League of Legends LoLdle #274: Answers for Friday, April 7, 2023

On April 7, 2023, LoLdle released yet another puzzle set for League of Legends players to solve. It involves guessing the names of five champions in the game based on clues.

The latest LoLdle puzzle set is relatively easy to solve, and observant League of Legends players should not have any issues figuring out the solutions. As always, players should make an effort to figure out the answers by themselves before looking for them on the internet.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle on April 7, 2023

The answers to the LoLdle released on April 7, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Lulu

Quote: Kha'Zix

Ability: Rakan, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Jhin

Splash Art: Ekko, Bonus: Sandstorm Ekko

Answers to previous League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The answers to a few League of Legends LoLdle puzzles released in the past are as follows:

April 6, 2023, LoLdle = Jax, Xayah, Yuumi, Ornn, Akali

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

March 30, 2023, LoLdle = Morgana, Lulu, Gragas, Viego, Sion

March 29,2023, LoLdle = Vayne, Fiora, Zoe, Ekko, Braum

March 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus

March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo

March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor

March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

Among the champions featured in the latest LoLdle puzzle set, Lulu is incredibly easy to guess. Not only is she a Yordle, but there are very few female characters in the League of Legends who fall under the category. In fact, there are only two female Yordle champions who are supports, thereby making Lulu the obvious answer.

Kha'Zix is also a straightforward guess, as his quote has clues about an ambush that clearly points to a champion who can go invisible. Rakan should not be hard to guess either, as his ability icon is very unique, and almost everyone should recognize it.

Jhin is probably the easiest champion to guess in the latest LoLdle, as there is only one champion in the entire game who is obsessed with the number 4.

Poll : 0 votes