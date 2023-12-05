League of Legends Arena 2v2v2v2 returns with patch 13.24: All changes coming with the new permanent game mode

The 2v2v2v2 Arena has finally returned with League of Legends patch 13.24, and this time around it’s going to be a permanent game mode in the MOBA. However, with its return, Riot has changed some features of the mode quite a bit and also introduced a series of balance tweaks to both champions and items.
Some of the biggest updates to the game mode will be the addition of Hexgates to all four Arenas, along with the feature to revive dead teammates.
Below is the list of all the changes that have made their way to the 2v2v2v2 Arena with League of Legends patch 13.24.
League of Legends Arena 2v2v2v2 changes
1) Arena Returns
- A huge amount of class and individual champion balance changes.
- Hexgates have been added to all four Arenas!
- Death is not the end! After a delay, you can revive your dead teammate by standing on their body!
- Riot has removed the Naafiri, Samira, Shaco, Virgo, Lux, Evelynn, and Jhin cameos, and we've added Sylas and Thresh cameos!
- 4 new items!
- 60 new Augments!
2) Gameplay Updates
Hexgates
- Hexgates have been added to each of the 4 Rings of Wrath. They work just like they do on Hextech Rift and Howling Abyss and have a 7 second cooldown.
Downed State/Reviving
- When a champion dies for the first time each round, they become downed for 11-8 seconds (based on round number), after which they become revivable. If an ally stands near a revivable ally for 3 seconds, they are resurrected and healed by their ally for 150+75 per level.
- Revive duration is cumulative. If you spend 1 second near your Downed ally, then leave and come back, they will only take 2 seconds to Revive.
- Revive duration is decreased based on the reviver’s Heal/Shield Power, and also decreased based on how much less team health the reviver has than the enemy team.
- When you are revived, you become Invulnerable, Untargetable, and unable to attack/cast for 0.75 seconds. You will also gain 30% damage reduction, 75% Move Speed, and 50% Tenacity decaying over 3 seconds (or 2.25 seconds after the invulnerability ends).
- In order to revive an ally, the ally must not be reviving with another effect or ability such as Zilean’s R, Zac’s Passive, or Guardian Angel.
Cameos
- The following Cameos have been removed: Naafiri. Samira, Shaco, Viego, Lux, Evelynn, and Jhin
- The following Cameos have been added: Sylas (At the start of the round, Sylas replaces Summoner Flee with a one-use random Ultimate) and Thresh (Thresh will occasionally throw out a Lantern. The Lantern continuously Shields and can be selected to be pulled to Thresh).
3) New Items
- Sword of the Blossoming Dawn: 40 Ability Power, 200 Health, 15% Heal and Shield Power, 15 Ability Haste. Passive Effervescence: Gain 1.2% Attack Speed for every 1% Heal and Shield Power you have. Passive Peppermint: On-Hit, heal the lowest health ally champion near you for 15-45 (+10% bonus AD) (+7% AP)
- Perplexity: 70 Ability Power, 8% Move Speed, 22% Armor Penetration, 30% Magic Penetration. Passive Giant Slayer: Deal up to 22% bonus damage against champions with greater maximum Health than you.
- Hellfire Hatchet: 40 Attack Damage, 12 Lethality, 15% Omnivamp. Passive Char: On-Hit or damaging an enemy with an active ability, heal for 2% of the Target's Current Health and apply 1 stack of Burn that deals 12% bonus AD (+10% AP) (+2% Missing Health) physical damage per second for 4 seconds.
- Wordless Promise: 60 Ability Power, 15% Heal and Shield Power, 25 Ability Haste. Active - Promise: Make a Promise to an ally (90 second Cooldown). Passive Promise: Gain 20% of your Promised ally's Ability Power, and grant your Promised ally 20% of your Ability Haste.
4) Augment Updates
- Once two champions possess the same Augment, that Augment is removed from the pool.
- 60 Augments have been added to the Augment Pool! While we could share them all here, it’s more fun to enjoy exploring and experiencing them live. GLHF!
5) Queue Changes
- Maximum Party Size: 2 players ⇒ 4 players (Note: when queuing with 3 players the party will be given the option to select who will be matched with a random player.)
- Rating Restrictions: Players with a Gladiator rating can only queue with other Gladiator rated players ⇒ Players with an 8,100 rating or higher can only queue with 1 other player, and players must be within 1,000 rating of one another to queue together
- Private Matchmaking: A full party of 8 players can queue together for an unrated game. There are no rating restrictions in private matches.
6) Rating System Changes
Arena ratings from the initial launch have been reset, and all players will begin in Wood Tier with a 500 rating.
