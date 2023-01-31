League of Legends leaks reportedly disclose information about Milio's kit and gameplay details

Milio is a brand-new fiery support who will arrive in League of Legends in only a few months. As such, popular leaker Big Bad Bear recently revealed information on the expected kit and gameplay of Milio.

It is important to remember that his full kit has not been revealed as of yet. This is just part of his kit, though it provides a basic idea of the direction that Milio will take within the game.

Apart from that, it is also important to mention that this is still a leak. This means it is possible that the final product will vary from what is mentioned here, and fans should take it with a grain of salt.

Milio will reportedly have multiple forms to heal and deal damage in League of Legends

Milio's reportedly leaked kit in League of Legends sounds very interesting. It seems he can offer all-around utility to the team in several ways. Milio will have two different forms, which will be interchangeable.

Every form will have its own set of skills. The forms can be changed by using his ultimate ability. This means that Milio's ultimate will probably be unlocked right from level 1, similar to someone like Karma.

It seems one of those forms will focus on healing allies and providing them buffs like movement speed. Other forms will focus on crowd control and damage.

Milio sounds like a fascinating character who will have a lot of utility in the game. The forms will be distinguishable through visual effects involving Milio's firepower and his firefly friends in League of Legends.

Apart from that, the leaker claims that Milio will have several comparisons with Lulu within the game. However, his playstyle and abilities will be very different, and he will have a separate identity.

In any case, these are the only leaks available regarding Milio, the brand-new fiery healer. Further leaks regarding the champion should be available as his release date approaches within the game.

Estimated release date of Milio

During the season 13 showcase video, League of Legends developers mentioned that the first two products they want to dispatch this season are the Ahri ASU and Aurelion Sol VGU. Both of these will arrive around patch 13.3, which will come out on February 8, 2023.

Once these are out, Milio will be next on the menu, which means players can expect his release date to be somewhere around 13.5 or 13.6.

