League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em: Start time, end date, all rewards, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em event is officially live now. Pick'ems have become a tradition followed by Riot Games at each edition of Worlds due to its simplistic nature and fun rewards. Over the years, it has evolved with new elements such as Crystal Ball, but the core concept remains the same for fans to enjoy and engage in a light-hearted competition.

This edition of Worlds is jam-packed with action and will even see a slight change in the Pick'em system as well. Here is everything you need to know about the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em

League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em start time and end date

The 2023 edition of the League of Legends Worlds Pick'Em will be divided into three stages. These are:

Play-In Stage

Swiss Stage

Knockout Stage

Play-in Stage

The play-in stage Pick'em features the wildcard teams along with the Golden Guardians and Team BDS, who will take part in the Worlds Qualifying Series (WQS) scheduled for October 9, 2023.

If players pick any of the teams from the WQS that fail to win the match, they will have to quickly make changes in order to ensure their picks are locked in. A maximum of two out of seven teams can be selected in this phase of the Pick'Em. Each correct prediction will yield 10 points each for a maximum total of 20 points.

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em for the play-in stage will officially begin on October 4, 2023, at 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST, and picks will be locked in on October 10, 2023, at 12:15 am PDT / 9:15 am CEST/ 12:45 pm IST.

Swiss Stage

Worlds 2023's Pick'ems will be slightly different in the second phase as a Swiss format will be introduced to determine the eight teams advancing to the playoffs. Players can arrange the team in order of best record to the worst. The best record a team can attain in this stage will be a 3-0, while the worst record achievable is a 0-3.

Each team correctly picked to progress to the Knockout Stage will reward players with 5 points. Users can also obtain an additional 15 points for correctly guessing any of the two teams that will qualify for the playoffs stage with a 3-0 record. Getting all eight teams right, along with correctly picking a team to go 3-0, will allow users to cash in another 20 points to extend their tally to 85 points.

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em for the Swiss stage will officially begin on October 15, 2023, at 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST, and picks will be locked in on October 19, 2023, at 10:00 pm PDT (previous day) /7:00 am CEST / 10:30 am IST

Knockout Stage

The knockout stage of Worlds 2023 Pick'em is fairly straightforward. Players will have to choose the winner of each best-of-five series and ultimately decide on the team that will win the Summoners Cup.

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em for the quarterfinals will be open on October 30, 2023, at 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST. Correct picks in each quarterfinal can net players 10 points for a maximum total of 40 points. The picks of each quarterfinal will be locked in as follows:

Quarterfinals game 1 will close on November 2, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST

will close on November 2, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST Quarterfinals game 2 will close on November 3, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST

will close on November 3, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST Quarterfinals game 3 will close on November 4, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST

will close on November 4, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST Quarterfinals game 4 will close on November 5, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em for the semifinals will be available for picks on November 5, 2023, at 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST. Correct picks in each semifinal can reward players 15 points for a maximum total of 30 points. The picks of each semifinal will be locked in as follows:

Semifinals game 1 will close November 11, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST

will close November 11, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST Semifinals game 2 will close November 12, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em for the Grand Finals will be open on November 12, 2023, at 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST, and picks will be locked in on November 19, 2023, at 12:00 am PDT/ 9:00 am CEST/ 12:30 am IST.

A successful prediction of the World Champion will yield 20 points. Thus, the overall maximum total that a player can achieve during the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em across all stages is 195 points.

League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em Crystal Ball start time and end date

The Crystal Ball will be a part of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em experience as an additional way to get points. A total of 20 prediction questions related to Worlds 2023 are available to be picked right now. Examples of questions include the player who will have the highest KDA at the tournament and the champion that will have the highest amount of deaths at the event.

The picks for the Crystal Ball will lock in on October 10, 2023, at 12:15 am PDT / 9:15 am CEST/ 12:45 pm IST.

All League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em rewards

The main selling point of the Worlds Pick'em each year is the cool rewards that players can obtain if they perform well or participate in the proceedings. As is the tradition with every Pick'em, the user with a perfect Pick'em will receive all seven ultimate skins, which include cosmetics such as Soul Fighter Samira and Elementalist Lux, among others.

The full list of awards that can be obtained through League of Legends Worlds 2023 Pick'em can be found below, headlined by the Worlds 2023 Renekton skin:

Participation

Make 1 Crystal Ball pick

Earn Mundo “Let Me In!” emote

Make 1 Swiss stage pick

Earn Wu’Kong “Power Through” emote

Make 1 Quarterfinals pick

Earn 1 Worlds 2023 Capsule

Make 1 Semifinals pick

Earn 1 Worlds 2023 Capsule

Make 1 Grand Finals pick

Earn 1 Worlds 2023 Capsule

Pick'Em (Traditional) performance tiers

Perfect picks:

All Ultimate Skins

Top 5,000 rank

Worlds 2023 Renekton Skin + Champion

S-tier rank (Top 5%)

50 Event Tokens

4 Worlds 2023 Capsules

Yuumi "Method To The Madness" Emote

Sivir “The Struggle” Emote

A-tier rank (Top 20%)

3 Worlds 2023 Capsules

Yuumi "Method To The Madness" Emote

Sivir “The Struggle” Emote

B-tier rank (Top 40%)

2 Worlds 2023 Capsules

Sivir “The Struggle” Emote

C-tier rank (Top 70%)

1 Worlds 2023 Capsule

Sivir “The Struggle” Emote

Crystal Ball performance tiers

Top 5,000 rank

Worlds 2023 Renekton Skin + Champion

S-tier rank (Top 5%)

50 Event Tokens

4 Worlds 2023 Capsules

K'Sante "K'Sad" Emote

Karma “So Relieved” Emote

A-tier rank (Top 20%)

3 Worlds 2023 Capsules

K'Sante "K'Sad" Emote

Karma “So Relieved” Emote

B-tier rank (Top 40%)

2 Worlds 2023 Capsules

Karma “So Relieved” Emote

C-tier rank (Top 70%)

1 Worlds 2023 Capsule

Karma “So Relieved” Emote