League of Legends Arena 2v2v2v2 returns with patch 13.24: All changes coming with the new permanent game mode

The 2v2v2v2 Arena has finally returned with League of Legends patch 13.24, and this time around it’s going to be a permanent game mode in the MOBA. However, with its return, Riot has changed some features of the mode quite a bit and also introduced a series of balance tweaks to both champions and items.

Some of the biggest updates to the game mode will be the addition of Hexgates to all four Arenas, along with the feature to revive dead teammates.

Below is the list of all the changes that have made their way to the 2v2v2v2 Arena with League of Legends patch 13.24.

League of Legends Arena 2v2v2v2 changes

1) Arena Returns

A huge amount of class and individual champion balance changes.

Hexgates have been added to all four Arenas!

Death is not the end! After a delay, you can revive your dead teammate by standing on their body!

Riot has removed the Naafiri, Samira, Shaco, Virgo, Lux, Evelynn, and Jhin cameos, and we've added Sylas and Thresh cameos!

4 new items!

60 new Augments!

2) Gameplay Updates

Hexgates

Hexgates have been added to each of the 4 Rings of Wrath. They work just like they do on Hextech Rift and Howling Abyss and have a 7 second cooldown.

Downed State/Reviving

When a champion dies for the first time each round, they become downed for 11-8 seconds (based on round number), after which they become revivable. If an ally stands near a revivable ally for 3 seconds, they are resurrected and healed by their ally for 150+75 per level.

Revive duration is cumulative. If you spend 1 second near your Downed ally, then leave and come back, they will only take 2 seconds to Revive.

Revive duration is decreased based on the reviver’s Heal/Shield Power, and also decreased based on how much less team health the reviver has than the enemy team.

When you are revived, you become Invulnerable, Untargetable, and unable to attack/cast for 0.75 seconds. You will also gain 30% damage reduction, 75% Move Speed, and 50% Tenacity decaying over 3 seconds (or 2.25 seconds after the invulnerability ends).

In order to revive an ally, the ally must not be reviving with another effect or ability such as Zilean’s R, Zac’s Passive, or Guardian Angel.

Cameos

The following Cameos have been removed: Naafiri. Samira, Shaco, Viego, Lux, Evelynn, and Jhin

The following Cameos have been added: Sylas (At the start of the round, Sylas replaces Summoner Flee with a one-use random Ultimate) and Thresh (Thresh will occasionally throw out a Lantern. The Lantern continuously Shields and can be selected to be pulled to Thresh).

3) New Items

Sword of the Blossoming Dawn: 40 Ability Power, 200 Health, 15% Heal and Shield Power, 15 Ability Haste. Passive Effervescence: Gain 1.2% Attack Speed for every 1% Heal and Shield Power you have. Passive Peppermint: On-Hit, heal the lowest health ally champion near you for 15-45 (+10% bonus AD) (+7% AP)

Perplexity: 70 Ability Power, 8% Move Speed, 22% Armor Penetration, 30% Magic Penetration. Passive Giant Slayer: Deal up to 22% bonus damage against champions with greater maximum Health than you.

Hellfire Hatchet: 40 Attack Damage, 12 Lethality, 15% Omnivamp. Passive Char: On-Hit or damaging an enemy with an active ability, heal for 2% of the Target's Current Health and apply 1 stack of Burn that deals 12% bonus AD (+10% AP) (+2% Missing Health) physical damage per second for 4 seconds.

Wordless Promise: 60 Ability Power, 15% Heal and Shield Power, 25 Ability Haste. Active - Promise: Make a Promise to an ally (90 second Cooldown). Passive Promise: Gain 20% of your Promised ally's Ability Power, and grant your Promised ally 20% of your Ability Haste.

4) Augment Updates

Once two champions possess the same Augment, that Augment is removed from the pool.

60 Augments have been added to the Augment Pool! While we could share them all here, it’s more fun to enjoy exploring and experiencing them live. GLHF!

5) Queue Changes

Maximum Party Size: 2 players ⇒ 4 players (Note: when queuing with 3 players the party will be given the option to select who will be matched with a random player.)

Rating Restrictions: Players with a Gladiator rating can only queue with other Gladiator rated players ⇒ Players with an 8,100 rating or higher can only queue with 1 other player, and players must be within 1,000 rating of one another to queue together

Private Matchmaking: A full party of 8 players can queue together for an unrated game. There are no rating restrictions in private matches.

6) Rating System Changes

Arena ratings from the initial launch have been reset, and all players will begin in Wood Tier with a 500 rating.

