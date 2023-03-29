League of Legends LoLdle #265: Answers for Wednesday March 29, 2023

On March 29, 2023, the popular MOBA League of Legends released its 265th LoLdle puzzle, a Wordle-style guessing game where players try to guess the champions based on a set of letters provided. The puzzle features champions that are well-known among the player base, making it one of the easiest puzzles in recent memory.

It's always recommended that fans try to guess the answers themselves before looking up the solutions to fully enjoy and engage with the game. For those who need a bit of help, the solutions to the puzzle have been briefly discussed in this article.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle puzzle for March 29, 2023

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle on March 29, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Vayne

Quote: Fiora

Ability: Zoe, Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Ekko

Splash Art: Braum, Bonus: Default

Past answers to League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the previous puzzles in League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:

March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus

March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo

March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 23, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

March 22, 2023, LoLdle = Nidalee, Shen, Mordekaiser, Jinx, Nautilus

March 21, 2023, LoLdle = Dr. Mundo, Aphelio, Fizz, Rell, Bard

March 20, 2023, LoLdle = Miss Fortune, Thresh, Lulu, Galio, Cassiopeia

March 19, 2023, LoLdle = Malzahar, Camille, Dr. Mundo, Nasus, Volibear

March 18, 2023, LoLdle = Taliyah, Urgot, Diana, Darius, Blitzcrank

Now, coming to today's solutions, Vayne is an easy one as her regional affiliation, lane position, and gender makes her an obvious guess. Fiora is also an easy one as she is so popular that players must have heard her quotes multiple times in the game.

Zoe can be a tricky one since she is not as popular compared to some of the other midlaners in the game. However, Ekko is also a very easy guess since there is only one character in the entire game that deals with time. Lastly, hardcore support players should not have any issues with the Braum splash art puzzle on account of how popular he is in the meta.