- Gold Tier Rating: 3200 ⇒ 3300
- Gladiator Tier Rating: 3800 ⇒ 4000
7) General Balance Adjustments
- Health Bonus for Melee Champions: 200-700 (based on level) ⇒ 50-900 (based on level)
- Health Bonus for Ranged Champions: 300-800 (based on level) ⇒ 150-1150 (based on level)
- Resist Bonus for Melee Champions: 4-8 (based on level) ⇒ 8-36 (based on level)
- Armor/MR Bonus for Ranged Champions: 2-4 (based on level ⇒ 2-16 (based on level)
- Attack Speed Bonus for Ranged Champions: 20% at all levels ⇒ Removed
8) Champion Balance Adjustments
Aatrox
- E Recharge Time: 26-10 seconds ⇒ 22-10 seconds
- E Percent Healing: 18-24% ⇒ 20-32%
- E Empowered Percent Healing during Ultimate: 20-36% ⇒ 24-44%
- R Increased Healing: 25-45% ⇒ 30-60%
- R Bonus AD: 20-45% ⇒ 30-55%.
Akali
- Health Growth: 111 ⇒ 121
- Q Damage: 50-150 (+60% AP) (+65% total AD) ⇒ 60-180 (+70% AP) (+75% total AD)
- W Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 20 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds
Akshan
- Health Growth: 105 ⇒ 115
- AD Growth: 3 ⇒ 3.7
- E bonus AD ratio: 17.5% ⇒ 22.5%
Alistar
- W Ability Haste: - 30 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 14-10 ⇒ 26-16 seconds
- R Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0
- R Cooldown: 120-80 seconds ⇒ 180-120 seconds
Annie
- Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- Damage Taken Modifier: +5% ⇒ 0
- Health Growth: 102 ⇒ 92
- Passive Stun Duration: 1.25-1.75 (based on level) ⇒ 1-1.5 seconds
- Q Damage: 70-210 (+75% AP) ⇒ 60-200 (+65% AP)
- W Damage: 70-250 (+85% AP) ⇒ 60-220 (+75% AP)
Ashe
- W Damage: 20-80 (+100% AD) ⇒ 25-105 (+120% AD)
- R Stun Duration: 1-3.5 ⇒ 1.5-4.5 seconds
- R AP Ratio: 120% ⇒ 200%
Bard
- Passive Chimes Per Upgrade: 5 ⇒ 4
- Passive AP Ratio: 0.3 ⇒ 0 .5
Blitzcrank
- Health Growth: 109 ⇒ 139
- Q Ability Haste: +40 ⇒ 0
- Q Cooldown: 20-16 ⇒ 13-9 seconds
Braum
- Health Growth: 112 ⇒ 132
- Attack Speed Growth: 3.5% ⇒ 4.5%
- W Braum Bonus Resistances: 20-40 (+36% bonus Armor/MR) ⇒ 20-60 (+45% bonus Armor/MR)
- W Ally Bonus Resistances: 20-40 (+12% bonus Armor/MR) ⇒ 20-60 (+16% bonus Armor/MR)
Briar
- Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 90
- Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 3.2
- Q Base Damage: 60-220 ⇒ 50-190
- Q Armor Shred: 10-26% ⇒ 10-20%
- W Bonus Attack Speed: 60-120% ⇒ 60-100%
- W Snack Attack Heal Percentage: 36-60% ⇒ 36-48%
- R Damage: 150-450 (+75% bonus AD) ⇒ 150-400 (+90% bonus AD)
- R Bonus Armor/MR: 20% AD ⇒ 10% AD.
Cassiopeia
- Health Growth: 104 ⇒ 94
- W Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 24-16 ⇒ 28-20 seconds
- R Damage: 150-350 (+50% AP) ⇒ 100-250 (+40% AP)
Cho'Gath
- Q Ability Haste: +25 ⇒ 0
- Q Cooldown: 6 ⇒ 5 seconds
- R Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0
- R Cooldown: 80-60 ⇒ 60–40 seconds
Corki
- Base Health: 105 ⇒ 100
- Passive Package Damage Per Second: 30-100 (based on level) (+200% bonus AD) (+24% AP) ⇒ 30-100 (based on level) (+100% bonus AD) (+16% AP)
- W Cooldown: 20-16 ⇒ 23-19 seconds
- W AP Ratio Per Second: 40% ⇒ 60%
- E Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0
- R Damage: 80-150 (+15-75% AD) (+12% AP) ⇒ 70-140 (+10-60% AD) (+20% AP)
Draven
- Passive Stacks per Round: 100 ⇒ 50
- Passive Stacks per Catch: 10 ⇒ 5
- Q Bonus Damage AD Ratio: +75-115% bonus AD ⇒ +70-110% bonus AD
Evelynn
- Q Health Growth: 98 ⇒ 128
- Q Damage: 35-55 (+30% AP) ⇒ 35-75 (+35% AP)
