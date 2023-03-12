League of Legends LoLdle #248: Answers for Sunday, March 12

A League of Legends enthusiast named Pimeko created LoLdle in 2022 as a parody of Wordle as a way to honor their preferred MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title. This individual stated that they used Commander Codex, Tusmo, Worldle, and Cemantix as inspirations.

Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles are among LoLdle's daily tasks. Viewers must select a League of Legends Champion for each challenge based on a range of variables.

In accordance with the seven boxes in the Classic LoLdle challenge, the Champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, geographic location, and year of release are all carefully explored. These boxes' alternating between green, yellow, and red colors serve as directional cues that steer players toward the right answer.

A Champion's quote is shown at random in LoLdle's Quote Challenge. After a few incorrect guesses, a second audio suggestion related to the character's will become available.

A Champion's Q, W, E, R, passive ability, or one of the other powers in the Ability task is represented by a randomly chosen icon. The game provides further suggestions and demonstrates how to determine whether a few of the guesses the user made were accurate.

Players must look at a short portion of a provided official League of Legends splash art and make guesses to beat the Splash Art challenge. For each wrong answer, the image zooms out and enlarges the given image's relevant area. Every 24 hours, a brand-new collection of chores with a League of Legends theme is made available on LoLdle.

What are the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Sunday, March 12, 2023?

Sejuani (Bear Cavalry Sejuani) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Sunday, March 12, 2023, are:

Classic: Ziggs

Quote: Anivia

Ability: Bel’Veth; Bonus: Above and Below (W)

Emoji: Heimerdinger

Splash Art: Sejuani; Bonus: Bear Cavalry Sejuani

Previous League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

March 11, 2023, LoLdle = Camille, Nocturne, Kha'Zix, Kled, Kennen

March 10, 2023, LoLdle = Sett, Shaco, Trundle, Warwick, Katarina

March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong

March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco

March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki

March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

It goes without saying that in LoLdle, predictions don't always work out. Some might even consider it unjust if their streak ends because of a single Champion, Quote Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art task. However, if one regularly plays the game and is familiar with the League of Legends in-game characters, LoLdle should get easier.

Poll : 0 votes