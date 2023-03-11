League of Legends LoLdle #247: Answer for Saturday, March 11

In 2022, Pimeko, a League of Legends fan, was inspired by Wordle and developed a similar game called LoLdle to show appreciation for his favorite MOBA.

In addition to crediting Wordle as an inspiration, Pimeko also mentioned using the Commander Codex, Tusmo, Worldle, and Cemantix to develop his own special version.

The daily chores in LoLdle include Classic, Quotation, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles. Each challenge requires viewers to select a League of Legends champion based on various criteria.

A champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, geographic location, and year of release are all investigated systematically, referring to the seven boxes in the Classic LoLdle challenge. The colors of these boxes, which alternate between green, yellow, and red, act as directional signals to lead players to the correct response.

LoLdle @loldlegame NEW GAME MODE

Try to guess a champion with a set of emojis, unlock one for each try!

You after this tweet: 🤩🤔🥵🤯⚔️



In LoLdle's Quote Challenge, a Champion's quote is randomly displayed. A second audio suggestion of the champion's in-game answer will be made accessible after a few failed guesses.

A randomly selected icon represents a champion's Q, W, E, R, passive ability, or one of the other powers in the Ability challenge. The game shows how to determine whether a few guesses were made incorrectly and offers additional hints.

To complete the Splash Art challenge, players must examine a small bit of a specific official League of Legends splash art. The image zooms out and enlarges the pertinent portion of the image for each incorrect guess.

A fresh set of tasks with a League of Legends theme is revealed every 24 hours on LoLdle.

What are the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Friday, March 11, 2023?

Kennen (Arctic Ops Kennen) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Saturday, March 11, 2023, are:

Classic: Camille

Quote: Nocturne

Ability: Kha’Zix; Bonus: Leap (E)

Bonus: Emoji: Kled

Splash Art: Kennen; Bonus: Arctic Ops Kennen

Previous League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

March 10, 2023, LoLdle = Sett, Shaco, Trundle, Warwick, Katarina

March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong

March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco

March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki

March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

As predicted, in LoLdle, guessing doesn't always pan out, and the outcomes occasionally take surprising turns. A streak ending due to a single Champion, Quote Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art may seem unfair to some.

Nonetheless, LoLdle should be simpler to participate in if one regularly plays the game and is familiar with the in-game characters of League of Legends.

