League of Legends LoLdle #272: Answers for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The champion guessing game, League of Legends LoLdle, released its 272nd puzzle on April 5, 2023. The puzzle presents a mixed level of difficulty, with three champions being relatively well-known and the other two being more challenging to guess.

While the solutions to the puzzle have been listed in detail in this article, players are encouraged to take their time and try to solve it on their own to fully enjoy the game.

Answers for League of Legends LoLdle on April 5, 2023

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle as released on April 5, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Nocturne

Quote: Singed

Ability: Qiyana, Bonus: R

Emoji: Thresh

Splash Art: Jhin, Bonus: Blood Moon Jhin

League of Legends LoLdle past answers

The solutions to some of the past puzzles in League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:

April 4, 2023, LoLdle = Zac, Galio, Sona, Qiyana, Rengar

April 3, 2023, LoLdle = Singed, Tristana, Lucian, Sett, Syndra

April 1, 2023, LoLdle = Vex, Sona, Senna, Gnar, Leona

March 31, 2023, LoLdle = Master Yi, Kog'Maw, Camille, Dr Mundo, Rell

March 30, 2023, LoLdle = Morgana, Lulu, Gragas, Viego, Sion

March 29,2023, LoLdle = Vayne, Fiora, Zoe, Ekko, Braum

March 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ekko, Bel'Veth, Nautilus, Alistar, Nasus

March 27, 2023, LoLdle = Samira, Sivir, Sejuani, Irelia, Yasuo

March 26, 2023, LoLdle = Kog'Maw, Leona, Taric, Swain, Viktor

March 25, 2023, LoLdle = Caitlyn, Warwick, Zyra, Trundle, Aphelios

March 24, 2023, LoLdle = Blitzcrank, Draven, Tryndamere, Taric, Gragas

Coming to today's solutions, Nocturne can be a difficult one to guess since the champion is very old, and his regional affiliation can be a source of confusion. Singed can be a challenging champion to guess as the clue provided in the puzzle is quite vague. Additionally, Singed is not as popular as some of the other champions, so only a small section of players will be able to correctly identify him.

Qiyana is an easy one as her ability is unique, so it is not difficult to guess which champion it belongs to. The same goes for Thresh as well as there is only one support champion in the entire game that is linked with a lantern. Lastly, Jhin's splash art is also an easy guess, and players should figure it out in a try or two.

