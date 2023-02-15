Top 8 rarest skins in League of Legends

League of Legends has introduced thousands of skins over the years. Even with all the skins that can be bought in the game, there are still a few that aren't accessible to the general public.

These skins, also referred to as legacy skins, are among the earliest in League of Legends. They were only distributed during specific occasions or were stopped after their initial release.

If a player is donning one of these skins in-game, it is likely that they are a veteran who has been playing League of Legends since its initial closed beta phase from April 10 to October 22, 2009.

Without further ado, here's a look at seven rare skins in the game.

League of Legends' 8 rarest skins that you might never get your hands on

8) Medieval Twitch

Medieval Twitch Skin Splash Art (Image via Riot Games)

Veteran League of Legends players will definitely remember Riot Games' Refer-A-Friend program, which lasted from 2012 to 2015. The program rewards players for bringing newbies into the game.

The Medieval Twitch Skin, the event's ultimate reward, requires participants to bring in a whopping 350 newbies.

The skin highlights the Pague Rat with metal armor and matching red and gold royal robes. His Chem Crossbow has been altered into what appears to be an ancient weapon composed of metal and wood with a ton of spikes on the bow.

This skin is no longer as rare as it once was. Players who reach honor level five will receive a token that allows them to purchase the skin from the honor shop alongside Gray Warwick.

7) UFO Corki

UFO Corki skin Splash Art (Image via Riot Games)

All League of Legends participants who registered to play the game before January 14, 2010, received the UFO Corki skin, which was released in 2009.

Since UFO Corki is so rare, anyone who owns it can automatically be called a "League Legend." The skin depicts the bombardier operating a UFO while donning spiked, neon-green headgear.

6) Black Alistar

Black Alistar Skin Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League of Legends players previously received a free Black Alistar skin as a thank you gift for purchasing the game.

The only players who have this skin, which has never been available for purchase, are those who pre-ordered the League of Legends Digital Collector's Edition in 2009.

The Minotaur is depicted in the Black Alistar skin with matching coal-black, gold embellishments and golden hair. The skin received its last update in 2015.

5) Silver Kayle

Silver Kayle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends' Lead Champion Designer August "August" Browning previously declared that Silver Kayle, another preorder bonus for the game's Digital Collector's Edition, will never again be offered for sale in-game.

The skin, however, became purchasable in 2019 via Lucky Crates for 125 RP each on Garena servers. With her large, white pair of wings prominently displayed, Silver Kayle depicts the champion in a straightforward yet exquisite silver armor.

Since Kayle was reworked in 2020, this particular skin now includes blue particle effects.

4) Young Ryze

The Young Ryze Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Young Ryze skin is the only one that depicts the Rune Mage Ryze in human form. Prior to the game's worldwide release on October 27, 2009, players who pre-ordered the League of Legends Retail Collector's Edition received this skin. Like Black Alistar, IT has never been offered for sale.

Young Ryze depicts the mage a thousand years or so before he became the accomplished magician we know today. Ryze, a mage trainee, wears his hair in a man bun with a mohawk.

3) King Rammus

King Rammus Skin (Image via Riot Games)

One of the rarest skins in League of Legends, King Rammus was only granted to players who took part in the game's closed beta testing from April to October 2009. The champion is dressed in yellow and green with a crown effect on his Defensive Ball Curl ability.

King Rammus is an homage to the Super Mario series.

2) Riot Squad Singed

Riot Squad Singed Skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The top two skins on this list are extremely rare and were exclusively distributed during early League of Legends conferences. They are in a class of their own.

A redemption voucher for Riot Squad Singed was distributed by roaming Riot Games staff during Gamescom 2010. It was also distributed at a few additional video gaming expos in 2011 and was briefly made available in the client store during PAX Prime.

Riot Squad Singed, depicted by the Mad Chemist, could be seen wearing a gear bearing the 2011 Riot Games emblem.

Singed's Empowered Bulwark and Poison Gas also sported the familiar corporate logo in addition to his costume. The latter has been changed into a substantial riot shield, complete with Riot Games' distinctive fist insignia on top.

1) PAX Twisted Fate and PAX Jax

PAX Twisted Fate and Jax Skins (Images via Riot Games)

PAX Twisted Fate and PAX Jax are arguably League of Legends' rarest skins, having been distributed 11 years ago during the game's inaugural event at PAX 2009 in Seattle, Washington.

Twisted Fate was a free gift to the first 20,000 PAX visitors and has never been sold in the in-game store. The redemption for these skins was shut off in 2014, so even if one manages to find an unused code, they won't be able to use it.

The Card Master from PAX Twisted Fate is dressed in a sophisticated all-black ensemble with silver and blue accents. The PAX 2009 event emblem is visible on the outer portion of his cape.

PAX Jax was given away during PAX East 2010, PAX Prime 2010, and PAX East 2011. He is dressed in a robe of the same hues, yellow and blue.

