LoLdle, developed by League of Legends enthusiast Pimeko and released in the middle of 2022, adapts the concept of "Wordle" to the world of Riot's well-known MOBA.

Wordle was introduced in 2021 but became a global phenomenon in 2022. It spread throughout the world, was bought by The New York Times, and spawned countless spin-offs on just about any subject one could think of.

Together with Wordle, Pimeko cites Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex as other sources of LoLdle's inspiration. There are five puzzles to solve daily: Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art. Each requires fans to predict a League of Legends champion based on different details.

Seven boxes that compare a League of Legends champion's gender, position, species, resources, range, area, and release year to the daily mystery champion change color to green, yellow, or red depending on how well those comparisons are made. These are the hints that guide a player towards the solution. To aid in the process, they can also obtain a quote, an aptitude, and a splash art.

A random quote from a League champion is shown as part of the quote challenge on LoLdle. An additional audio clue is also received after a few unsuccessful guesses, which is the voice track from the champion's in-game quote.

The ability challenge shows the icon for one random ability from one random champion, which might be Q, W, E, R, or the passive ability. It also gives one an extra hint by displaying the name of the ability if a few incorrect guesses are made.

Moreover, the splash challenge zooms out with each incorrect guess and shows a section of one random splash image from a champion or skin in the game.

Every 24 hours, LoLdle resets, bringing with it a fresh set of League of Legends-themed challenges. The winner of the quote challenge for today is listed below, along with a list of previous LoLdle quote solutions.

League of Legends LoLdle quote of the day answer Sunday 26 February 2023

LoLdle daily objectives (Image via LoLdle.net)

LoLdle answers for Sunday, February 26, 2023, are:

Classic: Shen

Quote: Olaf

Ability: Xayah

Emoji: Annie

Splash Art: Evelynn

Past League of Legends LoLdle quote of the day answers

The following are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

February 25th LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24th LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23rd LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

February 22nd LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar

February 21st LoLdle = Shaco, Irelia, Vayne, Cassiopeia, Sylas

February 20th LoLdle = Sion, Jhin, Urgot, Malphite, Dr Mundo

February 19th LoLdle = Draven, Skarner, Kled, Katarina, Akshan

February 18th LoLdle = Tryndamere, Swain, Kled, Draven, Pantheon

February 17th LoLdle = Nilah, Azir, Leona, Viktor, Darius

February 16th LoLdle = Taric, Amumu, Rek'Sai, Quinn, Graves

February 15th LoLdle = Kai'Sa, Pantheon, Nunu & Willump, Sona, Lillia

February 14th LoLdle = Vladimir, Sylas, Kai'Sa, Swain

February 13th LoLdle = Maokai, Ahri, Thresh, Lux, Tahm Kench

February 12th LoLdle = Zed, Yasuo, Gangplank, Illaoi

February 11th LoLdle = Sona, Qiyana, Nami, Yuumi, Tryndamere

Not every LoLdle game will go your way; occasionally, they could go in an unexpected direction. Sometimes, losing your streak due to a single Champion, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art may seem slightly unjust.

However, regular practice and thorough knowledge of League of Legends' in-game characters might make things easier with LoLdle.

