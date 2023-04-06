League of Legends LoLdle #273: Answers for Thursday, April 6, 2023

On April 6, 2023, LoLdle released a brand-new puzzle that requires players to guess the names of certain League of Legends champions based on clues. This is the 273rd puzzle in this fan-made version of Wordle.

A number of popular champions are featured in the answers to the puzzle, thereby drastically reducing its difficulty. Even new League of Legends players should be able to figure out the solutions with ease.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle on April 6, 2023

The answers to LoLdle number 273, which was released on April 6, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Jax

Quote: Xayah

Ability: Yuumi, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Ornn

Splash Art: Akali, Bonus: Infernal Akali

Past answers to League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the previous LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 5, 2023, LoLdle = Nocturne, Singed, Qiyana, Thresh, Jhin

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

March 30, 2023, LoLdle = Morgana, Lulu, Gragas, Viego, Sion

March 29,2023, LoLdle = Vayne, Fiora, Zoe, Ekko, Braum

March 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus

March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo

March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor

March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

When it comes to the LoLdle puzzle for April 6, 2023, Jax is an easy guess. His regional affiliation and lane preference in League of Legends make things quite obvious for players.

Xayah is another straightforward guess. Her quote points to a champion with feathers, and she is the only unit in the entire game that has bird-like features. Moreover, she is one of the most popular ADC champions in the title, and almost everyone has played her at one point or the other.

Yuumi's ability is unique, which makes her identity easy to figure out in a try or two. Ornn and Akali, on the other hand, can be tricky to guess since their clues do not make the answers obvious.

Poll : 0 votes