League of Legends LoLdle #236: Answer for Tuesday, February 28

LoLdle was created in 2022 by League of Legends fan Pimeko, who applied Wordle's concept to the world of Riot Games' popular MOBA game.

Wordle was first made available in 2021, but it wasn't until 2022 that it began to take off globally. When The New York Times bought the game, it became well-known all over the world and gave birth to a tremendous number of spin-offs on almost every subject imaginable.

Pimeko lists several sources of inspiration for LoLdle in addition to Wordle, including Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex.

The Classic, Quotation, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles are among the daily challenges of LoLdle. Each one asks viewers to choose a League of Legends champion based on a variety of cues.

There are seven boxes that assess the gender, position, species, resources, range type, location, and release year of the champion. These boxes show colors that change from green to yellow to red, serving as indicators to point players in the direction of the solution.

A random quote from a League champion is shown as part of LoLdle's quote challenge. A voice track from the champion's in-game remark is also made available as a second audio suggestion after a few unsuccessful guesses.

The icon for one random ability from one random champion — Q, W, E, R, or the passive ability — is displayed in the ability challenge. Moreover, if a few guesses are made incorrectly, the name displays the ability as an additional hint.

The splash challenge lets a player guess the day's champion from a small segment of its official League of Legends splash art. It zooms out and shows more of the image after every incorrect guess.

Each time LoLdle resets after a 24-hour stay, a fresh set of tasks with a League of Legends theme is introduced.

The answers for today's LoLdle quotation are included in the list below, along with previous solutions.

League of Legends LoLdle answers for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Mordekaiser (Default) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends))

The LoLdle answers for Tuesday, February 28, 2023, are:

Classic: Ahri

Quote: Evelynn

Ability: Jinx

Emoji: Neeko

Splash Art: Mordekaiser; Bonus: Default Mordekaiser

Past League of Legends LoLdle quote of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

February 22, 2023, LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar

February 21, 2023, LoLdle = Shaco, Irelia, Vayne, Cassiopeia, Sylas

February 20, 2023, LoLdle = Sion, Jhin, Urgot, Malphite, Dr Mundo

February 19, 2023, LoLdle = Draven, Skarner, Kled, Katarina, Akshan

February 18, 2023, LoLdle = Tryndamere, Swain, Kled, Draven, Pantheon

February 17, 2023, LoLdle = Nilah, Azir, Leona, Viktor, Darius

February 16, 2023, LoLdle = Taric, Amumu, Rek'Sai, Quinn, Graves

February 15, 2023, LoLdle = Kai'Sa, Pantheon, Nunu & Willump, Sona, Lillia

February 14, 2023, LoLdle = Vladimir, Sylas, Kai'Sa, Swain

February 13, 2023, LoLdle = Maokai, Ahri, Thresh, Lux, Tahm Kench

LoLdle's answers can take an unexpected turn, and guesses won't always go as planned. Losing a streak due to a single Champion, Statement, Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art might feel unfair to players. However, if one routinely practices and is familiar with League of Legends' in-game characters, LoLdle might be simpler to crack.

