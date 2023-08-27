Excel Esports vs Fnatic - League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals are well underway as SK Gaming becomes the first to be eliminated. Only five teams remain in the tournament and have a chance at representing the LEC in the League of Legends 2023 World Championship. A top-four finish would at least ensure a spot in the Worlds Qualifying series, where the fourth-placed side will face Golden Guardians for the final spot at Worlds 2023.

Excel Esports and Fnatic will compete for one of those four berths and join G2 Esports, MAD Lions, and Team BDS. Both sides have shown good performances in the Summer Split and promise an exciting series.

Excel Esports vs Fnatic: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup?

Predictions

Excel Esports have enjoyed a surprising ascent to the upper echelons of the LEC after finishing bottom in both the Winter and Spring Split. The team has since staged a resurgence after the recruitment of jungler Peach and mid-laner Abbedagge.

The roster displayed solid macro and clean mechanics, which brought them a runners-up finish in the Summer Split, only being bested by the formidable G2 Esports.

Fnatic are one of the most recognizable names in League of Legends esports. The organization endured some troubles in the LEC 2023 season but have managed to iron out their issues just in time to qualify for the Season Finals. Their great performance in the Summer Split enthralled fans and reinstilled their hopes. Heading into the final LEC tournament for the year, Fnatic will be looking at their brand new bot lane of Noah and Trymbi to step up.

Both teams are quite evenly matched, but Fnatic remain slight favorites to win this best-of-series. The organization have rarely missed out on a World Championship and always delivered in high-pressure situations regardless of the iteration. However, Excel have been the superior team in recent times and can easily win this series if Fnatic drag their feet.

Head-to-head

Excel Esports and Fnatic have faced each other four times in the 2023 League of Legends LEC season. The current head-to-head record between these teams stands at 2-2.

Recent results

Excel Esports' latest result was a 0-3 loss against MAD Lions in the upper bracket of the LEC 2023 Season Finals

Similarly, Fnatic's most recent result was a loss handed to them by their current opponents. The former lost the best-of-five series in the Summer Split Playoffs by a 1-3 scoreline.

Expected rosters

Excel Esports

Top - Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Pascu Jungle - Lee "Peach" Min-gyu

Min-gyu Mid - Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

Braun ADC - Patrik " Patrik" Jírů

Jírů Support - Dino " LIMIT" Tot

Tot Head Coach - Jonas "Hidon" Vraa

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

Livestream details

Fans can watch the lower-bracket matchup in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals between Excel Esports and Fnatic live on the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels.

Excel Esports vs Fnatic on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Excel Esports vs Fnatic on YouTube: Watch here

Excel Esports will face Fnatic on August 27, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

