League of Legends LoLdle #249: Answers for Monday, March 13

In 2022, a League of Legends fan named Pimeko made LoLdle, a spoof of Wordle, in commemoration of their favorite Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game. This individual claimed that they were inspired by Commander Codex, Tusmo, Worldle, and Cemantix to make the title.

Among LoLdle's daily challenges are the Classic, Quote, Qbility, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles. Each of these requires gamers to answer with a League of Legends Champion based on a variety of criteria.

The character's gender, position, species, resources, range type, geographic location, and year of release have to be meticulously examined in accordance with the seven boxes in the Traditional LoLdle challenge. Players will find themselves guided towards the correct response with the help of alternating green, yellow, and red color boxes.

In LoLdle's Quote Challenge, a quote from a Champion is randomly displayed. A second hint (audio) pertaining to the same character will become available after a few failed guesses.

A randomly selected icon serves as a representation of a Champion's Q, W, E, R, or passive in the Ability challenge. More suggestions are provided in this game, along with instructions on how to check the accuracy of a few of the guesses the user made. The end goal is to correctly determine the ability.

To complete the Splash Art challenge, players must take a brief look at an official League of Legends splash image and make a guess accordingly. The picture will zoom out and enlarge the area that corresponds to the incorrect answer. It's worth noting that League of Legends-themed tasks are added to LoLdle's database once every 24 hours. With that in mind, here are the answers for today.

What are the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Monday, March 13, 2023?

Vayne (Heartseeker Vayne) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Monday, March 13, 2023, are:

Classic: Malphite

Quote: Tahm Kench

Ability: Vi; Bonus: Relentless Force (E)

Emoji: Sylas

Splash Art: Vayne; Bonus: Heartseeker Vayne

Previous League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

March 11, 2023, LoLdle = Ziggs, Anivia, Bel’Veth, Heimerdinger, Sejuani

March 11, 2023, LoLdle = Camille, Nocturne, Kha'Zix, Kled, Kennen

March 10, 2023, LoLdle = Sett, Shaco, Trundle, Warwick, Katarina

March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong

March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco

March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki

March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

It goes without saying that predictions don't always come true in LoLdle. A single Champion, Quote Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art task might even cause someone's streak to stop, which some people might even think is unfair. But, the game will become simpler if one plays it regularly and is familiar with League of Legends' in-game characters.

