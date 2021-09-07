League of Legends fans are displeased with "leaked" Dawnbringer Vex skin turning out to be Riot's official splash art and not a fan art

Riot Games have officially unveiled League of Legends' 157th champion, Vex, who hates sunshine, happiness, and champions dashing all over the Summoner's Rift.

"The Gloomist" Yordle is the fourth champion to be released in League of Legends season 11 and has a key part in the Ruined King story. As confirmed by Riot, her Dawnbringer skinline is also scheduled to go live on September 23rd with League of Legends' patch 11.19.

/ leak , leaks , leaked



dawnbringer vex means DAWNBRINGER & NIGHTBRINGER EVENT with kayn’s prestige skin! pic.twitter.com/Qv5TQnyBBM — 𝕓𝕒𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@baephine) September 2, 2021

However, fans are displeased with Riot's confidentiality as the fan art of the Dawnbringer Vex skin, which was revealed a week ago, turned out to be the official splash art of the champion.

Dawnbringer Vex skin is set to go live on September 23 along with League of Legends patch 11.19

Dawnbringer Vex Skin in the game (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Riot's confidentiality of new champions and skins has always been a point of controversy among the League of Legends community. Previously, new champions like Yone and Akshan, along with various skins, got leaked on social media several days before their official release date.

Dawnbringer Vex skin! pic.twitter.com/k5qXQWFfPA — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) September 2, 2021

League of Legends fans learned from a Reddit post by a Riot dev that Vex would be the next champion. However, the skin-leak came as a shock to the fans. Vex was originally supposed to be released before Akshan, but she needed a bit more development time. Finally, the Dawnbringer skin of Vex was officially unveiled today along with her ability kit.

The Dawnbringer skinline, which basically represents order and chaos, previously featured champions like Yasuo, Aphelios, Riven, Soraka, Vladimir and Lee Sin. Vex is a new addition to the thematic roster along with five other champions, namely Morgana, Yone, Kayn, Tryndamere and Lillia.

Also Read

As confirmed by Riot, the Downbringer Vex skin will be available on PBE by September 8th.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar