League of Legends LoLdle #261: Answers for Saturday March 25, 2023

On March 25, 2023, the developers of League of Legends LoLdle released a brand new puzzle involving a champion guessing game for players across the globe to participate in. These clues can be found in the core game of League of Legends itself.

For the convenience of fans and interested readers, a brief discussion of puzzle number 261 has been provided in the article below. As always, it goes without saying that fans should always try to solve the puzzles by themselves first before searching for the solutions online.

League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 25, 2023

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle on March 25, 2023 are as follows:

Classic: Kog'Maw

Quote: Leona

Ability: Taric, Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Swain

Splash Art: Viktor, Bonus: High Noon Viktor

Previous answers to LoLdle

The answers to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 23, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

March 22, 2023, LoLdle = Nidalee, Shen, Mordekaiser, Jinx, Nautilus

March 21, 2023, LoLdle = Dr. Mundo, Aphelio, Fizz, Rell, Bard

March 20, 2023, LoLdle = Miss Fortune, Thresh, Lulu, Galio, Cassiopeia

March 19, 2023, LoLdle = Malzahar, Camille, Dr. Mundo, Nasus, Volibear

March 18, 2023, LoLdle = Taliyah, Urgot, Diana, Darius, Blitzcrank

March 17, 2023, LoLdle = Hecarim, Twitch, Talon, Pyke, Gnar

March 16, 2023, LoLdle = Kindred, Neeko, Hecarim, Anivia, Jinx

March 15, 2023, LoLdle = Urgot, Lillia, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Rakan

March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne

March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne

In today's puzzle, Kog'Maw is certainly difficult to guess as there are multiple champions in the game who categorize as 'Void' beings. So, getting this one right on your very first attempt will definitely be hard. Leona is an easy answer on account of the champion being widely popular amongst support players in League of Legends.

Considering that this particular champion is rarely picked, even against solo queue players, Taric is another hard answer. Quite likely the easiest answer today, Swain's emojis are fairly obvious as this champion is extremely unique.

Lastly, Viktor can be difficult to guess correctly since he's not as popular as other champions in solo queue. In addition, there are very few League of Legends players who purchase Viktor skins. Getting this one correct is certainly going to be tricky.

Poll : 0 votes