Gold Tier Rating: 3200 ⇒ 3300

Gladiator Tier Rating: 3800 ⇒ 4000

7) General Balance Adjustments

Health Bonus for Melee Champions: 200-700 (based on level) ⇒ 50-900 (based on level)

Health Bonus for Ranged Champions: 300-800 (based on level) ⇒ 150-1150 (based on level)

Resist Bonus for Melee Champions: 4-8 (based on level) ⇒ 8-36 (based on level)

Armor/MR Bonus for Ranged Champions: 2-4 (based on level ⇒ 2-16 (based on level)

Attack Speed Bonus for Ranged Champions: 20% at all levels ⇒ Removed

8) Champion Balance Adjustments

Aatrox

E Recharge Time: 26-10 seconds ⇒ 22-10 seconds

E Percent Healing: 18-24% ⇒ 20-32%

E Empowered Percent Healing during Ultimate: 20-36% ⇒ 24-44%

R Increased Healing: 25-45% ⇒ 30-60%

R Bonus AD: 20-45% ⇒ 30-55%.

Akali

Health Growth: 111 ⇒ 121

Q Damage: 50-150 (+60% AP) (+65% total AD) ⇒ 60-180 (+70% AP) (+75% total AD)

W Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 20 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds

Akshan

Health Growth: 105 ⇒ 115

AD Growth: 3 ⇒ 3.7

E bonus AD ratio: 17.5% ⇒ 22.5%

Alistar

W Ability Haste: - 30 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 14-10 ⇒ 26-16 seconds

R Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0

R Cooldown: 120-80 seconds ⇒ 180-120 seconds

Annie

Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

Damage Taken Modifier: +5% ⇒ 0

Health Growth: 102 ⇒ 92

Passive Stun Duration: 1.25-1.75 (based on level) ⇒ 1-1.5 seconds

Q Damage: 70-210 (+75% AP) ⇒ 60-200 (+65% AP)

W Damage: 70-250 (+85% AP) ⇒ 60-220 (+75% AP)

Ashe

W Damage: 20-80 (+100% AD) ⇒ 25-105 (+120% AD)

R Stun Duration: 1-3.5 ⇒ 1.5-4.5 seconds

R AP Ratio: 120% ⇒ 200%

Bard

Passive Chimes Per Upgrade: 5 ⇒ 4

Passive AP Ratio: 0.3 ⇒ 0 .5

Blitzcrank

Health Growth: 109 ⇒ 139

Q Ability Haste: +40 ⇒ 0

Q Cooldown: 20-16 ⇒ 13-9 seconds

Braum

Health Growth: 112 ⇒ 132

Attack Speed Growth: 3.5% ⇒ 4.5%

W Braum Bonus Resistances: 20-40 (+36% bonus Armor/MR) ⇒ 20-60 (+45% bonus Armor/MR)

W Ally Bonus Resistances: 20-40 (+12% bonus Armor/MR) ⇒ 20-60 (+16% bonus Armor/MR)

Briar

Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 90

Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 3.2

Q Base Damage: 60-220 ⇒ 50-190

Q Armor Shred: 10-26% ⇒ 10-20%

W Bonus Attack Speed: 60-120% ⇒ 60-100%

W Snack Attack Heal Percentage: 36-60% ⇒ 36-48%

R Damage: 150-450 (+75% bonus AD) ⇒ 150-400 (+90% bonus AD)

R Bonus Armor/MR: 20% AD ⇒ 10% AD.

Cassiopeia

Health Growth: 104 ⇒ 94

W Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 24-16 ⇒ 28-20 seconds

R Damage: 150-350 (+50% AP) ⇒ 100-250 (+40% AP)

Cho'Gath

Q Ability Haste: +25 ⇒ 0

Q Cooldown: 6 ⇒ 5 seconds

R Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0

R Cooldown: 80-60 ⇒ 60–40 seconds

Corki

Base Health: 105 ⇒ 100

Passive Package Damage Per Second: 30-100 (based on level) (+200% bonus AD) (+24% AP) ⇒ 30-100 (based on level) (+100% bonus AD) (+16% AP)

W Cooldown: 20-16 ⇒ 23-19 seconds

W AP Ratio Per Second: 40% ⇒ 60%

E Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0

R Damage: 80-150 (+15-75% AD) (+12% AP) ⇒ 70-140 (+10-60% AD) (+20% AP)

Draven

Passive Stacks per Round: 100 ⇒ 50

Passive Stacks per Catch: 10 ⇒ 5

Q Bonus Damage AD Ratio: +75-115% bonus AD ⇒ +70-110% bonus AD

Evelynn

Q Health Growth: 98 ⇒ 128

Q Damage: 35-55 (+30% AP) ⇒ 35-75 (+35% AP)

Q Bonus Damage on Marked Target: 25-65 (+30% AP) ⇒ 30-70 (+40% AP)

W Ability Haste: +20 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 15-11 ⇒ 13-9 seconds

