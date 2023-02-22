When it comes to the new League of Legends game modes for years. However, they have recently made some significant revelations regarding what can be anticipated in 2023.

It has been a very long time since players have experienced a brand-new game mode, but Riot has finally assembled the League of Legends Game Modes team and is ready to introduce something fresh in Season 13.

Here's a rundown of our goals for this mode

Quicker champ vs champ combat

Pushing champ customization beyond the limits

The community has been pleading for a new game mode for a long time, and finally, it seems like Riot won't upset them anymore. Of course, creating one will take time, and as a result, rotating modes will temporarily cease until this brand-new option is released.

Riot is turning TFT into an entirely new League of Legends game mode

TFT Double up mode (Image via Riot Games)

Riot has acknowledged that while the idea of rotating game modes is entertaining, it has gotten monotonous to keep using the same four modes. With their stacked Modes team, Riot is working on something new this year that was inspired by none other than the Double Up game mode of Teamfight Tactics.

It was first introduced by Riot as "2v2v2v2." No other information was disclosed by them. However, the new dev blog shared a lot of information on various game modes, including the new one.

Riot has established a few crucial elements in this mode. They first want players to engage in PvP combat. It includes reducing the amount of time spent inactive. Additionally, they stated that they wanted to take champion personalization one step further.

Mechanism of the new TFT-like League of Legends game mode

Maximum of (Image via Riot Games)

The gameplay of this future game mode will be different from that of the standard League of Legends. The players will be sorted into two-person teams according to the standard pick system. There can be a maximum of four teams. In a series of rounds akin to a death match, the two sides will battle one another.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 New State of Modes blog post with updates on ARAM and the new 2v2v2v2 mode leagueoflegends.com/en-us/news/dev… New State of Modes blog post with updates on ARAM and the new 2v2v2v2 mode leagueoflegends.com/en-us/news/dev… https://t.co/59nEZ1ngXZ

Players can gain items, levels, and Augments, a mode-specific powerup, at the end of each round. Once a team has lost enough rounds, they will be eliminated until only one team is left.

Also, based on the premise, it is remarkably similar to Teamfight Tactics' Double Up game mode. The 2v2v2v2 mode was inspired by the aforementioned title, according to Riot "Cadmus." He explained:

"Enter our hero, a 2v2(v2v2) mode where four teams of two will pick champions and be paired against another team in several deathmatch-style rounds. Champions will progress in power over the game, gaining items, levels, and special powers called Augments in between the combat rounds."

He further explained:

"Teams are eliminated after losing enough rounds, allowing you to queue up immediately. If that sounds familiar, it's probably because you’ve played TFT’s Double Up mode, which was our inspiration... just League-ified."

Goals for the new League of Legends game modes

First look at the new League game mode visuals (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

This is a shorter game mode that will drive players to play differently than they are accustomed to. Its objectives are:

Quickly get players into champion vs champion combat.

Push champion customization beyond where League has traditionally gone.

Minimize time spent dead or trapped in a frustrating game.

Similar to TFT, Augments will significantly affect one's game and team because of the ridiculous power ups that are accessible. Some of its powers were revealed:

Sylas, who casts Lissandra W every five seconds

Ekko with 500 attack range

A Kai’Sa, who dives the enemy team, dies immediately, and then creates a huge explosion post mortem that wipes out a huge chunk of her two enemies’ remaining health

This League of Legends game mode may draw in a sizable number of TFT players when it is published somewhere in the summer of 2023, along with the Big Summer Event.

