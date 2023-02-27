When is Yuumi rework releasing in League of Legends?

The reworked Yuumi is set to be released in Patch 13.5 on March 7, 2023. The redesign aims to make Yuumi a more accessible champion for novice players, making her a great pick for dual laning with a beginner teammate in League of Legends.

The main reasons for Yuumi's rework were her constant pick-or-ban status in competitive play and unsatisfying experiences in solo queue. Prior to her release on live servers, the new Yuumi will spend nearly two weeks in the Public Beta Environment, allowing Riot Games to fine-tune her design for the millions of players who will soon be playing her. The updated version emphasizes her role as a support and encourages players to stick with their AD carry rather than switching to juggernauts, making her a more balanced champion overall.

Deatils about the League of Legends Yuumi rework in Patch 13.5

Yuumi has been one of the most controversial champions in League of Legends due to her ability to attach to an ally, rendering her nearly untargetable while still being able to heal and speed up her host. This has made her a frustrating champion to play against, and her safety has also made her a persistent threat in professional play since her release in 2019.

The balance team has struggled to find a middle ground for Yuumi, often resorting to buffing or nerfing her, depending on the meta. Despite their efforts, Yuumi remained either too powerful or too weak, making her a difficult champion to balance.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Live Yuumi had 2 main problems.

1) Yuumi is frustrating to play against, esp when optimized.

2) She was most powerful in the Pro Play bracket.

We want to reduce the frustration of playing against Yuumi as well as reduce her power in Pro, which makes her better for average play

Due to these factors, Riot Games made the decision to attempt to give her a Midscope Update, which aims to rethink outdated champions and those whose kits have created more problems than solutions.

Yuumi's rework appeared unexpectedly in the League of Legends PBE on February 24, late in the week and well outside Riot Games' normal PBE update schedule.

Yuumi has been fundamentally broken since her 1st release on PBE. She was never fit for the game. Her kit is beyond impossible to balance and she'll never feel fair to play against. It's not just about the numbers in her kit, it's about her design as a whole. The current proposed

Riot is introducing a "Friendship" mechanic for League of Legends' Magical Cat

Lead Designer for the League of Legends Balancing Team Matt "Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison recently made the rework of Yuumi public via his Twitter account. He explained the intent of the rework as well as how the modifications would ultimately impact her gameplay.

Yuumi is going Live in 13.5. We want Yuumi to be a great champion to bring a new friend into the game (and also a great duo experience generally) and we're making changes to our outdated pricing model this patch to reflect this philosophy (she will be 450 BE now).

Although Yuumi's inability to be targeted can be annoying, Phroxzon claimed that it is necessary for her to accomplish her objectives. They are adding a "Friendship" mechanic to address these problems. Yuumi earns friendship levels any time an ally that she is tied to kills champions or minions. Her skills then become stronger as her friendship level increases.

As a result, it is now advisable to stick with one ally as Yuumi in order to maximize her potential. To balance her kit, the developers have made her Q ability (Prowling Projectile) easier to dodge and linked her healing to the ability's successful hit. Furthermore, Yuumi's ultimate - Final Chapter - will no longer root enemies.