R Cooldown: 120-80 ⇒ 90-60 seconds

Ezreal

Passive Attack Speed per stack: 0.1 ⇒ 0.15

Q AD Ratio: 135% ⇒ 140%

Q AP Ratio: 17% ⇒ 20%

W Base Damage: 80-300 ⇒ 110-350

E Ability Haste: +15 ⇒ 0

E Cooldown: 26-14 ⇒ 18-10 seconds

E AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 90%

R AP Ratio: 95% ⇒ 110%

Fiora

Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 89

AD Growth: 3.3 ⇒ 2.8

Q Damage: 70-110 (+90-110% bonus AD) ⇒ 55-95 (+70-90% bonus AD)

W Ability Haste: -20 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 24-16 ⇒ 28-20 seconds

Galio

Health Growth: 126 ⇒ 136

W Ability Haste: +30 >> 0

W Cooldown: 18-14 ⇒ 15-11 seconds

W Shield Health Ratio: 10% ⇒ 15-25%

R Base Damage: 150-350 ⇒ 200-600

Heimerdinger

Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

Health Growth: 101 ⇒ 86

Q Turret Shot AP Ratio: 35% ⇒ 25%

Q Turret Beam AP Ratio: 55% ⇒ 45%

E Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0

E Cooldown: 11 ⇒ 15 seconds

Illaoi

Damage Taken Modifier: +5% ⇒ 0

Health Growth: 109 ⇒ 99

AD Growth: 5 ⇒ 4

Ivern

Q Cooldown: 14-10 ⇒ 16-12 seconds

E Shield Amount: 85-245 (+50% AP) ⇒ 80-220 (+45% AP)

E Damage: 70-150 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60-120 (+70% AP)

E Slow Amount: 50-70% ⇒ 40-60%

Jax

Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 90

AD Growth: 4.25 ⇒ 4

W Base Damage: 50-190 ⇒ 30-130

E Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0

E Cooldown: 15-9 ⇒ 20-14 seconds

R Passive Base Damage: 60-160 ⇒ 50-130

R Active Base Damage: 150-350 ⇒ 100-250

Jhin

Passive Crit Movespeed Attack Speed Ratio: 40% ⇒ 80%

Q Base Damage: 65-245 ⇒ 70-310

Q AD Ratio: 0.6-1 ⇒ 0.8-1.2

W Base Damage: 60-200 ⇒ 70-250

W Root Duration: 1.25-2.25 ⇒ 1.75-3.25 seconds

E Slow Amount: 35% ⇒ 50%

R Base Damage: 100-400 ⇒ 144-444

R AD Ratio: 0.25 ⇒ 0.44

R Cooldown: 120-90 ⇒ 45-15 seconds

Jinx

Health Growth: 105 ⇒ 115

AD Growth: 3.15 ⇒ 3.75

W Damage: 10-210 (+160% AD) ⇒ 10-250 (+200% AD)

R Cooldown: 70-40 ⇒ 50-30 seconds

Kai'Sa

Health Growth: 102 ⇒ 95

AD Growth: 2.6 ⇒ 2.2

Q Individual Missile Damage: 40-100 (+50% bonus AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 40-100 (+40% bonus AD) (+15% AP)

Kalista

Q Total AD Ratio: 105% ⇒ 135%

Kayle

Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

Passive Wave Damage: 20-41 (based on level) (+25% AP) (+10% bonus AD) ⇒ 20-41 (based on level) (+17% AP) (+7% bonus AD)

Q Slow Percent: 26-50% ⇒ 15-35%

W Movespeed: 24-40% ⇒ 15-35%

E Passive Damage: 10-30 (+20% AP) (+10% bonus AD) ⇒ 5-25 (+14% AP) (+7% bonus AD)

R Ability Haste: -100 ⇒ 0

R Cooldown: 160-80 ⇒ 320-160 seconds

R Base Damage: 50-150 ⇒ 150-300

Kayn

Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

Damage Taken Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

Passive Orbs per Round: 25 ⇒ 30

Passive Assassin Out-of-Combat Window to Reset Passive: 8 ⇒ 4 seconds

Passive Assassin Bonus Magic Damage: 15-45% (based on level) ⇒ 30-60% (based on level)

Q Darkin Damage: 5% ⇒ 4% of target's maximum health

Q Darkin Damage: 3.5% ⇒ 3% maximum HP per 100 bonus AD

E Assassin Cooldown: 10 ⇒ 7 seconds

E Assassin Bonus Movespeed: 70% ⇒ 100%

R Darkin Damage: 10% ⇒ 7% per 100 bonus AD

R Assassin Bonus Cast and Emerge range: 200 ⇒ 400

Kha'Zix

Passive bonus AD Ratio: 0.4 ⇒ 0.55

Passive Slow: 25% ⇒ 35%

Q Evolved Bonus Cooldown Refund on Isolated Target: 45% ⇒ 60%

Q Base Bonus AD Ratio: 110% ⇒ 140%

W Heal: 55-135 (+50% AP) ⇒ 100-300 (+100% AP)

