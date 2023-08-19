The League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals starts on August 19, 2023, as six teams will compete for the three guaranteed spots at the 2023 World Championship. The fourth-placed team will face North America's Golden Guardians in a best-of-five series to determine the final qualifier for the biggest LoL esports event of the year.

MAD Lions and Excel Esports will be kicking off the final EMEA tournament of the year. Victory here guarantees the winner a fourth-place finish at minimum.

MAD Lions vs Excel Esports: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup?

Predictions

MAD Lions have had a very interesting League of Legends LEC 2023 season. The team had a respectable run during the Winter Split and managed to win the Spring Split to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2023. However, they completely flunked the Summer Split and were swiftly eliminated from the Group State.

MAD Lions have an extremely streaky roster with a really high peak but an extremely low baseline. Coupled with their horrible performance at MSI 2023, many fans do not believe they have a chance to qualify for Worlds 2023.

Compared to MAD Lions, Excel Esports have had the opposite trajectory. The team finished dead last in both the Winter and Spring Split and underwent a slew of roster changes. These moves proved to be highly effective as they were able to finish as the runner-ups of the Summer Split, only behind G2 Esports.

Excel Esports have massively improved their macro game and team fighting prowess, with players such as Odoamne and Abbedagge putting in exceptional performances. Many analysts and fans believe they have a great chance at qualifying for Worlds 2023.

Considering recent form and the meta remaining relatively similar, Excel Esports are the expected favorites to win this best-of-five series. However, MAD Lions could regain their form if they manage to shore up their mistakes and come up with a fresh plan.

Head-to-head

MAD Lions and Excel Esports have faced each other three times during the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The latter currently leads the head-to-head record 3-1.

Recent results

MAD Lions' most recent fixture saw them suffer a 0-2 loss to Fnatic in the LEC 2023 Summer Split Groups Stage.

Excel Esports' latest result was a 0-3 loss to G2 Esports in the LEC 2023 Summer Split Grand Finals

Expected rosters

MAD Lions

Top - Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon

Dong-hyeon Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Prades Batalla Mid - Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer

Dinçer ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Orság Support - Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov

Galabov Head Coach - James "Mac" MacCormack

Excel Esports

Top - Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Pascu Jungle - Lee "Peach" Min-gyu

Min-gyu Mid - Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

Braun ADC - Patrik " Patrik" Jírů

Jírů Support - Dino " LIMIT" Tot

Tot Head Coach - Jonas "Hidon" Vraa

Livestream details

League of Legends fans can watch the LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup featuring MAD Lions and Excel Esports live on the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, they can check out co-streams done by popular streamers, such as IWDominate and LS.

MAD Lions vs Excel Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here MAD Lions vs Excel Esports on YouTube: Watch here

MAD Lions will face Excel Esports on August 19, 2023, at 9:00 am PST / 6:00 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

