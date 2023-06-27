League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Week 2 results: Fnatic reign supreme, BDS and Vitality at the bottom

There were some outstanding team performances during the second week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split and some subpar displays. Following this, there will be another week of the Regular Season, wherein the top eight teams in the table will advance to the Group Stage. The only three teams in Week 2 to win all three of their games were G2 Esports, Fnatic, and Excel Esports. Subsequently, G2 and Fnatic have booked a spot for the Group Stage.

Alternatively, Vitality and Team BDS, despite being top-tier teams, played poorly and are currently on the verge of elimination. Previous LEC Split winners MAD Lions also suffered losses against in-form Fnatic and Excel Esports.

Standings, results, and team overview after Week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split

The standings after the second week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split are as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses G2 Esports (Q) 6 5 1 Fnatic (Q) 6 5 1 MAD Lions 6 4 2 Team Heretics 6 4 2 Excel Esports 6 3 3 Astralis 6 2 4 KOI 6 2 4 Team BDS 6 2 4 SK Gaming 6 2 4 Team Vitality 6 1 5

Each team will play nine best-of-one matches during the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split regular season, with the top eight teams proceeding to the next round (Group Stage). All outcomes from the second week are listed below:

June 24:

Team Results Team SK Gaming 0 — 1 Team BDS Excel Esports 1 — 0 Team Heretics KOI 0 — 1 Fnatic Team Vitality 0 — 1 G2 Esports Astralis 0 — 1 MAD Lions

June 25:

Team Results Team Excel Esports 1 — 0 Team BDS Astralis 1 — 1 Team Vitality Team Heretics 0 — 1 KOI G2 Esports 1 — 0 SK Gaming MAD Lions 0 — 1 Fnatic

June 26:

Team Results Team Team BDS 0 — 1 Team Heretics MAD Lions 0 — 1 Excel Esports G2 Esports 1 — 0 Astralis KOI 0 — 1 SK Gaming Fnatic 1 — 0 Team Vitality

As mentioned, G2 and Fnatic have qualified for the Group Stage after going 3-0 in Week 3. Although G2 lost to the MAD Lions in the first week, they bounced back and obliterated everyone, including Vitality, SK Gaming, and Astralis. They returned strongly in the game against SK Gaming, with French ADC Steven "Hans Sama" Liv being the pinnacle point with the Kog'Maw pick.

Similarly, Fnatic outperformed some of the big dogs of the LEC, such as MAD Lions, Vitality, and KOI. The newest addition of the Korean ADC, Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek, to the roster is working wonders. Moreover, Fnatic's top-jungle duo of Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz and jIván "Razork" Martín played impeccably and dominated in the Summoner's Rift.

Despite being at the top of the table after Week 1, MAD Lions played poorly against Fnatic and Excel Esports. Although they got their comfort picks on the star players, they failed to win crucial team fights and most laning phases.

It was the same with Heretics, as Jankos and Co. suffered back-to-back losses against Excel and KOI. However, they dominated their last match, outplaying Vitality.

Meanwhile, Vitality currently sit at the bottom of the table after closing the second week of the regular season 0-3. Their Chinese jungler, Zhou "B" Yangbo, had some underwhelming games, and the "super team" is on the edge of missing out on the LEC Finals in August to potentially qualify for the League of Legends World Championship in 2023.

G2 Esports and MAD Lions have already booked a spot at the LEC 2023 Finals after winning the LEC Winter and Spring Splits, respectively. Therefore, the winner of the Summer Split and four other LEC teams will be able to qualify for the event based on championship points.

Ahead of the third week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season, it will be interesting to see if teams like MAD Lions, Heretics, and Excel continue their winning ways. On the other hand, Vitality has to clinch all three victories and successfully qualify for the group stage.

You can watch the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split matches live on LEC's official Twitch and YouTube channels or watch parties hosted by popular streamers.

