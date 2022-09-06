Wordle #445 answer for Wednesday, September 7

Wordle is a famous internet game that became famous towards the end of last year. People loved the puzzle for its easy design and simple rules.

At the height of its popularity, the game attracted players from all over the world, amounting to over two million daily players. Many of them have since made the game a part of their lives and make sure to find some time to solve the quiz regularly.

On days when the words are too difficult to guess, gamers opt to look for clues online. This article consists of clues for Wednesday's game.

The solution for Wordle #445 rhymes with "cheery"

1) The word begins with the letter L

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains repeating vowels

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Wednesday's answer is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "cheery."

Spoiler: The answer to the September 7 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for September 7 is "leery."

According to Merriam-Webster, leery is an act of being "cautious or wary due to realistic suspicions."

Exploring Wordle's history

Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah's love for puzzles became the inspiration behind the game.

The couple collaborated on creating a prototype for the game in 2013. They asked their friends to review it and provide them with feedback. Unfortunately, the game did not do well.

People complained that it was filled with absurd words and turned boring after some time.

After looking at the reviews, the pair decided to abandon the project and forgot about it for close to a decade. They were later reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown, which is when they decided to upgrade it. To do so, Shah filtered the game's solution list, while Wardle added a one-game-per-day feature.

The modified version won numerous hearts. People loved the game and introduced others to it as well. This helped to expand the game's player base.

Looking at the growing numbers, Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2021.

Wordle's popularity blew up after its public release. Its fame reached every corner of social media, sparking the interest of New York Times, which ultimately bought Wordle in January 2022 for a seven-figure sum.

R/place: Another one of Josh Wardle's creations

R/place was created a few years after Wardle dropped Wordle's prototype. He was working for Reddit, when they first launched the project as a 2017 April Fools’ Day experiment.

Users were allowed to draw one pixel on a blank canvas but with a time gap of 5 minutes.

The idea for the project was borrowed from the Million Dollar Homepage project, which was created in 2005 by a 21-year-old entrepreneur named Alex Tew. Tew needed money for his college education, so he planned to sell 1 million pixels of internet ad space for $1 each.

Place, however, was free of cost, and much bigger in scale when compared to the Million Dollar Homepage.

In 2017, artists came together to place around 16 million dots on the canvas in 72 hours. These numbers grew fourfold when the project made a return in 2022.

The experiment ran for 5 days with the canvas receiving over 2.5 million dots every hour. Over 6 million users placed around 72 million dots between April 1 and April 5, 2022, thereby making it a successful event.

