, are as follows:
Classic: Kha'Zix
Quote: Vi
Ability: Kindred, Bonus: E
Emoji: Hecarim
Splash Art: Xayah, Bonus: Brave Phoenix Xayah
Answers to past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles
The solutions to some of the previous LoLdle puzzles are listed below:
- April 7, 2023, LoLdle = Lulu, Kha'Zix, Rakan, Jhin, Ekko
- April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali
- April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin
- April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar
- April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra
- April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona
- March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell
- March 30, 2023, LoLdle = Morgana, Lulu, Gragas, Viego, Sion
- March 29,2023, LoLdle = Vayne, Fiora, Zoe, Ekko, Braum
- March 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus
- March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo
- March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor
- March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios
- March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas
Among the solutions to the latest LoLdle puzzle set, Kha'Zix is arguably the easiest guess, as there are very few Voidborn champions in the jungle role in League of Legends. Vi is also a straightforward guess, as her quote has clues related to punching someone, and there is only one champion in the entire game who does that.
Kindred can be a bit tricky to guess as the ability clue is hard to understand at first glance. Meanwhile, Hecarim is an obvious guess since there is only one champion that represents an undead horse.
Lastly, players should not have any issues recognizing Xayah. The splash art clue features feathers, and only one unit in League of Legends has that aesthetic.