E Cooldown: 20-12 ⇒ 12-8 seconds

R Recast Window: 12 ⇒ 18 seconds

R Evolved Stealth Duration: 2 ⇒ 3 seconds

R Evolved Casts: 3 ⇒ 4

Kindred

AD Growth: 3.25 ⇒ 2.75

Attack Speed Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 3

E Damage: 80-160 (+80% bonus AD) (+5% missing HP) (+0.5% missing HP per mark) ⇒ 80-160 (+80% bonus AD) (+2% missing HP) (+0.5% missing HP per mark)

Kog'Maw

Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

AD Growth: 3.1 ⇒ 2.3

Attack Speed Growth: 2.65 ⇒ 2.25

Q Resist Shred: 23-31% ⇒ 15-25%

Q AP Ratio: 70% ⇒ 100%

E Slow: 30-50% ⇒ 20-60%

E AP Ratio: 70% ⇒ 90%

R AP Ratio: 35% ⇒ 45%

K'Sante

Health Growth: 115 ⇒ 130

Q Base Damage: 30-150 ⇒ 40-200

E Ability Haste: -20 ⇒ 0

E Cooldown: 10.5-8.5 ⇒ 9-7 seconds

R Cooldown: 120-80 ⇒ 90-60 seconds

LeBlanc

Health Growth: 111 ⇒ 121

W Ability Haste: +15 ⇒ 0

Cooldown: 18-10 ⇒ 16-8 seconds

R Ability Haste: +15 ⇒ 0

Lee Sin

Base Health: 645 ⇒ 725

Health Growth: 105 ⇒ 120

Q Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0

Q Cooldown: 10-6 ⇒ 8.5-4.5 seconds

W Shield Value: 60-300 ⇒ 70-350

Lux

Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 114

Passive AP Ratio: 35% ⇒ 45%

Q Damage: 80-240 (+60% AP) ⇒ 110-270 (+65% AP)

Q Cooldown: 11-9 ⇒ 10-8 seconds

W Shield Value: 40-100 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60-180 (+45% AP)

Maokai

Cooldown Reduction on Spell Cast or Hit Taken: 4 ⇒ 3 seconds

Q Damage: 70-270 (+2-4% max health) (+40% AP) ⇒ 40-160 (+2-4% max health) (+60% AP)

W Cooldown: 13-9 ⇒ 15-11 seconds

Master Yi

AD Growth: 2.2 ⇒ 1.7

Q Damage: 30-150 (+50% AD) ⇒ 20-120 (+40% AD)

E Base Damage: 30-50 ⇒ 20-40

Miss Fortune

AD Growth: 2.4 ⇒ 3.6

Health Growth: 103 ⇒ 113

Q AP Ratio: 0.35 ⇒ 0.55

E AP Ratio Per Second: 60% ⇒ 90%

R AP Ratio Per Wave: 25% ⇒ 35%

Naafiri

Health Growth: 120 ⇒ 140

Passive Packmate bonus AD Ratio: 4.5% ⇒ 6%

Q First Cast Damage: 35-75 (+20% bonus AD) ⇒ 45-95 (+25% bonus AD)

Q Second Cast Minimum Damage: 30-90 (+40% bonus AD) ⇒ 40-100 (+45% bonus AD)

Q Bleed Damage: 30-150 (+80% bonus AD) ⇒ 40-200 (+100% bonus AD)

Q Heal: 45-105 (+40% bonus AD) ⇒ 60-150 (+50% bonus AD)

R Shield: 125-525 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 250-750 (+70% bonus AD)

Nami

Q AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 70%

W Damage: 60-220 (+55% AP) ⇒ 75-255 (+65% AP)

W Heal: 55-135 (+25% AP) ⇒ 70-230 (+30% AP)

Nautilus

Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 120

Passive Per Target Cooldown: 6 ⇒ 5 seconds

W Shield Amount: 50-90 (+8-12% Maximum Health) ⇒ 80-160 (+9-13% Maximum Health)

W Damage over Time: 30-70 (+40% AP) ⇒ 40-100 (+55% AP)

Nunu & Willump

Q Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0

Q Cooldown: 12-8 ⇒ 9-5 seconds

W Maximum AP Ratio: 150% ⇒ 250%

Ornn

Passive Stat Amplification per Mythic Upgraded: 4% ⇒ 6%

Ornn can now only get stat amplifications for upgrading a maximum of 2 mythics per game. If Ornn or his teammate acquires the Mythical Augment, this cap will rise by 5.

Players can no longer buy another copy of the same mythic with Mythical after upgrading the first one.

