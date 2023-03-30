League of Legends LoLdle #266: Answers for Thursday March 30, 2023

The developers of League of Legends, LoLdle, recently launched a new puzzle on March 30, 2023, that challenges players to guess the names of five different champions using various clues provided on the LoLdle website. In this article, we will briefly discuss the solutions to these puzzles to help fans who may be stuck.

Puzzle number 266 is a mixed bag, with three relatively easy guesses and two more challenging ones. We encourage fans to attempt to solve the puzzles on their own before looking into the solutions, but if they get stuck, these solutions may come in handy.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle #266

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle number 266, which was released on March 30, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Morgana

Quote: Lulu

Ability: Gragas, Bonus: E

Emoji: Viego

Splash Art: Sion, Bonus: Blackfrost Sion

Answers to past puzzles in League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the previous puzzles from League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:

March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus

March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo

March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 23, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

March 22, 2023, LoLdle = Nidalee, Shen, Mordekaiser, Jinx, Nautilus

March 21, 2023, LoLdle = Dr. Mundo, Aphelio, Fizz, Rell, Bard

March 20, 2023, LoLdle = Miss Fortune, Thresh, Lulu, Galio, Cassiopeia

March 19, 2023, LoLdle = Malzahar, Camille, Dr. Mundo, Nasus, Volibear

March 18, 2023, LoLdle = Taliyah, Urgot, Diana, Darius, Blitzcrank

Now, coming to today's solutions, Morgana is an easy guess as she has both Demacian and Targonian affiliations, and there is only one character in the game who has this kind of duality. The second solution is Lulu, which may be a bit challenging to guess due to the obscure quote provided. However, support players may have an easier time because she is a popular pick in the role.

Gragas is an easy one as the ability icon makes the solution very obvious since there is only one champion in League of Legends who walks around with a beer drum. Viego can be a tricky one since the emojis are generic and could refer to a lot of other champions. Lastly, Sion is definitely an easy guess as the angle at which the splash art has been shown makes the answer very obvious.

