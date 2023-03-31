League of Legends LoLdle #267: Answers for Friday March 31, 2023 

On March 31, 2023, the developers of League of Legends LoLdle released a brand new puzzle surrounding a champion guessing game. Hence, this article will briefly discuss the solutions for LoLdle puzzle number 267. Today's LoLdle puzzles were a bit difficult compared to the rest. Most of the champions from today are quite unique and aren't as popular in the current meta.

Despite that, those attempting the puzzle should try to figure out the solutions themselves as it makes LoLdle even more fun.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle #267 on March 31, 2023

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle number 267 which was released on March 31, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Master Yi

Master Yi Quote: Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw Ability: Camille, Bonus: W

Camille, W Emoji: Dr Mundo

Dr Mundo Splash Art: Rell, Bonus: Star Guardian

League of Legends LoLdle previous answers

The answers to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus

March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo

March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 23, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

March 22, 2023, LoLdle = Nidalee, Shen, Mordekaiser, Jinx, Nautilus

March 21, 2023, LoLdle = Dr. Mundo, Aphelio, Fizz, Rell, Bard

March 20, 2023, LoLdle = Miss Fortune, Thresh, Lulu, Galio, Cassiopeia

March 19, 2023, LoLdle = Malzahar, Camille, Dr. Mundo, Nasus, Volibear

March 18, 2023, LoLdle = Taliyah, Urgot, Diana, Darius, Blitzcrank

Now, coming to today's answers, Master Yi is not as difficult since there is only one character who categorizes as a Spiritualist from Ionia. Kog'Maw, on the other hand, is a difficult one as the quote provided is very vague.

The same can be said about Camille as well since she is not only a toplane champion, but also a pretty difficult one. Therefore, recognizing her simply based on the ability icon is also quite complicated.

Dr.Mundo is an easy one as the emoji points to a scientist and there are very few champions that fall into this category. Lastly, Rell is a hard one since this champion is pretty unpopular in the League of Legends meta.

While it's easy to guess the Star Guardian skinline, pinpointing the champion is difficult.