Pantheon

Health Growth: 109 ⇒ 120

Q Cooldown: 11-8 ⇒ 10-7 seconds

R Cooldown: 180-150 ⇒ 60-40 seconds

Poppy

W Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 20-12 ⇒ 26-16 seconds

E Ability Haste: -50 ⇒ 0

E Cooldown: 14-10 ⇒ 21-15 seconds

Pyke

Ability Haste: +20 ⇒ 0

Base Health: 670 ⇒ 740

Health Growth: 110 ⇒ 125

E Cooldown: 15-11 ⇒ 13-9 seconds

Qiyana

Passive Bonus AD Ratio: 0.3 ⇒ 0.5

Passive AP Ratio: 0.3 ⇒ 0.5

Q Brush Bonus Movement Speed: 20% ⇒ 40%

Q River Root Duration: 0.5 ⇒ 1 second

E Base Damage: 50-210 ⇒ 70-270

R Cooldown: 120 ⇒ 80 seconds

Quinn

Health Growth: 107 ⇒ 122

AD Growth: 2.7 ⇒ 3.7

W Ability Haste: +100 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 50-30 ⇒ 20-10 seconds

Rammus

Health Growth: 94 ⇒ 109

Q Cooldown: 16-6 ⇒ 11-5 seconds

Q AP Ratio: 125% ⇒ 150%

R Cooldown: 90 ⇒ 40 seconds

Rek'Sai

Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 119

AD Growth: 3 ⇒ 4

Q Burrowed Damage: 60-200 (+50% bonus AD) (+70% AP) ⇒ 70-270 (+70% bonus AD) (+130% AP)

Renekton

W Cooldown: 16-8 ⇒ 18-10 seconds

Rengar

Q Bonus Damage: 30-150 (+0-20% AD) ⇒ 40-200 (+5-25% AD)

Q Empowered Ratio: 40% ⇒ 55%

W Damage stored as Grey health: 50% ⇒ 60%

W Damage: 50-170 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60-220 (+95% AP)

W Empowered AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 105%

R Cooldown: 110/100/90 ⇒ 80/70/60 seconds

R Bonus Movement Speed: 40-60% ⇒ 50-90%

Samira

AD Growth: 3.3 ⇒ 2.8

Attack Speed Growth: 3.3 ⇒ 2.8

R Base Damage: 5-25 ⇒ 5-15

Sejuani

Health Growth: 114 ⇒ 144

Q Ability Haste: +20 ⇒ 0

Q Cooldown: 19-13 ⇒ 17-11 seconds

Q Damage: 90-290 (+60% AP) ⇒ 110-350 (+110% AP)

R Cooldown: 130-90 ⇒ 80-60 seconds

Senna

Passive Stacks per Round: 6.25 ⇒ 7.5

Shaco

Passive Attack Bonus AD Ratio: 25% ⇒ 35%

Q Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0

Q Cooldown: 12-10 ⇒ 14-12 seconds

Q Base Damage: 25-65 ⇒ 45-125

W Fear Duration: 0.5 ⇒ 0.5-1 seconds

W Cooldown: 15 ⇒ 17 seconds

Shyvana

Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

Health Growth: 104 ⇒ 94

Q Cooldown: 8-6 ⇒ 9-7 seconds

W Damage per tick: 20-60 (+20% bonus AD) ⇒ 15-45 (+15% bonus AD)

E Percent Health Damage On-hit: 3% ⇒ 2.5%

Sion

Q Base Stun Time: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75 seconds

Q Minimum AD Ratio: 45-75% ⇒ 60-100%

Q Maximum AD Ratio: 135-225% ⇒ 180-300%

W Stacking: Gains 800 stacks over 8 rounds ⇒ Gains 1200 stacks over 8 rounds

E Base Damage: 65-205 ⇒ 80-300

E AP Ratio: 0.55 ⇒ 0.8

R Minimum Base Damage: 200-350 ⇒ 250-750

R Maximum Base Damage: 600-1400 ⇒ 700-2100

Sivir

Q AD Ratio: 80-100% ⇒ 90-130%

Skarner

Q Damage: 1-3% maximum health (+20% AD) (+30% AP) ⇒ 1-2.5% maximum health (+20% AD) (+40% AP)

E Stun Duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1 second

Talon

Passive Bonus AD Ratio: 2.1 ⇒ 3.0

Q AD Ratio: 100% Bonus AD ⇒ 130% Bonus AD

W Slow: 40%-60% ⇒ 50-70%

W Initial Base Damage: 40-80 ⇒ 60-120

W Return Base Damage: 50-170 ⇒ 75-225

E Wall Cooldown: 160-60 ⇒ 22-6 seconds

R Movement Speed: 40-70% ⇒ 60-100%

R Cooldown: 100-60 ⇒ 80-60 seconds

Taric

E Ability Haste: -50 ⇒ 0

E Cooldown: 16-12 ⇒ 22-16 seconds

Teemo

Q Damage: 80-260 (+80% AP) ⇒ 70-230 (+70% AP)

