How to abuse Twitch Titanic Hydra for dominating bot lane in League of Legends Season 11

Titanic Hydra is a League of Legends bruiser item providing up to 500 health points and 30 attack damage. But players have discovered a game-breaking combo for this item on Twitch, which is ideal for bot lane skirmishes in patch 11.15.

Titanic Hydra’s passive grants an additional attack power equal to 2% of extra health. In that case, the more health a player has, the more powerful the attack becomes.

This trait is undoubtedly ideal for a bruiser champion during team fights and has become increasingly popular among the elites.

the titanic hydra twitch build is kinda fun it has cool particle effect — Jageko (@Jagekowo) June 21, 2021

However, combining Titanic Hydra with Twitch’s abilities, who surprisingly is not a Bruiser, showed unexpected results on execution. Here’s why this build is reviving the bottom lane meta and can be perfectly executed in League of Legends patch 11.15.

League of Legends might just have revived its infamous Plague Rat

League of Legends’ Plague Rat saw his E get nerfed two years back (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

There was a time when Twitch was a Summoners Rift regular, as he was built with AP core items like Riftmaker and Nashor’s Tooth. League of Legends’ Plague Rat was eventually forgotten after his E was nerfed two years back.

Twitch wits end runaan titanic hydra sterak peak saison 11 — Nef 🐀 (@NefYorHa) August 12, 2021

Thus, Twitch required something unique to become relevant in the game once again, and Titanic Hydra has somehow become a perfect fit. The champion’s win rate is surprisingly high with this item, even though it is still challenging to face powerful bot lane oppositions like Ziggs, Seraphine, and Veigar.

However, Twitch’s strength in late games is exceptionally high, and hardly anyone survives its ultimate.

Twitch’s item and skill tree build (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Considering quality over quantity, Press the Attack is still the best option for Twitch rather than other items like Lethal Tempo. The other Rune keys for this build shall be Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, and Coup De Grace.

For sub-branch, inspiration can be selected where Twitch can earn two traits to remain healthier in the bot lane: Magical Footwear and Biscuit Delivery. The order of the abilities' execution shall be: E -> Q -> W -> R.