- Q Bonus Damage on Marked Target: 25-65 (+30% AP) ⇒ 30-70 (+40% AP)
- W Ability Haste: +20 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 15-11 ⇒ 13-9 seconds
- R Cooldown: 120-80 ⇒ 90-60 seconds
Ezreal
- Passive Attack Speed per stack: 0.1 ⇒ 0.15
- Q AD Ratio: 135% ⇒ 140%
- Q AP Ratio: 17% ⇒ 20%
- W Base Damage: 80-300 ⇒ 110-350
- E Ability Haste: +15 ⇒ 0
- E Cooldown: 26-14 ⇒ 18-10 seconds
- E AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 90%
- R AP Ratio: 95% ⇒ 110%
Fiora
- Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 89
- AD Growth: 3.3 ⇒ 2.8
- Q Damage: 70-110 (+90-110% bonus AD) ⇒ 55-95 (+70-90% bonus AD)
- W Ability Haste: -20 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 24-16 ⇒ 28-20 seconds
Galio
- Health Growth: 126 ⇒ 136
- W Ability Haste: +30 >> 0
- W Cooldown: 18-14 ⇒ 15-11 seconds
- W Shield Health Ratio: 10% ⇒ 15-25%
- R Base Damage: 150-350 ⇒ 200-600
Heimerdinger
- Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- Health Growth: 101 ⇒ 86
- Q Turret Shot AP Ratio: 35% ⇒ 25%
- Q Turret Beam AP Ratio: 55% ⇒ 45%
- E Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0
- E Cooldown: 11 ⇒ 15 seconds
Illaoi
- Damage Taken Modifier: +5% ⇒ 0
- Health Growth: 109 ⇒ 99
- AD Growth: 5 ⇒ 4
Ivern
- Q Cooldown: 14-10 ⇒ 16-12 seconds
- E Shield Amount: 85-245 (+50% AP) ⇒ 80-220 (+45% AP)
- E Damage: 70-150 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60-120 (+70% AP)
- E Slow Amount: 50-70% ⇒ 40-60%
Jax
- Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 90
- AD Growth: 4.25 ⇒ 4
- W Base Damage: 50-190 ⇒ 30-130
- E Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0
- E Cooldown: 15-9 ⇒ 20-14 seconds
- R Passive Base Damage: 60-160 ⇒ 50-130
- R Active Base Damage: 150-350 ⇒ 100-250
Jhin
- Passive Crit Movespeed Attack Speed Ratio: 40% ⇒ 80%
- Q Base Damage: 65-245 ⇒ 70-310
- Q AD Ratio: 0.6-1 ⇒ 0.8-1.2
- W Base Damage: 60-200 ⇒ 70-250
- W Root Duration: 1.25-2.25 ⇒ 1.75-3.25 seconds
- E Slow Amount: 35% ⇒ 50%
- R Base Damage: 100-400 ⇒ 144-444
- R AD Ratio: 0.25 ⇒ 0.44
- R Cooldown: 120-90 ⇒ 45-15 seconds
Jinx
- Health Growth: 105 ⇒ 115
- AD Growth: 3.15 ⇒ 3.75
- W Damage: 10-210 (+160% AD) ⇒ 10-250 (+200% AD)
- R Cooldown: 70-40 ⇒ 50-30 seconds
Kai'Sa
- Health Growth: 102 ⇒ 95
- AD Growth: 2.6 ⇒ 2.2
- Q Individual Missile Damage: 40-100 (+50% bonus AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 40-100 (+40% bonus AD) (+15% AP)
Kalista
- Q Total AD Ratio: 105% ⇒ 135%
Kayle
- Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- Passive Wave Damage: 20-41 (based on level) (+25% AP) (+10% bonus AD) ⇒ 20-41 (based on level) (+17% AP) (+7% bonus AD)
- Q Slow Percent: 26-50% ⇒ 15-35%
- W Movespeed: 24-40% ⇒ 15-35%
- E Passive Damage: 10-30 (+20% AP) (+10% bonus AD) ⇒ 5-25 (+14% AP) (+7% bonus AD)
- R Ability Haste: -100 ⇒ 0
- R Cooldown: 160-80 ⇒ 320-160 seconds
- R Base Damage: 50-150 ⇒ 150-300
Kayn
- Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- Damage Taken Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- Passive Orbs per Round: 25 ⇒ 30
- Passive Assassin Out-of-Combat Window to Reset Passive: 8 ⇒ 4 seconds
- Passive Assassin Bonus Magic Damage: 15-45% (based on level) ⇒ 30-60% (based on level)
- Q Darkin Damage: 5% ⇒ 4% of target's maximum health
- Q Darkin Damage: 3.5% ⇒ 3% maximum HP per 100 bonus AD
- E Assassin Cooldown: 10 ⇒ 7 seconds
- E Assassin Bonus Movespeed: 70% ⇒ 100%
- R Darkin Damage: 10% ⇒ 7% per 100 bonus AD
