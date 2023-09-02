Fnatic vs Team BDS - League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals is nearing its conclusion, as only four best-of-five series' remain to be played. The top four teams have been finalized, with G2 Esports and MAD Lions already having booked their tickets to the World Championship 2023 and Montpellier for the last two games of the Season Finals.

Fnatic and Team BDS will go head-to-head to determine the third team to be at Montpellier and also secure a direct spot at Worlds 2023. The loser of this matchup will face Golden Guardians a day before Worlds 2023 to determine the fourth seed from the LCS or the LEC.

Fnatic vs Team BDS: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup?

Predictions

Fnatic have once again secured an appearance at the League of Legends World Championship, as they are guaranteed to at least be in the Worlds Qualifying Series. The organization has only missed Worlds once, which was in 2016.

The current team features the right balance of rookies and veterans, making them a formidable opponent regionally. However, top laner Oscarinin will temporarily be out of action due to a hand injury requiring surgery.

In his stead, former Fnatic top laner Wunder will return to the stage after missing the Spring and Summer Split. It will be interesting to see how the European legend performs against Team BDS' top laner, Adam, a player he has quite the history against.

Team BDS have come out of the gates swinging in the LEC 2023 Season Finals. They have had their ups and downs over the course of the year. However, the team seemed to have hit a new stride against SK Gaming with clean teamfighting and solid macro gameplay.

With Team BDS having multiple carry players, it will be quite interesting to see the level of performance that they can showcase against an opposition of a high caliber in Fnatic.

Fnatic are the expected favorites to win this best-of-five series despite Wunder playing for them. The team generally outclasses their opponents in terms of talent and laning power.

Team BDS, however, have the advantage of a rusty Wunder coming back to pro play. The Danish top laner's performance will prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Team BDS have faced each other three times in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The latter currently leads the head-to-head with a 2-1 record.

Recent results

Fnatic's latest result was a tightly contested 3-2 victory against Excel Esports

Team BDS were also able to win their most recent game by defeating SK Gaming 3-0

Expected rosters

Fnatic

Top - Martin " Wunder" Hansen

Hansen Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

Team BDS

Top - Adam "Adam" Maanane

Maanane Jungle - Théo "Sheo" Borile

Borile Mid - Ilias "nuc" Bizriken

Bizriken ADC - Juš "Crownie" Marušič

Marušič Support - Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

Papoutsakis Head Coach - Adrien "GotoOne" Picard

Livestream details

Interested viewers can tune in to the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup between Fnatic and Team BDS.

Fnatic vs Team BDS on Twitch: Watch here

Fnatic vs Team BDS on YouTube: Watch here

Fnatic will face Team BDS on September 2, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

