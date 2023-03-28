League of Legends LoLdle #264: Answers for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

League of Legends' fan-made champion guessing game, LoLdle, unveiled a new puzzle on March 28, 2023, featuring popular champions for players worldwide to guess. For those seeking assistance, this article provides a brief rundown of the solutions for puzzle number 264.
The puzzles presented in this round are relatively easy, with all the champions being well-known among a significant portion of the player base. Nonetheless, players are encouraged to attempt to solve the puzzle on their own before checking the answers provided here, as the solutions are fairly straightforward.
Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on March 28, 2023
The answers for League of Legends LoLdle on March 28, 2023, are as follows:
Classic: Ekko
Quote: Bel'Veth
Ability: Nautilus, Bonus: Q
Emoji: Alistar
Splash Art: Nasus, Bonus: Pharaoh Nasus
Answers to previous LoLdle puzzles
The answers to some of the past puzzles in League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:
- March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo
- March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor
- March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios
- March 23, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas
- March 22, 2023, LoLdle = Nidalee, Shen, Mordekaiser, Jinx, Nautilus
- March 21, 2023, LoLdle = Dr. Mundo, Aphelio, Fizz, Rell, Bard
- March 20, 2023, LoLdle = Miss Fortune, Thresh, Lulu, Galio, Cassiopeia
- March 19, 2023, LoLdle = Malzahar, Camille, Dr. Mundo, Nasus, Volibear
- March 18, 2023, LoLdle = Taliyah, Urgot, Diana, Darius, Blitzcrank
- March 17, 2023, LoLdle = Hecarim, Twitch, Talon, Pyke, Gnar
- March 16, 2023, LoLdle = Kindred, Neeko, Hecarim, Anivia, Jinx
- March 15, 2023, LoLdle = Urgot, Lillia, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Rakan
- March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne
- March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne
Now, coming to today's answers, Ekko is a very easy one to guess as his regional affiliation makes him a very obvious choice. Bel'Veth is also an easy guess for everyone as she is extremely popular in the current meta, and most players would have listened to her quotes several times within League of Legends.
Nautilus is also a relatively easy guess, as there are only three champions in the game who can hook, and the ability image makes it very obvious which one fits here. The only potential issue players may have is identifying Nasus, as the skin provided in the puzzle is not very popular, especially among newer players.