- R Assassin Bonus Cast and Emerge range: 200 ⇒ 400
Kha'Zix
- Passive bonus AD Ratio: 0.4 ⇒ 0.55
- Passive Slow: 25% ⇒ 35%
- Q Evolved Bonus Cooldown Refund on Isolated Target: 45% ⇒ 60%
- Q Base Bonus AD Ratio: 110% ⇒ 140%
- W Heal: 55-135 (+50% AP) ⇒ 100-300 (+100% AP)
- E Cooldown: 20-12 ⇒ 12-8 seconds
- R Recast Window: 12 ⇒ 18 seconds
- R Evolved Stealth Duration: 2 ⇒ 3 seconds
- R Evolved Casts: 3 ⇒ 4
Kindred
- AD Growth: 3.25 ⇒ 2.75
- Attack Speed Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 3
- E Damage: 80-160 (+80% bonus AD) (+5% missing HP) (+0.5% missing HP per mark) ⇒ 80-160 (+80% bonus AD) (+2% missing HP) (+0.5% missing HP per mark)
Kog'Maw
- Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- AD Growth: 3.1 ⇒ 2.3
- Attack Speed Growth: 2.65 ⇒ 2.25
- Q Resist Shred: 23-31% ⇒ 15-25%
- Q AP Ratio: 70% ⇒ 100%
- E Slow: 30-50% ⇒ 20-60%
- E AP Ratio: 70% ⇒ 90%
- R AP Ratio: 35% ⇒ 45%
K'Sante
- Health Growth: 115 ⇒ 130
- Q Base Damage: 30-150 ⇒ 40-200
- E Ability Haste: -20 ⇒ 0
- E Cooldown: 10.5-8.5 ⇒ 9-7 seconds
- R Cooldown: 120-80 ⇒ 90-60 seconds
LeBlanc
- Health Growth: 111 ⇒ 121
- W Ability Haste: +15 ⇒ 0
- Cooldown: 18-10 ⇒ 16-8 seconds
- R Ability Haste: +15 ⇒ 0
Lee Sin
- Base Health: 645 ⇒ 725
- Health Growth: 105 ⇒ 120
- Q Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0
- Q Cooldown: 10-6 ⇒ 8.5-4.5 seconds
- W Shield Value: 60-300 ⇒ 70-350
Lux
- Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 114
- Passive AP Ratio: 35% ⇒ 45%
- Q Damage: 80-240 (+60% AP) ⇒ 110-270 (+65% AP)
- Q Cooldown: 11-9 ⇒ 10-8 seconds
- W Shield Value: 40-100 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60-180 (+45% AP)
Maokai
- Cooldown Reduction on Spell Cast or Hit Taken: 4 ⇒ 3 seconds
- Q Damage: 70-270 (+2-4% max health) (+40% AP) ⇒ 40-160 (+2-4% max health) (+60% AP)
- W Cooldown: 13-9 ⇒ 15-11 seconds
Master Yi
- AD Growth: 2.2 ⇒ 1.7
- Q Damage: 30-150 (+50% AD) ⇒ 20-120 (+40% AD)
- E Base Damage: 30-50 ⇒ 20-40
Miss Fortune
- AD Growth: 2.4 ⇒ 3.6
- Health Growth: 103 ⇒ 113
- Q AP Ratio: 0.35 ⇒ 0.55
- E AP Ratio Per Second: 60% ⇒ 90%
- R AP Ratio Per Wave: 25% ⇒ 35%
Naafiri
- Health Growth: 120 ⇒ 140
- Passive Packmate bonus AD Ratio: 4.5% ⇒ 6%
- Q First Cast Damage: 35-75 (+20% bonus AD) ⇒ 45-95 (+25% bonus AD)
- Q Second Cast Minimum Damage: 30-90 (+40% bonus AD) ⇒ 40-100 (+45% bonus AD)
- Q Bleed Damage: 30-150 (+80% bonus AD) ⇒ 40-200 (+100% bonus AD)
- Q Heal: 45-105 (+40% bonus AD) ⇒ 60-150 (+50% bonus AD)
- R Shield: 125-525 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 250-750 (+70% bonus AD)
Nami
- Q AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 70%
- W Damage: 60-220 (+55% AP) ⇒ 75-255 (+65% AP)
- W Heal: 55-135 (+25% AP) ⇒ 70-230 (+30% AP)
Nautilus
- Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 120
- Passive Per Target Cooldown: 6 ⇒ 5 seconds
- W Shield Amount: 50-90 (+8-12% Maximum Health) ⇒ 80-160 (+9-13% Maximum Health)
- W Damage over Time: 30-70 (+40% AP) ⇒ 40-100 (+55% AP)
Nunu & Willump
- Q Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0
- Q Cooldown: 12-8 ⇒ 9-5 seconds
- W Maximum AP Ratio: 150% ⇒ 250%
Ornn
- Passive Stat Amplification per Mythic Upgraded: 4% ⇒ 6%
- Ornn can now only get stat amplifications for upgrading a maximum of 2 mythics per game. If Ornn or his teammate acquires the Mythical Augment, this cap will rise by 5.
- Players can no longer buy another copy of the same mythic with Mythical after upgrading the first one.
