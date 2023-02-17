League of Legends champions Lee Sin and Teemo scheduled to receive ASU: Riot Games developers provide insight

League of Legends champions Lee Sin and Teemo are set to be the next beneficiaries of ASU (Art and Sustainable Update). Riot Brightmoon and Meddler unveiled the relevant details.

In addition, they offered information on forthcoming champions, champion price adjustments, League of Legends backstory, game modes, Wild Rift Debut Skins & Updated Splash, Clash, and Regional & Global Tech Improvements in their latest Dev Diaries video.

Riot Games developers offer insight on League of Legends champions Lee Sin and Teemo

Riot Games developers Brightmoon (Executive Producer of League of Legends) and Meddler (Head of League Studios) astonished everyone by announcing that Lee Sin and Teemo are the next champions to receive an ASU.

With League of Legends being more than a decade old, Riot Games focuses on new champions and upgrading existing ones (ASUs, VGUs, and Rework) as it evaluates these decisions annually to keep the game and champions fresh.

Whether a champion is old or new, it is vital to create a better experience for the playerbase. This justifies Riot Games' intention to release more ASUs for its lineup.

The developer plans to invest more in champion ASUs to support its objective of keeping the roster fresh for the playerbase, with Lee Sin and Teemo next on the list.

The game's developers revealed that both champions are being worked on concurrently as they want to release Lee Sin and Teemo ASUs.

Caitlyn and Ahri are two champions who have won ASUs thus far. Riot Games developers Brightmoon and Meddler have indicated that their team is striving to become significantly faster at releasing future ASUs so that a greater percentage of older champions may receive them.

The developers also mentioned that their emphasis would move towards releasing more ASUs in 2023 and 2024. This adjustment, however, will result in fewer new champions in 2024.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends

🧚New Champions

Updated champ pricing

🦵Two new ASUs

Lore

🥊Modes

⚔️& More



Can’t watch now? That’s fine, check the thread for a TL;DW 🧵 @RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with an update on League:🧚New ChampionsUpdated champ pricing🦵Two new ASUsLore🥊Modes⚔️& MoreCan’t watch now? That’s fine, check the thread for a TL;DW 🧵 .@RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with an update on League:🧚New Champions💲Updated champ pricing🍄🦵Two new ASUs📖Lore🥊Modes⚔️& MoreCan’t watch now? That’s fine, check the thread for a TL;DW 🧵 https://t.co/XPmBmtq8pX

This trade-off is supported by the majority of the community, who would like to see older champions receiving updates rather than fresh ones being churned out.

When will Lee Sin and Teemo ASUs become available in League of Legends Season 13?

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Comment from Riot Meddler on Teemo and Lee Sin's ASUs, notes they'll take a while due to their skin catalogs but should have a timeline soonish Comment from Riot Meddler on Teemo and Lee Sin's ASUs, notes they'll take a while due to their skin catalogs but should have a timeline soonish https://t.co/lGGAQziM5g

Riot Games is still working on these adjustments, so there is no specific release date for the upcoming Lee Sin and Teemo ASU.

Riot Meddler mentioned on Reddit that they are currently determining the release date and that the ASUs for these two champions will undoubtedly take some time due to the champions' skin catalogs.

He also revealed that the Riot Games developers have only recently begun working on Lee Sin and Teemo ASUs.

Which champions will be the next to acquire an ASU?

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 @aaashmoreee Due to the high cost associated with champ updates, they're focusing on champs who are quite popular because they don't require gameplay changes and hit a large audience @aaashmoreee Due to the high cost associated with champ updates, they're focusing on champs who are quite popular because they don't require gameplay changes and hit a large audience

There have been no details regarding the next League of Legends champion to receive an ASU. Having said that, many fans have urged developers to provide these updates for champions such as Zilean, Chogath, Malphite, Shyvana, Anivia, and Oriana.

Overall, Riot Games doing two ASUs simultaneously is well appreciated. Nevertheless, given how many champions need one, players are clamoring for more. It will be fascinating to watch how Riot Games deals with future ASUs for League champions.

