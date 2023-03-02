LoLdle was created in 2022 by League of Legends enthusiast Pimeko, who applied Wordle's concept to the world of the popular MOBA game from Riot Games.

Wordle was released in 2021, but it took off globally in 2022. Since The New York Times bought the game, a ton of spin-offs have been created. In citing Wordle as an inspiration for LoLdle, Pimeko also highlighted Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex.

The Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles are among LoLdle's daily challenges. Each challenge requires viewers to choose a League of Legends champion based on a range of criteria.

In the Classic challenge, seven boxes are used to evaluate the champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, location, and year of release. As directional markers that direct players to the solution, these boxes show colors that progress from green to yellow to red.

In LoLdle's quote challenge, a champion's quote that was chosen at random is shown. A voice track from the champion's in-game comment is also made available as a second audio suggestion after a few unsuccessful guesses.

The icon for one random champion ability, like Q, W, E, R, or the passive ability, is displayed in the ability challenge. After making a few guesses incorrectly, the game will display the ability as an additional hint.

League of Legends Splash Art Challenge happens to be the most played challenge in Loldle. Players can determine the day's champion by looking at a small section of the game's official splash art. The image zooms out and displays more art after each incorrect guess.

A new set of tasks with a League of Legends theme is presented after 24 hours on LoLdle.

The answers to the LoLdle quote for today are included in this article and previous ones.

What are the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Wednesday, March 2, 2023?

Corki (Urfrider Corki) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Tuesday, February 28, 2023, are:

Classic: Braum

Quote: Gragas

Ability: Vex

Emoji: Samira

Splash Art: Corki; Bonus: Urfrider Corki

Past League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

February 22, 2023, LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar

February 21, 2023, LoLdle = Shaco, Irelia, Vayne, Cassiopeia, Sylas

February 20, 2023, LoLdle = Sion, Jhin, Urgot, Malphite, Dr Mundo

February 19, 2023, LoLdle = Draven, Skarner, Kled, Katarina, Akshan

February 18, 2023, LoLdle = Tryndamere, Swain, Kled, Draven, Pantheon

February 17, 2023, LoLdle = Nilah, Azir, Leona, Viktor, Darius

February 16, 2023, LoLdle = Taric, Amumu, Rek'Sai, Quinn, Graves

February 15, 2023, LoLdle = Kai'Sa, Pantheon, Nunu & Willump, Sona, Lillia

Predictions don't always come true, and answers from LoLdle can change unexpectedly. Players may feel it is unjust to lose a streak due to a single Champion, Statement, Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art. Nonetheless, LoLdle might be simpler to master if one consistently practices and is familiar with the in-game League of Legends characters.