Pantheon
- Health Growth: 109 ⇒ 120
- Q Cooldown: 11-8 ⇒ 10-7 seconds
- R Cooldown: 180-150 ⇒ 60-40 seconds
Poppy
- W Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 20-12 ⇒ 26-16 seconds
- E Ability Haste: -50 ⇒ 0
- E Cooldown: 14-10 ⇒ 21-15 seconds
Pyke
- Ability Haste: +20 ⇒ 0
- Base Health: 670 ⇒ 740
- Health Growth: 110 ⇒ 125
- E Cooldown: 15-11 ⇒ 13-9 seconds
Qiyana
- Passive Bonus AD Ratio: 0.3 ⇒ 0.5
- Passive AP Ratio: 0.3 ⇒ 0.5
- Q Brush Bonus Movement Speed: 20% ⇒ 40%
- Q River Root Duration: 0.5 ⇒ 1 second
- E Base Damage: 50-210 ⇒ 70-270
- R Cooldown: 120 ⇒ 80 seconds
Quinn
- Health Growth: 107 ⇒ 122
- AD Growth: 2.7 ⇒ 3.7
- W Ability Haste: +100 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 50-30 ⇒ 20-10 seconds
Rammus
- Health Growth: 94 ⇒ 109
- Q Cooldown: 16-6 ⇒ 11-5 seconds
- Q AP Ratio: 125% ⇒ 150%
- R Cooldown: 90 ⇒ 40 seconds
Rek'Sai
- Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 119
- AD Growth: 3 ⇒ 4
- Q Burrowed Damage: 60-200 (+50% bonus AD) (+70% AP) ⇒ 70-270 (+70% bonus AD) (+130% AP)
Renekton
- W Cooldown: 16-8 ⇒ 18-10 seconds
Rengar
- Q Bonus Damage: 30-150 (+0-20% AD) ⇒ 40-200 (+5-25% AD)
- Q Empowered Ratio: 40% ⇒ 55%
- W Damage stored as Grey health: 50% ⇒ 60%
- W Damage: 50-170 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60-220 (+95% AP)
- W Empowered AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 105%
- R Cooldown: 110/100/90 ⇒ 80/70/60 seconds
- R Bonus Movement Speed: 40-60% ⇒ 50-90%
Samira
- AD Growth: 3.3 ⇒ 2.8
- Attack Speed Growth: 3.3 ⇒ 2.8
- R Base Damage: 5-25 ⇒ 5-15
Sejuani
- Health Growth: 114 ⇒ 144
- Q Ability Haste: +20 ⇒ 0
- Q Cooldown: 19-13 ⇒ 17-11 seconds
- Q Damage: 90-290 (+60% AP) ⇒ 110-350 (+110% AP)
- R Cooldown: 130-90 ⇒ 80-60 seconds
Senna
- Passive Stacks per Round: 6.25 ⇒ 7.5
Shaco
- Passive Attack Bonus AD Ratio: 25% ⇒ 35%
- Q Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0
- Q Cooldown: 12-10 ⇒ 14-12 seconds
- Q Base Damage: 25-65 ⇒ 45-125
- W Fear Duration: 0.5 ⇒ 0.5-1 seconds
- W Cooldown: 15 ⇒ 17 seconds
Shyvana
- Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- Health Growth: 104 ⇒ 94
- Q Cooldown: 8-6 ⇒ 9-7 seconds
- W Damage per tick: 20-60 (+20% bonus AD) ⇒ 15-45 (+15% bonus AD)
- E Percent Health Damage On-hit: 3% ⇒ 2.5%
Sion
- Q Base Stun Time: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75 seconds
- Q Minimum AD Ratio: 45-75% ⇒ 60-100%
- Q Maximum AD Ratio: 135-225% ⇒ 180-300%
- W Stacking: Gains 800 stacks over 8 rounds ⇒ Gains 1200 stacks over 8 rounds
- E Base Damage: 65-205 ⇒ 80-300
- E AP Ratio: 0.55 ⇒ 0.8
- R Minimum Base Damage: 200-350 ⇒ 250-750
- R Maximum Base Damage: 600-1400 ⇒ 700-2100
Sivir
- Q AD Ratio: 80-100% ⇒ 90-130%
Skarner
- Q Damage: 1-3% maximum health (+20% AD) (+30% AP) ⇒ 1-2.5% maximum health (+20% AD) (+40% AP)
- E Stun Duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1 second
Talon
- Passive Bonus AD Ratio: 2.1 ⇒ 3.0
- Q AD Ratio: 100% Bonus AD ⇒ 130% Bonus AD
- W Slow: 40%-60% ⇒ 50-70%
- W Initial Base Damage: 40-80 ⇒ 60-120
- W Return Base Damage: 50-170 ⇒ 75-225
- E Wall Cooldown: 160-60 ⇒ 22-6 seconds
- R Movement Speed: 40-70% ⇒ 60-100%
- R Cooldown: 100-60 ⇒ 80-60 seconds
Taric
- E Ability Haste: -50 ⇒ 0
- E Cooldown: 16-12 ⇒ 22-16 seconds
Teemo
- Q Damage: 80-260 (+80% AP) ⇒ 70-230 (+70% AP)
- Q Blind Duration: 2-3 ⇒ 1.5-2.5 seconds
