Team BDS vs MAD Lions - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split's regular season has five games remaining as the third and final week is coming to a close. Five teams have locked in their spots in the Group Stage, while four remain in contention for the remaining three spots. Team Vitality were the first to be eliminated from the Summer Split to the shock of many fans. Popular lineups such as Team BDS, Astralis, and KOI have also found themselves battling for a spot in the Group Stage.

Team BDS and MAD Lions will face off in the second matchup of the day in a rematch of the Spring Split finals. The latter was able to best them in a crushing reverse sweep. Team BDS will be looking to get their revenge and qualify for the group stages, while MAD Lions will be hoping to end the regular season on a high note.

Team BDS vs MAD Lions: Who will win the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split finals rematch?

Predictions

Team BDS have had a rough Summer Split so far. They have not been able to replicate the success that they achieved in the Spring Split. The roster often has poor laning phases and the meta does not suit its scaling-oriented playstyle at the moment. Players like Ilias "nuc" Bizriken have struggled in the mid-lane, which has directly affected Jungler Théo "Sheo" Borile's gameplay as well.

However, the team has had a couple of decent games on the back of great teamfighting. Adam "Adam" Maanane has looked wonderful on his comfort picks such as Sett. Team BDS have not yet locked in a spot in the Group Stage, making this matchup extremely vital for their chances in the Summer Split.

MAD Lions had a great start to the Summer Split and looked to have shaked off the poor performance at League of Legends MSI 2023. However, the team now finds themselves in a four-game losing streak with unexpected losses to lineups such as Excel and SK Gaming. Despite this slump, MAD Lions have secured their spot in the Group Stage, thanks to their strong opening in the first two weeks.

The top-side of MAD Lions has been quite poor in their recent games with Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon and Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla not being able to find any meaningful impact. Mid laner Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer has had a very underwhelming Split so far as well. AD Carry Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság has been the shining light for this roster and has looked like one of the best AD Carries in the Summer Split.

Predicting this matchup will be tough as both teams are evenly matched. However, Team BDS have the momentum on their side compared to MAD Lions. The former will be the slight favorites heading into this matchup, but the latter are capable of turning around rough situations. This was showcased in their reverse sweep against Team BDS in the Spring Split finals.

Head-to-head

Team BDS and MAD Lions have faced each other twice during the League of Legends LEC 2023 season. The current head-to-head record between them stands at 1-1.

Recent results

Team BDS' latest result in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split was a victory over Team Vitality.

MAD Lions' latest result in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split was a defeat against SK Gaming.

Expected rosters

Team BDS

Top - Adam "Adam" Maanane

Maanane Jungle - Théo "Sheo" Borile

Borile Mid - Ilias "nuc" Bizriken

Bizriken ADC - Juš "Crownie" Marušič

Marušič Support - Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

Papoutsakis Head Coach - Adrien "GotoOne" Picard

MAD Lions

Top - Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon

Dong-hyeon Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Prades Batalla Mid - Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer

Dinçer ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Orság Support - Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov

Galabov Head Coach - James "Mac" MacCormack

When and where to watch

League of Legends esports fans can tune into the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channel to watch Team BDS play against MAD Lions. Various co-streams by popular personalities in the scene are also available for viewers to watch.

The match will take place on July 3, 2023 at 10:30 pm IST / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:00 am PDT.

