League of Legends leaks hint at new skin tier, Legendary+

Riot Games might be planning to create an entirely new League of Legends skin tier called Legendary+. The skin tier will be placed below the ultimate skins but above the legendary costumes.

Upgrading and updating champion skins on a regular basis is part of Riot Games' scaling strategy. The company managed to add fresh skins to the game despite its source code being stolen and the absence of new patches.

Riot Games has made a greater effort in recent years to design champion skins closely related to their individual attributes, both lore-wise and in-game. Even the regular 1350 RP Epic skins and the 1820 RP Legendary ones are expertly crafted and tailored to stand out by any standards.

League of Legends' Legendary+ Skin Tier will include unique in-game effects on successful execution of in-game activities

Fans recently criticized the Legendary Mythmaker Irelia skin, saying that it was a "pay-to-lose" skin due to a lag in her auto attacks that led players to miss critical CS.

Now, rumors are circulating that Riot Games wants to introduce a new skin tier called Legendery+ in order to further milk its cash cow, League of Legends. This information was leaked by popular YouTuber BigBadBear earlier this week.

Last year, Riot Games hinted that they were working on various new skin effects in League of Legends.

The Legendary+ skin tier will reportedly feature one-of-a-kind effects when players successfully perform particular in-game activities, such as destroying enemy turrets, earning a kill, or effectively achieving significant objectives. However, no specifics have yet been confirmed by Riot Games.

In a Reddit post, League of Legends’ lead champion producer, Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, also made reference to this "mystery project" the team was working on. He stated:

"Can't say for sure, but it's looking likely I will talk about the mystery project, but it depends on how far along it gets this month. It's not quite a VGU though but something completely new that we haven't don't before. Don't want to say much in case for some reason we icebox it, but it's looking likely we will greenlight it soon. If so I will include it in the roadmap."

Fans think the mystery project that Reav3 mentioned was nothing but the new Legendary+ skin tier.

Big Bad Bear just shared a video of skin effect samples on two existing legendary skins: PROJECT: Mordekaiser and Storm Dragon Lee Sin. The concept behind the new Legendary+ skin tier, which reportedly costs between 2200 RP and 2600 RP, can be seen in the video.

League of Legends has never seen these effects before, so implementing them may present significant difficulties for the existing version of the game or the future revaluation of the Legendary skins.

When are Legendary+ skins expected to be released?

jey @defsoulick @jennielovesyall @LeagueOfLegends this is definitely legendary level plus the voice filter making it looks like legendary @jennielovesyall @LeagueOfLegends this is definitely legendary level plus the voice filter making it looks like legendary

The Legendary+ skin tier was initially expected to be made available for fans in the upcoming League of Legends event set to take place towards the end of February. However, it now looks like they might arrive during the "Big Summer Event" in July 2023.