Thresh
- Health Growth: 120 ⇒ 130
- Q AP Ratio: 90% ⇒ 120%
- E Passive AD Ratio: 80-200% ⇒ 100-300%
- R AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 130%
Twisted Fate
- Q Damage: 60-220 (+90% AP) ⇒ 70-270 (+100% AP)
- E AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 40%
- E Base Damage: 65-165 ⇒ 65-265
Twitch
- Damage Dealt Modifier: -5% ⇒ 0
- Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 80
- AD Growth: 3.1 ⇒ 2.1
- Attack Speed Growth: 3.38 ⇒ 2.88
- Passive AP Ratio: 3% ⇒ 4%
- E Bonus AD Ratio Per Stack: 0.35 ⇒ 0.3
- E AP Ratio Per Stack: 0.3 ⇒ 0.35
- R Bonus AD: 10-30 ⇒ 30-50
Udyr
- Q Maximum Health AD Ratio: .0004 ⇒ .0003
- Q2 Maximum Health AD Ratio: .0007 ⇒ .006
- W Shield AP Ratio: 40% ⇒ 60%
- W On-Hit Heal AP Ratio: 8% ⇒ 12%
- R Storm Base Damage: 20-92 ⇒ 25-125
- R Storm AP Ratio: .00035 ⇒ .00050
Urgot
- AD Growth: 4 ⇒ 3
- Health Growth: 102 ⇒ 92
- Armor Growth: 5.45 ⇒ 4.75
- Firebrand,Heavy Hitter, Light ‘em Up, and Angel of Retribution now deal 50% damage during W
Varus
- Q Cooldown: 16-12 ⇒ 13-9 seconds
- E Bonus AD Ratio: 90% ⇒ 110%
Vayne
- Health Growth: 103 ⇒ 93
- Attack Speed Growth: 3.3 ⇒ 3
- AD Growth: 2.35 ⇒ 1.95
- Q Bonus Damage: 60-100% AD ⇒ 50-90%
- R Bonus AD: 25-55 ⇒ 10-30
Volibear
- Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.2
- Passive On-hit AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 40%
- Q Cooldown: 14-10 ⇒ 16-12 seconds
- Q Bonus AD Ratio: 120% ⇒ 60%
- W Heal: 20-80 (+8-20% missing health) ⇒ 10-70 (+6-18% missing health)
- E Shield: 14% maximum health (+75% AP) ⇒ 11% maximum health (+65% AP)
- E Damage: 80-200 (+80% AP) (+11-15 maximum health) ⇒ 60-160 (+70% AP) (+9-13% maximum health)
Warwick
- E Ability Haste: -20 ⇒ 0
- E Cooldown: 15-11 ⇒ 18-14 seconds
Wukong
- Q AD Ratio: 0.45 ⇒ 0.35
- W Ability Haste: -30 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 22-14 ⇒ 26-18 seconds
- R AD Ratio Per Second: 1.375 ⇒ 1.1
Xayah
- AD Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 2.6
- Attack Speed Growth: 3.9 ⇒ 3.7
- Health Growth: 107 ⇒ 97
- Q Cooldown: 10-8 ⇒ 10-5 seconds
- W Bonus Damage: 20% ⇒ 15%
- E Damage: 50-90 (+60% bonus AD) ⇒ 40-80 (+50% bonus AD)
Xerath
- Health Growth: 106 ⇒ 121
- W Base Damage: 60-200 ⇒ 85-225
- E Minimum Stun Duration: 0.75 ⇒ 1.25 seconds
- E Maximum Stun Duration: 2.25 ⇒ 2.5 seconds
- E Cooldown: 13-11 ⇒ 11-9 seconds
Yorick
- Passive Ghoul AD Ratio: 0.25 ⇒ 0.2
- R Maiden Health reduced by 30%
Yuumi
- Q AP Ratio: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Q Empowered AP Ratio: 30% ⇒ 37.5%
- W Bonus Heal/Shield Power: 5-15% ⇒ 10-25%
- E Shield Amount: 80-180 (+30% AP) ⇒ 100-200 (+40% AP)
Zed
- Q Base Damage: 70-210 ⇒ 80-280
- Q Bonus AD Ratio: 1.1 ⇒ 1.3
- W Cooldown: 20-17 ⇒ 16-13 seconds
- R Damage Amplification: 25-55% ⇒ 30-60%
Ziggs
- Health Growth: 106 ⇒ 121
- Passive AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 65%
- Q Damage: 95-295 (+65% AP) ⇒ 125-325 (+75% AP)
- W Ability Haste: +30 ⇒ 0
- W Cooldown: 20-12 ⇒ 14-10 seconds
- R Damage (unempowered): 200-400 (+73% AP) ⇒ 250-550 (+85% AP)
- R Damage (empowered): 300-600 (+110% AP) ⇒ 375-825 (+ 127.5% AP)
Zoe
- Health Growth: 106 ⇒ 121
9) Item Balance Adjustments
All Lethality Items (excluding The Collector)
Base stats have been reduced to match values on Summoner's Rift with +4 lethality unless otherwise noted below.
