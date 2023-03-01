Pimeko, a League of Legends fan, developed LoLdle in 2022 by adapting Wordle's concept to the realm of the well-known MOBA game from Riot Games.

Released in 2021, Wordle took off on a global scale in 2022. A huge number of spin-offs have emerged since the game was acquired by The New York Times.

In addition to Wordle, Pimeko has named numerous other sources of inspiration for LoLdle, including Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex.

The daily challenges on LoLdle are the Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles. In each challenge, viewers are tasked with selecting a League of Legends champion using a variety of indicators.

The champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, location, and year of release are all evaluated by means of seven boxes. These boxes display colors that go from green to yellow to red, acting as directional markers to guide players to the answer.

In LoLdle's quote challenge, a randomly selected quote from a champion is displayed. After a few false guesses, a voice track from the champion's in-game comment is also made accessible as a second audio suggestion.

The ability challenge shows the icon for one random ability from a champion: Q, W, E, R, or the passive ability. The game also provides an additional hint by displaying the ability if a few guesses are made erroneously.

The LoLdle Splash Art Challenge allows players to identify the current day's champion by analyzing a short portion of the official League of Legends Splash Art. After each inaccurate guess, the image zooms out and reveals more of the scene.

After a 24-hour stay, LoLdle resets and presents a new set of chores with a League of Legends theme.

This article includes past solutions as well as answers to today's LoLdle quotation.

What are the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Wednesday, March 1, 2023?

Elise (Super Galaxy Elise) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Tuesday, February 28, 2023, are:

Classic: Brand

Quote: Vel'Koz

Ability: Seraphine

Emoji: Blitzcrank

Splash Art: Elise; Bonus: Super Galaxy Elise

Past League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

February 22, 2023, LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar

February 21, 2023, LoLdle = Shaco, Irelia, Vayne, Cassiopeia, Sylas

February 20, 2023, LoLdle = Sion, Jhin, Urgot, Malphite, Dr Mundo

February 19, 2023, LoLdle = Draven, Skarner, Kled, Katarina, Akshan

February 18, 2023, LoLdle = Tryndamere, Swain, Kled, Draven, Pantheon

February 17, 2023, LoLdle = Nilah, Azir, Leona, Viktor, Darius

February 16, 2023, LoLdle = Taric, Amumu, Rek'Sai, Quinn, Graves

February 15, 2023, LoLdle = Kai'Sa, Pantheon, Nunu & Willump, Sona, Lillia

February 14, 2023, LoLdle = Vladimir, Sylas, Kai'Sa, Swain

Answers from LoLdle sometimes change unexpectedly, and predictions don't always come true. It may seem unfair to players to lose a streak because of a single Champion, Statement, Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art. However, if one regularly trains and is familiar with the in-game characters from League of Legends, LoLdle might be easier to crack.