Q Blind Duration: 2-3 ⇒ 1.5-2.5 seconds

Thresh

Health Growth: 120 ⇒ 130

Q AP Ratio: 90% ⇒ 120%

E Passive AD Ratio: 80-200% ⇒ 100-300%

R AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 130%

Twisted Fate

Q Damage: 60-220 (+90% AP) ⇒ 70-270 (+100% AP)

E AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 40%

E Base Damage: 65-165 ⇒ 65-265

Twitch

Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0

Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 80

AD Growth: 3.1 ⇒ 2.1

Attack Speed Growth: 3.38 ⇒ 2.88

Passive AP Ratio: 3% ⇒ 4%

E Bonus AD Ratio Per Stack: 0.35 ⇒ 0.3

E AP Ratio Per Stack: 0.3 ⇒ 0.35

R Bonus AD: 10-30 ⇒ 30-50

Udyr

Q Maximum Health AD Ratio: .0004 ⇒ .0003

Q2 Maximum Health AD Ratio: .0007 ⇒ .006

W Shield AP Ratio: 40% ⇒ 60%

W On-Hit Heal AP Ratio: 8% ⇒ 12%

R Storm Base Damage: 20-92 ⇒ 25-125

R Storm AP Ratio: .00035 ⇒ .00050

Urgot

AD Growth: 4 ⇒ 3

Health Growth: 102 ⇒ 92

Armor Growth: 5.45 ⇒ 4.75

Firebrand,Heavy Hitter, Light ‘em Up, and Angel of Retribution now deal 50% damage during W

Varus

Q Cooldown: 16-12 ⇒ 13-9 seconds

E Bonus AD Ratio: 90% ⇒ 110%

Vayne

Health Growth: 103 ⇒ 93

Attack Speed Growth: 3.3 ⇒ 3

AD Growth: 2.35 ⇒ 1.95

Q Bonus Damage: 60-100% AD ⇒ 50-90%

R Bonus AD: 25-55 ⇒ 10-30

Volibear

Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.2

Passive On-hit AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 40%

Q Cooldown: 14-10 ⇒ 16-12 seconds

Q Bonus AD Ratio: 120% ⇒ 60%

W Heal: 20-80 (+8-20% missing health) ⇒ 10-70 (+6-18% missing health)

E Shield: 14% maximum health (+75% AP) ⇒ 11% maximum health (+65% AP)

E Damage: 80-200 (+80% AP) (+11-15 maximum health) ⇒ 60-160 (+70% AP) (+9-13% maximum health)

Warwick

E Ability Haste: -20 ⇒ 0

E Cooldown: 15-11 ⇒ 18-14 seconds

Wukong

Q AD Ratio: 0.45 ⇒ 0.35

W Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 22-14 ⇒ 26-18 seconds

R AD Ratio Per Second: 1.375 ⇒ 1.1

Xayah

AD Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 2.6

Attack Speed Growth: 3.9 ⇒ 3.7

Health Growth: 107 ⇒ 97

Q Cooldown: 10-8 ⇒ 10-5 seconds

W Bonus Damage: 20% ⇒ 15%

E Damage: 50-90 (+60% bonus AD) ⇒ 40-80 (+50% bonus AD)

Xerath

Health Growth: 106 ⇒ 121

W Base Damage: 60-200 ⇒ 85-225

E Minimum Stun Duration: 0.75 ⇒ 1.25 seconds

E Maximum Stun Duration: 2.25 ⇒ 2.5 seconds

E Cooldown: 13-11 ⇒ 11-9 seconds

Yorick

Passive Ghoul AD Ratio: 0.25 ⇒ 0.2

R Maiden Health reduced by 30%

Yuumi

Q AP Ratio: 20% ⇒ 25%

Q Empowered AP Ratio: 30% ⇒ 37.5%

W Bonus Heal/Shield Power: 5-15% ⇒ 10-25%

E Shield Amount: 80-180 (+30% AP) ⇒ 100-200 (+40% AP)

Zed

Q Base Damage: 70-210 ⇒ 80-280

Q Bonus AD Ratio: 1.1 ⇒ 1.3

W Cooldown: 20-17 ⇒ 16-13 seconds

R Damage Amplification: 25-55% ⇒ 30-60%

Ziggs

Health Growth: 106 ⇒ 121

Passive AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 65%

Q Damage: 95-295 (+65% AP) ⇒ 125-325 (+75% AP)

W Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0

W Cooldown: 20-12 ⇒ 14-10 seconds

R Damage (unempowered): 200-400 (+73% AP) ⇒ 250-550 (+85% AP)

R Damage (empowered): 300-600 (+110% AP) ⇒ 375-825 (+ 127.5% AP)

Zoe

Health Growth: 106 ⇒ 121

9) Item Balance Adjustments

All Lethality Items (excluding The Collector)

Base stats have been reduced to match values on Summoner's Rift with +4 lethality unless otherwise noted below.