Atma's Reckoning
- Health: 700 ⇒ 800
Axiom Arc
- Ultimate Damage Amplification: 25% ⇒ 20%
Blade of the Ruined King
- AD: 40 ⇒ 35
- Percent Current Health On-hit Damage: 11%/8% (melee/ranged) ⇒ 9%/6% (melee/ranged)
Crown of the Shattered Queen
- AP: 100 ⇒ 80
Demonic Embrace
- AP: 75 ⇒ 45
Divine Sunderer
- Percent Maximum Health Damage for Melee Users: 4% ⇒ 3%
- AD: 35 ⇒ 30
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Passive Damage Amplification Cap: 16% ⇒ 25%
Echoes of Helia
- Ability Haste: 30 ⇒ 40
- Health: 200 ⇒ 400
- Shard Heal: 40-160 ⇒ 60-210
- Shard Damage: 45-270 ⇒ 60-310
Eclipse
- AD: 60 ⇒ 50
- Proc Percent Maximum Health Damage for Melee Users: 6% ⇒ 4%
- Mythic Passive Armor Penetration: 5% ⇒ 4%
- Lethality: 16 ⇒ 12
Edge of Night
- Health: 325 ⇒ 375
Essence Reaver
- AD: 55 ⇒ 60
Evenshroud
- Maximum health: 300 ⇒ 400
- Damage Amplification: 20% ⇒ 25%
Everfrost
- Cooldown: 30 ⇒ 20 seconds
- Health: 400 ⇒ 500
- AP: 70 ⇒ 80
Force of Nature
- Health: 400 ⇒ 450
- Bonus MR at Maximum Stacks: 30 ⇒ 50
Galeforce
- AD: 55 ⇒ 60
- Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 40%
Goredrinker
- Health: 300 ⇒ 400
- Missing Health Heal per champion: 8% ⇒ 10%
Guardian's Horn
- Maximum Health: 200 ⇒ 350
Heartsteel
- Proc Maximum HP Ratio: 6% ⇒ 7%
- Proc Damage to Permanent Maximum Health Conversion: 10% ⇒ 12%
Hextech Gunblade
- AP: 80 ⇒ 100
- AD: 40 ⇒ 50
Hextech Rocketbelt
- Magic Penetration: 9 ⇒ 12
- Cooldown: 40 ⇒ 25 seconds
Horizon Focus
- All stat adjustments reverted.
- Health: 300 ⇒ 150
- AP: 90 ⇒ 100
- Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15
- Proc Bonus Damage: 15% ⇒ 10%
Immortal Shieldbow
- Shield Amount: 320-530 (based on level) ⇒ 400-680 (based on level)
- Imperial Mandate
- Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 80
- Ability Haste: 30 ⇒ 35
- Initial Proc Damage: 50-90 ⇒ 70-170
- Ally Proc Damage: 100-160 ⇒ 130-230
Knight's Vow
- Damage Redirect Percentage: 10%/20% when empowered ⇒ 8/16% for ranged and 12/24% for melee
Kraken Slayer
- AD: 40 ⇒ 45
Liandry's Anguish
- Deals up to 15% bonus magic damage based on targets Bonus Health from 0-1250 ⇒ 12% from 0-4000 (this was overperforming due to everyone getting a lot of free Bonus Health from the stat buff)
Lord Dominik's Regards
- Armor Penetration: 35% ⇒ 30%
Luden's Tempest
- AP: 100 ⇒ 80
Mortal Reminder
- Armor Penetration: 35% ⇒ 30%
Night Harvester
- Ability Haste: 25 ⇒ 40
Phantom Dancer
- Attack Speed at Maximum Stacks: 30% ⇒ 50%
Prowler's Claw
- Proc damage buffed to match live values (and AP ratios buffed slightly)
Redemption
- Health: 300 ⇒ 400
Riftmaker
- Health: 300 ⇒ 450
Rite of Ruin
- Shield now has a 30% bonus AD ratio.
