League of Legends LoLdle #235: Answer for Monday, February 27

League of Legends' fan Pimeko developed LoLdle in 2022 by adapting the idea of Wordle to the realm of Riot Games' well-known MOBA title.

Wordle was released in 2021, but only started to gain popularity around the world in 2022. It became well-known all over the world when The New York Times purchased it, and it gave rise to a huge number of spin-offs on just about any topic imaginable.

Along with Wordle, Pimeko names Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex as further inspirations for LoLdle. Daily challenges include the Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles. Each challenges viewers to identify a League of Legends champion based on various bits of information.

Seven boxes that evaluate how well a League of Legends champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type location, and release year are compared to the day's mystery Classic Champion.

These boxes display colors that shift from green to yellow to red, acting as cues to direct a player to the answer.

As part of the quote challenge on LoLdle, a random quote from a League champion is displayed. After a few wrong guesses, the voice track from the champion's in-game quote is also provided as a second audio hint.

The icon for one random ability from one random champion—Q, W, E, R, or the passive ability—is displayed in the ability challenge. Also, if a few guesses are made incorrectly, it displays the name of the ability to provide an additional hint.

Finally, the splash challenge zooms out after each false guess and displays a portion of a champion skin's random splash art.

Airy🌬️ @Asushain

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟧🟥🟩🟩🟧

🟩🟥🟥🟩🟩🟧

🟥🟧🟥🟩🟥🟥



loldle.net I found #LoLdle champion #235 in classic mode in 4 shots (easy) ⚔️🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧🟥🟩🟩🟧🟩🟥🟥🟩🟩🟧🟥🟧🟥🟩🟥🟥 I found #LoLdle champion #235 in classic mode in 4 shots (easy) ⚔️🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧🟥🟩🟩🟧⬇️🟩🟥🟥🟩🟩🟧⬆️🟥🟧🟥🟩🟥🟥⬇️loldle.net

Every 24 hours, LoLdle resets, bringing with it a new batch of challenges with a League of Legends theme. The following is a compilation of previous LoLdle quote solutions, along with the answers for today.

League of Legends LoLdle answers for Sunday, February 27, 2023

Dawnbringer Vex is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via LoLdle.net)

LoLdle answers for Sunday, February 26, 2023, are:

Classic: Tahm Kench

Quote: Lux

Ability: Fiora

Emoji: Garen

Splash Art: Vex; Bonus: Dawnbringer Vex

Past League of Legends LoLdle quote of the day answers

The following are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

February 26th LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25th LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24th LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23rd LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

February 22nd LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar

February 21st LoLdle = Shaco, Irelia, Vayne, Cassiopeia, Sylas

February 20th LoLdle = Sion, Jhin, Urgot, Malphite, Dr Mundo

February 19th LoLdle = Draven, Skarner, Kled, Katarina, Akshan

February 18th LoLdle = Tryndamere, Swain, Kled, Draven, Pantheon

February 17th LoLdle = Nilah, Azir, Leona, Viktor, Darius

February 16th LoLdle = Taric, Amumu, Rek'Sai, Quinn, Graves

February 15th LoLdle = Kai'Sa, Pantheon, Nunu & Willump, Sona, Lillia

February 14th LoLdle = Vladimir, Sylas, Kai'Sa, Swain

February 13th LoLdle = Maokai, Ahri, Thresh, Lux, Tahm Kench

February 12th LoLdle = Zed, Yasuo, Gangplank, Illaoi

Not all LoLdle games will turn out the way you think, and they can take an unexpected turn on occasion. It can seem unfair to lose a streak because of a single Champion, Statement, Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art.

But, LoLdle might be easier to use if you regularly practice and are well-versed in the in-game characters from League of Legends.

Poll : 0 votes