Atma's Reckoning

Health: 700 ⇒ 800

Axiom Arc

Ultimate Damage Amplification: 25% ⇒ 20%

Blade of the Ruined King

AD: 40 ⇒ 35

Percent Current Health On-hit Damage: 11%/8% (melee/ranged) ⇒ 9%/6% (melee/ranged)

Crown of the Shattered Queen

AP: 100 ⇒ 80

Demonic Embrace

AP: 75 ⇒ 45

Divine Sunderer

Percent Maximum Health Damage for Melee Users: 4% ⇒ 3%

AD: 35 ⇒ 30

Duskblade of Draktharr

Passive Damage Amplification Cap: 16% ⇒ 25%

Echoes of Helia

Ability Haste: 30 ⇒ 40

Health: 200 ⇒ 400

Shard Heal: 40-160 ⇒ 60-210

Shard Damage: 45-270 ⇒ 60-310

Eclipse

AD: 60 ⇒ 50

Proc Percent Maximum Health Damage for Melee Users: 6% ⇒ 4%

Mythic Passive Armor Penetration: 5% ⇒ 4%

Lethality: 16 ⇒ 12

Edge of Night

Health: 325 ⇒ 375

Essence Reaver

AD: 55 ⇒ 60

Evenshroud

Maximum health: 300 ⇒ 400

Damage Amplification: 20% ⇒ 25%

Everfrost

Cooldown: 30 ⇒ 20 seconds

Health: 400 ⇒ 500

AP: 70 ⇒ 80

Force of Nature

Health: 400 ⇒ 450

Bonus MR at Maximum Stacks: 30 ⇒ 50

Galeforce

AD: 55 ⇒ 60

Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 40%

Goredrinker

Health: 300 ⇒ 400

Missing Health Heal per champion: 8% ⇒ 10%

Guardian's Horn

Maximum Health: 200 ⇒ 350

Heartsteel

Proc Maximum HP Ratio: 6% ⇒ 7%

Proc Damage to Permanent Maximum Health Conversion: 10% ⇒ 12%

Hextech Gunblade

AP: 80 ⇒ 100

AD: 40 ⇒ 50

Hextech Rocketbelt

Magic Penetration: 9 ⇒ 12

Cooldown: 40 ⇒ 25 seconds

Horizon Focus

All stat adjustments reverted.

Health: 300 ⇒ 150

AP: 90 ⇒ 100

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

Proc Bonus Damage: 15% ⇒ 10%

Immortal Shieldbow

Shield Amount: 320-530 (based on level) ⇒ 400-680 (based on level)

Imperial Mandate

Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 80

Ability Haste: 30 ⇒ 35

Initial Proc Damage: 50-90 ⇒ 70-170

Ally Proc Damage: 100-160 ⇒ 130-230

Knight's Vow

Damage Redirect Percentage: 10%/20% when empowered ⇒ 8/16% for ranged and 12/24% for melee

Kraken Slayer

AD: 40 ⇒ 45

Liandry's Anguish

Deals up to 15% bonus magic damage based on targets Bonus Health from 0-1250 ⇒ 12% from 0-4000 (this was overperforming due to everyone getting a lot of free Bonus Health from the stat buff)

Lord Dominik's Regards

Armor Penetration: 35% ⇒ 30%

Luden's Tempest

AP: 100 ⇒ 80

Mortal Reminder

Armor Penetration: 35% ⇒ 30%

Night Harvester

Ability Haste: 25 ⇒ 40

Phantom Dancer

Attack Speed at Maximum Stacks: 30% ⇒ 50%

Prowler's Claw

Proc damage buffed to match live values (and AP ratios buffed slightly)

Redemption

Health: 300 ⇒ 400

Riftmaker

Health: 300 ⇒ 450

Rite of Ruin

Shield now has a 30% bonus AD ratio.

Rylai's Crystal Scepter

AP: 85 ⇒ 70

Health: 475 ⇒ 400

Serpent's Fang

AD: 55 ⇒ 65

Ranged shield reduction: 35% ⇒ 50%

Serylda's Grudge

Armor Penetration: 40% ⇒ 35%

Shadowflame

Magic Penetration based on Target's Current Health: 10-20 ⇒ 15-25

Shurelya's Battlesong

Active Movespeed: 30% ⇒ 50%

Cooldown: 75 ⇒ 30 seconds

Statikk Shiv

Proc Base Damage: 100-200 (based on level) ⇒ 100-280 (based on level)

AP Ratio: 60% (unchanged)

