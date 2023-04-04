League of Legends LoLdle #271: Answers for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

On April 4, 2023, LoLdle released a new set of puzzles for League of Legends players to solve. The latest puzzles are quite easy compared to previous ones. The featured champions are extremely popular, and even newer players should not have much trouble figuring out the answers.
Like with most LoLdle puzzles, players should try to figure out the answers on their own before looking into the solutions provided in this article.
League of Legends LoLdle answers for April 4, 2023
The answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 4, 2023, are as follows:
Classic: Zac
Quote: Galio
Ability: Sona, Bonus: Q
Emoji: Qiyana
Splash Art: Rengar, Bonus: Default
Previous Answers to League of Legends LoLdle
The answers to previous LoLdle puzzles are as follows:
- April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra
- April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona
- March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell
- March 30, 2023, LoLdle = Morgana, Lulu, Gragas, Viego, Sion
- March 29,2023, LoLdle = Vayne, Fiora, Zoe, Ekko, Braum
- March 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus
- March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo
- March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor
- March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios
- March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas
- March 23, 2023, LoLdle = Nidalee, Shen, Mordekaiser, Jinx, Nautilus
- March 22, 2023, LoLdle = Dr. Mundo, Aphelio, Fizz, Rell, Bard
When it comes to today's answers, Zac is probably the only one that is a bit difficult to guess, as he is not the most popular champion in the meta. It is very easy to figure out Galio's puzzle, as he is not only popular, but his quotes are also pretty common. Sona is also a straightforward guess, as she is one of the most well-known support champions in League of Legends.
Qiyana might be difficult to guess on the first try, but she should become apparent in two or three attempts. Lastly, Rengar's splash art is an easy guess, as the clue itself makes the answer obvious.