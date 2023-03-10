League of Legends LoLdle #246: Answers for Friday, March 10

Pimeko, a League of Legends enthusiast, adapted the concept of Wordle for Riot Games' popular MOBA game to create LoLdle in 2022.

Introduced back in 2021, Wordle swiftly reached every nation across the globe by 2022. Since The New York Times purchased the game, numerous spin-offs have appeared. Along with citing Wordle as an inspiration for LoLdle, Pimeko mentioned that Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex helped him create his own unique version.

The Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles are the daily tasks in LoLdle. Viewers must determine a League of Legends champion for each task based on a number of variables.

In the Classic LoLdle challenge, the champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, geographic location, and year of release are all examined using seven boxes. The hues of these boxes, which change from green to yellow to red, serve as directional cues to guide players towards the right answer.

In LoLdle's Quote challenge, a quote from a champion is shown at random. After a few incorrect guesses, a second audio suggestion of the champion's in-game response will be made available.

A champion's Q, W, E, R, passive ability, or one of the other abilities is represented in the Ability challenge by a randomly chosen icon. Further clues are provided by the game, which also demonstrates how to determine whether a few guesses were made erroneously.

Looking at a small portion of a particular official League of Legends splash art, one needs to guess the Splash Art Champion of the day's challenge. With every incorrect guess, the image zooms out and displays more of the relevant image.

After a day on LoLdle, which resets every day, a new set of chores with a League of Legends theme appears.

What are the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Friday, March 10, 2023?

Katarina (Death Sworn Katarina) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Friday, March 10, 2023, are:

Classic: Sett

Quote: Shaco

Ability: Trundle; Bonus: Pillar of Ice (E)

Emoji: Warwick

Splash Art: Katarina; Bonus: Death Sworn Katarina

Previous League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong

March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco

March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki

March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

As expected, guessing in LoLdle doesn't always work out, and the results may sometimes take unexpected turns. Some players feel that it's unfair when a streak ends simply because of a single Champion, Quote Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art.

Nevertheless, LoLdle should be easier to participate in if one plays the game frequently and is familiar with League of Legends' in-game characters.