Stormrazor

Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%

Stridebreaker

AD: 50 ⇒ 60

Sunfire Aegis

Health Ratio Per Tick: 1.75% ⇒ 2.5%

Sword of Blossoming Dawn

Heal Amount: 20-60 (+12% bonus AD) (+8% AP) ⇒ 15-45 (+10% bonus AD) (+7% AP)

Health: 300 ⇒ 200

AP: 60 ⇒ 40

Attack Speed Per 1% Heal/Shield Power: 1.5% ⇒ 1.2%

Titanic Hydra

Bonus Health converted to AD: 2% ⇒ 1.5%

Health: 500 ⇒ 400

Trinity Force

Health: 200 ⇒ 333

AD: 30 ⇒ 33

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Passive Lethality Reduced to 10-20 (based on level)

10) Augment Balance Adjustments

Accelerating Sorcery

Haste Per Cast: 8 ⇒ 9

Banner of Command

Stat Amplification: 20% ⇒ 25%

Celestial Body

Health: 1000 ⇒ 1250

Circle of Death

Heal to Damage Conversion: 50% ⇒ 70%

Combo Master

Base Movement Speed for Ranged Users: 20% ⇒ 30%

Base Movement Speed for Melee Users: 30% ⇒ 40%

Maximum Haste: 60% ⇒ 80%

Electrocute Damage: 50-250 (based on level) + (45% bonus AD) + (30% AP) ⇒ 60-300 (+55% bonus AD) + (40% AP)

Contract Killer

Damage Amplification: 15% ⇒ 20%

Courage of the Colossus

Base Shield: 200 ⇒ 100-400 (based on level)

Deft

Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 60%

Earthwake

Damage reduced by 17%

Feel the Burn

Ignite Damage: 70-410 (based on level) ⇒ 100-600 (based on level)

Slow Amount: 30% ⇒ 50%

Guilty Pleasure

Heal: 4% maximum health ⇒ 10-180 (based on level) + 2% maximum health

Infernal Conduit

AP Ratio: 10% ⇒ 6%

Lightning Strikes

AD per 1 Attack Speed: 30 ⇒ 25

Mystic Punch

Cooldown Refund: 1 ⇒ 1.25 seconds

OK Boomerang

Damage: 45-225 (based on level) (+25% bonus AD) (+17% AP) ⇒ 40-200 (+22%bonus AD) (+15% AP)

Outlaw's Grit

Resists per stack: 15 ⇒ 12

Perseverance

Base Regeneration: 600% ⇒ 800%

Amped Regen: 1200% ⇒ 1600%

Phenomenal Evil

Per Ability Proc Cooldown: 0.75 ⇒ 0.5 seconds

newIf taken during the 2nd augment round, starts with 40 AP

Rabble Rousing

Heal: 2% maximum health ⇒ 5-90 (based on level) + 1% maximum health

Restless Restoration

Base Heal Per 1000 Units Traveled: 30-150 (based on level) ⇒ 20-120 (based on level)

Maximum Health Ratio Per 1000 Units Traveled: 2.5% ⇒ 2%

Searing Dawn

Damage: 24-160 (based on level) ⇒ 40-200 (based on level)

Slow Cooker

Total Bleed Damage: 2.5% ⇒ 1.75% of Users Maximum Health

Sonic Boom

Slow Amount: 40% ⇒ 30%

Damage: 40-160 (based on level) ⇒ 30-150 (based on level)

Soul Siphon

Lifesteal on Critical Strike: 30% ⇒ 20%

Spirit Link

Damage Redirected: 25% ⇒ 15%

Healing Copied: 45% ⇒ 50%

Symphony of War

Conquerer Adaptive per Stack: 2-4.5 (based on level) ⇒ 3-5.5 (based on level)

Conquerer Post-Mitigation Healing: 8%/5% (melee/ranged) ⇒ 10%/8% (melee/ranged)

Attack Speed per Stack for Melee Users: 10-15% ⇒ 13-18%

Attack Speed per Stack for Ranged Users: 5-9% ⇒ 8-12%

Tank It or Leave It

Damage Reduction: 30% ⇒ 25%

The Brutalizer

Lethality: 15 ⇒ 10

Tormentor

Total Burn Percent Maximum Health Damage: 5% ⇒ 4%

Trueshot Prodigy

Damage: 200-700 (based on level) (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) ⇒ 250-750 (+140% bonus AD) (+100% AP)

Willing Sacrifice

Current Converted to Shield: 30% ⇒ 25%

11) New Arena Challenges

Cream of the Crop: Deal the most damage to champions in the game

Dancing Shoes: Dodge 5 skillshots (ranged untargeted abilities) within 8 seconds

Double Down: Get double kills

The Wall: Take 10,000 pre-mitigation damage from champions in a single fight without dying

Outplaying the Odds: Get kills while more enemy champions than friendly ones are nearby

I've Got You!: Save an ally who would have otherwise taken lethal damage with a heal or shield