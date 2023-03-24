League of Legends LoLdle #260: Answers for Friday March 24, 2023

On Friday, March 24, 2023, the developers of League of Legends LoLdle released a brand new puzzle for players across the world. As always, the puzzle involved guessing five different champions based on certain clues that can be found in the game.

The solutions for puzzle number 260 have been presented in this article. The answers for today were extremely easy as all the champions are widely popular, and anyone who's played the game for at least a month should be able to figure these out.

It is also important to note that LoLdle is ultimately a puzzle game, and players should try to solve the challenges on their own before resorting to solutions.

League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 24, 2023

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle for March 24, 2023, have been provided below:

Classic: Caitlyn

Quote: Warwick

Ability: Zyra, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Trundle

Splash Art: Aphelios, Bonus: Nightbringer Aphelios

Past answers for LoLdle

Some of the past answers for League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:

March 23, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

March 22, 2023, LoLdle = Nidalee, Shen, Mordekaiser, Jinx, Nautilus

March 21, 2023, LoLdle = Dr. Mundo, Aphelio, Fizz, Rell, Bard

March 20, 2023, LoLdle = Miss Fortune, Thresh, Lulu, Galio, Cassiopeia

March 19, 2023, LoLdle = Malzahar, Camille, Dr. Mundo, Nasus, Volibear

March 18, 2023, LoLdle = Taliyah, Urgot, Diana, Darius, Blitzcrank

March 17, 2023, LoLdle = Hecarim, Twitch, Talon, Pyke, Gnar

March 16, 2023, LoLdle = Kindred, Neeko, Hecarim, Anivia, Jinx

March 15, 2023, LoLdle = Urgot, Lillia, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Rakan

March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne

March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne

Now, when it comes to today's answers, Caitlyn is an extremely easy guess as the number of female champions from Piltover is limited. Warwick is also a very easy guess, especially for newer players as he's extremely popular in the lower ranks, so it's almost impossible to miss his quote.

Zyra might be a bit tricky as she is not as popular in the support meta right now. However, both Trundle and Aphelios are easy to guess as the champions have very obvious clues that no player will miss.

