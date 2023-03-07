League of Legends LoLdle #243: Answers for Tuesday, March 7

LoLdle was created by League of Legends enthusiast Pimeko. They modified Wordle's concept for the world of the popular MOBA game from Riot Software.

Wordle was first released in 2021, but it took off throughout the world in 2022. Since The New York Times bought the game, numerous spin-offs have been made. Along with citing it as the inspiration for LoLdle, Pimeko also highlighted Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex.

The Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles are among LoLdle's daily doze of puzzles. Viewers must choose a League of Legends champion during each challenge based on several criteria.

In the Classic Challenge, the champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, location, and release year are assessed using seven boxes. As directional indicators, these boxes show colors that progress from green to yellow to red, leading players in the right direction.

A champion's randomly chosen quote is presented in the LoLdle quote competition. After a few unsuccessful guesses, a voice track from the champion's in-game remarks is accessible as a second audio suggestion.

In the ability challenge, after a few incorrect guesses, the icon for one random champion ability—such as Q, W, E, or R—or the passive ability will appear as an additional suggestion.

The Splash Art Challenge is League of Legends' most popular challenge. The winner for the day can be determined by looking at a small area of the game's official splash graphic. The image zooms out and displays a larger region of the same after each incorrect guess.

A new set of assignments with a League of Legends theme will be offered after 24 hours on LoLdle.

This article contains the solutions (European Timezone) to the LoLdle quote for today.

League of Legends LoLdle answers for Monday, March 7, 2023

Nunu & Willump (Workshop) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Tuesday, March 6, 2023, are:

Classic: Jinx

Quote: Elise

Ability: Akshan; Bonus: Avengerang (Q)

Emoji: LeBlanc

Splash Art: Nunu & Willump; Bonus: Workshop Nunu & Willump

Past League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki

March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

February 22, 2023, LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar

February 21, 2023, LoLdle = Shaco, Irelia, Vayne, Cassiopeia, Sylas

February 20, 2023, LoLdle = Sion, Jhin, Urgot, Malphite, Dr Mundo

Yet predictions don't always come true; sometimes LoLdle's answers take unexpected detours. Some players may feel losing a streak is unjust because of a single Champion, Statement, Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art.

However, if one consistently exercises and is familiar with the in-game characters from League of Legends, LoLdle might be easier to learn.

