Vex ability reveal: Everything you need to know about League of Legends' upcoming yordle champion

Riot Games officially revealed the abilities of the newest League of Legends champion, Vex.

"The Gloomist" finally arrives at the Summoner's Rift, who hates sunshine, happiness, and champions dashing all over the map. Vex is the fourth champion released in League of Legends season 11 and has a key part in the Ruined King story.

Last month, Vex was first introduced at the Sentinels of Light event, which played a big role behind Viego's crazy power. According to Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the League of Legends' champions team,

"Viego meets Vex, who travels to the shadow Isles from Bandle city. Vex fancies Viego, so uses her spirited world of Yordle magic to greatly amplify Viego's powers. This is what leads to Viego causing a global ruination and becoming crazy powerful. He couldn't do it without Vex's help."

Vex happens to be League of Legends' first Yordle champion since 2016. She is a mid-lane mage whose shadow is one of her main sources of strength. Riot had been working precisely towards perfecting Vex's ability to reflect her shadow’s power. In the Champion Roadmap of April, Reav3 confessed that,

"We needed to create some new tech to visually sell her sources of power."

The following is a complete guide to Vex's abilities in League of Legends.

Vex, "The Gloomist": A League of Legends abilities guide

Passive - Doom ‘n Gloom

Doom - With her passive Doom, Vex becomes empowered periodically, causing her next basic ability to interrupt dashes and fear enemies.

Gloom - Whenever a nearby enemy dashes or blinks, they get marked with Gloom. Vex’s next basic attack against a marked enemy detonates the mark, dealing bonus damage and refunding part of Doom's cooldown.

Q - Mistral Bolt

With her first ability, Vex launches a wave forward, dealing magic damage to the enemies it passes through. After a short delay, the wave accelerates but has reduced width. Mistral Bolt detonates Gloom on any marked enemy it hits.

W - Personal Space

With her W, Vex gains a shield and emits a shockwave, dealing magic damage to enemies around her. The Personal Space ability detonates Gloom on any marked enemy it hits.

E - Looming Darkness

WIth her E, Vex's Shadow flies to a specific location, increasing in size as it travels. On arrival, the Shadow deals magic damage slows and marks enemies hit with Gloom.

R - Shadow Surge

The R ability allows Vex to make her Shadow fly forward, marking and dealing magic damage to the first enemy champion hit. Vex can then recast this ability to have Shadow pull her to the marked target, dealing additional magic damage.

If the marked target dies within a short time of taking damage from the Shadow Surge, Vex can cast Shadow Surge again within a few seconds.

Color? Happiness? Caring about stuff? That’s so overrated. pic.twitter.com/3ea1JxO138 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 2, 2021

League of Legends' "Gloomist" Vex is all set to hit the Summoner's Rift on September 23rd, along with the release of the upcoming patch 11.19.

