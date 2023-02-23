"They are being lazy and it shows": Reddit reacts to Xayah and Rakan's Broken Covenant skins not receiving joint recall in League of Legends

Numerous League of Legends fans recently took to Reddit to criticize Riot Games for their carelessness with regards to skin creation, citing the most recent Xayah and Rakan skins as examples. As League of Legends is a completely free-to-play title, Riot employs a wide variety of techniques to include transactions in the game, with the revenue generated going directly towards the game's upkeep.

Cosmetics, notably League of Legends skins, are by far the most common type of transactions. With the help of some fresh SFX and VFX, these skins essentially dress League of Legends champions in interesting themed outfits. Over time, Riot has produced thousands of skins for the entire roster of champions.

Interestingly, Annie and Miss Fortune, two well-known champions, have received more than 10 skins each. Riot occasionally releases skins for every champion, including the not-so-popular ones to keep the entirety of its player base satisfied.

Certain champions, like the powerful couple of Xayah and Rakan, are receiving brand new Broken Covenant skins that have already been featured on the PBE. However, some gamers aren't thrilled about the news.

League of Legends players claim that Riot has been unfair to Rakan and that he's only receiving buffs for the new skin

In terms of the Broken Covenant skins themselves, their price points are fairly reasonable. Besides the addition of musical and fancy visual effects, they feature a new model for the two champions as well. Players, however, have objected to the removal of a crucial component from the couple's skins rather than the skins themselves.

Riot has increased the pair's interactions, enticing players to keep them paired together throughout the game. Some of these characteristics provide the champions with additional range or damage, making them a pretty lethal pair.

Their united recall is a key characteristic of both personas. This enables one of the duo to initiate a recall, at which point the other can join them. Each one of their skins has a different animation for the joint recall.

Broken Covenant Rakan and Xayah, however, don't have any distinctive animation for their combined recall. Players have been incensed by this and have criticized Riot for the laziness of the skins.

League's Reddit community pointed out that only Xayah has been receiving buffs for years, while her in-game partner Rakan was hardly shown any love from Riot Games.

League of Legends' Reddit community feels that Riot removing Xayah and Rakan's joint recall from their latest skins "doesn't make any sense"

Players believe that the lack of a joint recall animation for Xayah and Rakan's new skins is a result of the publisher's laziness.

The community believes that Xayah and Rakan are the only champions in League of Legends who were created as a pair by default. As a result, they shouldn't have gotten anything but shared skins.

Some also feel that Riot will continue to do the same from now on unless the skins are legendary.

When it comes to designing the skins for this pair, many are of the opinion that Riot's reasoning is incorrect. Some found it puzzling that there was no joint recall for the joint skin. They made sure to note the existence of shared recall animations in previously released Xayah and Rakan skins, such as Elderwood and Star Guardians.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that players have complained about the quality of in-game skins. Gamers have been regularly expressing their anger with the general decline in skin quality.

One frustrated fan poked fun at Riot's generic response to community feedback, using the Firelight Ekko and Ashen Slayer Sylas as examples, and questioned why League of Legends players even bothered to express their opinions if the feedback wasn't used productively.

