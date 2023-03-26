League of Legends LoLdle #262: Answers for Sunday March 26, 2023

On March 26, 2023, the developers of League of Legends LoLdle released a brand new champion guessing puzzle for players across the world. It was a mixed bag with two being popular champions and the other three a bit out of the meta. It was extremely favorable for junglers as three of them are from that position.

League of Legends LoLdle March 26, 2023 answers

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle on March 26, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Karthus

Quote: Rumble

Ability: Bard, Bonus: R

Emoji: Wukong

Splash Art: Jarvan IV, Bonus: Commando Jarvan IV

Karthus is quite an easy one as the champion is extremely popular, which means most players should be aware of his regional affiliation. Rumble can be tricky as very few players pick him, making it hard to recognize a specific quote from him.

Bard can also be very tricky since he is not that popular of a pick even amongst the hardcore support players. Wukong is a very easy guess since there is only one monkey king within the game. Lastly, Jarvan IV is also simple, but the skin is an old one, which might make it tricky for newer players.

Previous answers for League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 23, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

March 22, 2023, LoLdle = Nidalee, Shen, Mordekaiser, Jinx, Nautilus

March 21, 2023, LoLdle = Dr. Mundo, Aphelio, Fizz, Rell, Bard

March 20, 2023, LoLdle = Miss Fortune, Thresh, Lulu, Galio, Cassiopeia

March 19, 2023, LoLdle = Malzahar, Camille, Dr. Mundo, Nasus, Volibear

March 18, 2023, LoLdle = Taliyah, Urgot, Diana, Darius, Blitzcrank

March 17, 2023, LoLdle = Hecarim, Twitch, Talon, Pyke, Gnar

March 16, 2023, LoLdle = Kindred, Neeko, Hecarim, Anivia, Jinx

March 15, 2023, LoLdle = Urgot, Lillia, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Rakan

March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne

March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne

