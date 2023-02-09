League of Legends' upcoming champion Milio: PBE Easter Egg hints at early release

Milio, the first brand new League of Legends champion for 2023, has been teased on the PBE servers.

The male enchanter support from Ixtal is supposedly the first of the two new champions entering the Summoner’s Rift in early 2023. Following Patch 13.3's release yesterday, the PBE servers also received an update where a Milio Easter egg was added to the bottom-lane alcove.

Players who head to the bottom lane on the PBE servers will be able to spot Milio in a corner fire pit. At the very least, they will see one of his "firebuddies," as labeled by popular League of Legends YouTube content creator, SkinSpotlights.

The small orange blob, or firebuddy, mainly just sits in the alcove. However, given that he is a support champion, it is no surprise that the bot lane is where he would be teased on the Summoner's Rift.

Easter egg on League of Legends PBE server kickstarts preparations for Milio's unveiling

In August 2022, Riot Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, one of League of Legends' lead gameplay designers, teased Milio for the first time. When the champion was still in the early stages of development, it was predicted that he would reveal a different aspect of Ixtal than what was revealed in the lore of Qiyana, for instance.

Three little orange creatures, who could be Milio's firebuddies and are undoubtedly a crucial component of his kit, were shown in the clip to tease the champion.

This topic was briefly discussed in the 2023 League ranked season teaser at the start of the year. At that point, developer Lexi "Lexical" Gao said that Milio would use the buddies to treat wounds rather than harm opponents.

The champion will utilize the fire axiom, according to Lexical, and he's very young. She also disclosed that he wears a backpack and that "the Vidalion" appears to be his main obstacle. But it's not entirely obvious what or who Vidalion is.

According to the enchanter support's backstory, he is traveling to Ixaocan, the Ixtal kingdom's capital. Lexical hinted that he would discover the shadiest secrets of the Ixaocan working class, the Yun Tal.

Milio will likely arrive in multiple forms in League of Legends

The supposedly leaked League of Legends kit for Milio seems quite intriguing. He appears to be the team's all-around utility player in a number of capacities and will come in two distinct but interchangeable variants.

Each form will have a unique set of skills and his ultimate ability can be used to alter the forms. This implies that, similar to Karma, Milio's ultimate will likely be accessible right from level 1.

It also seems that one of those forms will concentrate on healing teammates and giving them benefits like faster movement. Meanwhile, others will concentrate on dealing damage and crowd control.

Milio will debut as the first League champion this year, and Naafiri, the Darkin, will follow the support champion, according to Riot Games. It was speculated that Milio would be revealed in League of Legends Patch 13.5, and the chances are now considerably higher with the latest PBE Easter egg.

However, given the recent course of events following the cyberattack, there may be a delay of a few days. Due to complications following the hacking event, League of Legends Patch 13.3 was also forced to be issued a day later.

Players will therefore need to exercise a little more patience in order to learn more about the upcoming patches and timetable alterations.