Rylai's Crystal Scepter
- AP: 85 ⇒ 70
- Health: 475 ⇒ 400
Serpent's Fang
- AD: 55 ⇒ 65
- Ranged shield reduction: 35% ⇒ 50%
Serylda's Grudge
- Armor Penetration: 40% ⇒ 35%
Shadowflame
- Magic Penetration based on Target's Current Health: 10-20 ⇒ 15-25
Shurelya's Battlesong
- Active Movespeed: 30% ⇒ 50%
- Cooldown: 75 ⇒ 30 seconds
Statikk Shiv
- Proc Base Damage: 100-200 (based on level) ⇒ 100-280 (based on level)
- AP Ratio: 60% (unchanged)
Stormrazor
- Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%
Stridebreaker
- AD: 50 ⇒ 60
Sunfire Aegis
- Health Ratio Per Tick: 1.75% ⇒ 2.5%
Sword of Blossoming Dawn
- Heal Amount: 20-60 (+12% bonus AD) (+8% AP) ⇒ 15-45 (+10% bonus AD) (+7% AP)
- Health: 300 ⇒ 200
- AP: 60 ⇒ 40
- Attack Speed Per 1% Heal/Shield Power: 1.5% ⇒ 1.2%
Titanic Hydra
- Bonus Health converted to AD: 2% ⇒ 1.5%
- Health: 500 ⇒ 400
Trinity Force
- Health: 200 ⇒ 333
- AD: 30 ⇒ 33
Youmuu's Ghostblade
- Passive Lethality Reduced to 10-20 (based on level)
10) Augment Balance Adjustments
Accelerating Sorcery
- Haste Per Cast: 8 ⇒ 9
Banner of Command
- Stat Amplification: 20% ⇒ 25%
Celestial Body
- Health: 1000 ⇒ 1250
Circle of Death
- Heal to Damage Conversion: 50% ⇒ 70%
Combo Master
- Base Movement Speed for Ranged Users: 20% ⇒ 30%
- Base Movement Speed for Melee Users: 30% ⇒ 40%
Maximum Haste: 60% ⇒ 80%
- Electrocute Damage: 50-250 (based on level) + (45% bonus AD) + (30% AP) ⇒ 60-300 (+55% bonus AD) + (40% AP)
Contract Killer
- Damage Amplification: 15% ⇒ 20%
Courage of the Colossus
- Base Shield: 200 ⇒ 100-400 (based on level)
Deft
- Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 60%
Earthwake
- Damage reduced by 17%
Feel the Burn
- Ignite Damage: 70-410 (based on level) ⇒ 100-600 (based on level)
- Slow Amount: 30% ⇒ 50%
Guilty Pleasure
- Heal: 4% maximum health ⇒ 10-180 (based on level) + 2% maximum health
Infernal Conduit
- AP Ratio: 10% ⇒ 6%
Lightning Strikes
- AD per 1 Attack Speed: 30 ⇒ 25
Mystic Punch
- Cooldown Refund: 1 ⇒ 1.25 seconds
OK Boomerang
- Damage: 45-225 (based on level) (+25% bonus AD) (+17% AP) ⇒ 40-200 (+22%bonus AD) (+15% AP)
Outlaw's Grit
- Resists per stack: 15 ⇒ 12
Perseverance
- Base Regeneration: 600% ⇒ 800%
- Amped Regen: 1200% ⇒ 1600%
Phenomenal Evil
- Per Ability Proc Cooldown: 0.75 ⇒ 0.5 seconds
- newIf taken during the 2nd augment round, starts with 40 AP
Rabble Rousing
- Heal: 2% maximum health ⇒ 5-90 (based on level) + 1% maximum health
Restless Restoration
- Base Heal Per 1000 Units Traveled: 30-150 (based on level) ⇒ 20-120 (based on level)
- Maximum Health Ratio Per 1000 Units Traveled: 2.5% ⇒ 2%
Searing Dawn
- Damage: 24-160 (based on level) ⇒ 40-200 (based on level)
Slow Cooker
- Total Bleed Damage: 2.5% ⇒ 1.75% of Users Maximum Health
Sonic Boom
- Slow Amount: 40% ⇒ 30%
- Damage: 40-160 (based on level) ⇒ 30-150 (based on level)
Soul Siphon
- Lifesteal on Critical Strike: 30% ⇒ 20%
Spirit Link
- Damage Redirected: 25% ⇒ 15%
- Healing Copied: 45% ⇒ 50%
Symphony of War
- Conquerer Adaptive per Stack: 2-4.5 (based on level) ⇒ 3-5.5 (based on level)
- Conquerer Post-Mitigation Healing: 8%/5% (melee/ranged) ⇒ 10%/8% (melee/ranged)
- Attack Speed per Stack for Melee Users: 10-15% ⇒ 13-18%
- Attack Speed per Stack for Ranged Users: 5-9% ⇒ 8-12%
Tank It or Leave It
- Damage Reduction: 30% ⇒ 25%
The Brutalizer
- Lethality: 15 ⇒ 10
Tormentor
- Total Burn Percent Maximum Health Damage: 5% ⇒ 4%
Trueshot Prodigy
- Damage: 200-700 (based on level) (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) ⇒ 250-750 (+140% bonus AD) (+100% AP)
Willing Sacrifice
- Current Converted to Shield: 30% ⇒ 25%
11) New Arena Challenges
- Cream of the Crop: Deal the most damage to champions in the game
- Dancing Shoes: Dodge 5 skillshots (ranged untargeted abilities) within 8 seconds
- Double Down: Get double kills
- The Wall: Take 10,000 pre-mitigation damage from champions in a single fight without dying
- Outplaying the Odds: Get kills while more enemy champions than friendly ones are nearby
- I've Got You!: Save an ally who would have otherwise taken lethal damage with a heal or shield