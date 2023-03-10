League of Legends LoLdle #246: Answers for Friday, March 10

Pimeko, a League of Legends enthusiast, adapted the concept of Wordle for Riot Games' popular MOBA game to create LoLdle in 2022.
Introduced back in 2021, Wordle swiftly reached every nation across the globe by 2022. Since The New York Times purchased the game, numerous spin-offs have appeared. Along with citing Wordle as an inspiration for LoLdle, Pimeko mentioned that Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex helped him create his own unique version.
The Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles are the daily tasks in LoLdle. Viewers must determine a League of Legends champion for each task based on a number of variables.
In the Classic LoLdle challenge, the champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, geographic location, and year of release are all examined using seven boxes. The hues of these boxes, which change from green to yellow to red, serve as directional cues to guide players towards the right answer.
In LoLdle's Quote challenge, a quote from a champion is shown at random. After a few incorrect guesses, a second audio suggestion of the champion's in-game response will be made available.
A champion's Q, W, E, R, passive ability, or one of the other abilities is represented in the Ability challenge by a randomly chosen icon. Further clues are provided by the game, which also demonstrates how to determine whether a few guesses were made erroneously.
Looking at a small portion of a particular official League of Legends splash art, one needs to guess the Splash Art Champion of the day's challenge. With every incorrect guess, the image zooms out and displays more of the relevant image.
After a day on LoLdle, which resets every day, a new set of chores with a League of Legends theme appears.
What are the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Friday, March 10, 2023?
The LoLdle answers for Friday, March 10, 2023, are:
Classic: Sett
Quote: Shaco
Ability: Trundle; Bonus: Pillar of Ice (E)
Emoji: Warwick
Splash Art: Katarina; Bonus: Death Sworn Katarina
Previous League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers
Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:
- March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong
- March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco
- March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump
- March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana
- March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah
- March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko
- March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc
- March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki
- March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else
- February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser
- February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex
- February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn
- February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke
- February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon
- February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego
As expected, guessing in LoLdle doesn't always work out, and the results may sometimes take unexpected turns. Some players feel that it's unfair when a streak ends simply because of a single Champion, Quote Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art.
Nevertheless, LoLdle should be easier to participate in if one plays the game frequently and is familiar with League of Legends' in-game characters.