League of Legends has some good news for veteran players. Riot Games has announced their intention of focusing more on the old champions instead of overloading the roster with new ones.

Riot intends to change several things moving forward. League's Executive Producer Jeremy "Brightmoon" Lee and League's Studio Head Andrei "Meddler" van Roon explained on YouTube that the game would continue to release new champions in 2023, but, by 2024, the dev team would change their priorities and introducer fewer of them.

With Lee Sin and Teemo receiving Art and Sustainability Updates (ASU) in 2023 and 2024, it was also revealed that a good chunk of the Champions team had been transferred to the ASU team to assist them in their upcoming summer plans.

The League of Legends community has responded positively to Riot's new approach.

Redditor u/Macaulyn wrote a thoughtful post, claiming this was "one of the best announcements" ever by Riot.

Riot dev reveals majority of the Champions team are temporarily working on the "Big Summer" League of Legends event

The updated Ahri Foxfire Splash Art (Image via Riot Games)

Fans admitted on Reddit that they would be content with updates being limited to existing champions for a full year.

Riot Games' lead champion producer Ryan "Reav3" Mireles has clarified that their new approach will begin to take effect from 2023 itself and the changes will soon become apparent. Reav3 stated:

"FYI, it will effect this year as well. When Gamemodes came over to the gameplay initiative it has lost a lot of its team members. We felt it was important to still try and get a new game mode up and running for the Summer Event."

One of the main reasons behind this development was the transfer of the Champions' team for the Summer Event. Reav3 continued:

"In order to do that we had to pull people from many teams on the gameplay initiative (and also people from other places around Riot) in order to quickly beef up that team. The cost of this was that some other things in development for the year (like Champions) will be slowed down or in some cases delayed. So you should also expect to see less Champions this year then last year as well."

When a player asked Reav3 about Riot's plans for Milio, the Darkin Dog Champion, and the Jungler, the dev assured them that those three champions are safe and their release timelines would not change.

As of now, there has been no official announcement of the Big Summer Event by Riot; however, fans can expect the addition of exciting new skins and fresh game modes in League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and TFT.

League of Legends Reddit reacts positively to Riot's decision

Fans have been accepting of Riot's decision to prioritize working on the existing game, be it modifying the old champions or broadening the game modes.

Some League of Legends veterans believe that overcrowding the game with new champions has caused it to lose its appeal, and that certain old champions are being "forgotten."

Some feel that the devs have rightfully chosen "quality over quantity." One Redditor opined that Riot should not release more than 2, or at most 3, champions per year.

Some feel that League of Legends doesn't need any more champions in the next couple of years and that the developer team should just focus on ASU and VGU updates of the existing ones.

Fans confessed multiple times that they are indeed happy with Riot's recent decisions and would be satisfied if the publisher kept their word.

Udyr and Aurelian Sol recently received reworks, and rumors suggest Ivern too may get one soon. However, as of now, League of Legends fans can hold their breath for the upcoming ASU updates to Ahri, Lee Sin, and Teemo.

Poll : 0 votes