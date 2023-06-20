League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Week 1 results: MAD Lions and Heretics dominating, Vitality suffers defeats

The first week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split regular season has ended, and some interesting results have emerged. It was a fantastic start to the tournament, with some exciting matchups and some teams surprising us. The previous Spring split winners, the MAD Lions, displayed dominating performances. Furthermore, Team Heretics shocked the LoL esports community by playing out of their minds and winning all three games. They are currently sharing first place at the table with the MAD Lions.

Although the analyst desk regarded Team BDS as the sole S-tier team in the LEC, they suffered disappointing defeats against G2 and Astralis. On the other hand, Team Vitality couldn't manage to beat the MAD Lions and Heretics.

Standings, results, and team overview after Week 1 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split

The standings after the first week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses MAD Lions 3 3 0 Team Heretics 3 3 0 G2 Esports 3 2 1 Fnatic 3 2 1 Astralis 3 1 2 KOI 3 1 2 SK Gaming 3 1 2 Team BDS 3 1 2 Team Vitality 3 1 2 Excel Esports 3 0 3

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split regular season will feature nine best-of-one games for each team, with only the top eight teams progressing to the next stage. The following are all of the results from week 1:

June 17:

Team Results Team MAD Lions 1 — 0 Team Vitality Team Heretics 1 — 0 SK Gaming KOI 1 — 0 Excel Esports G2 Esports 1 — 0 Team BDS Fnatic 1 — 0 Astralis

June 18:

Team Results Team Team Vitality 1 — 0 SK Gaming Excel Esports 0 — 1 Fnatic MAD Lions 1 — 0 G2 Esports KOI 0 — 1 Team BDS Team Heretics 1 — 0 Astralis

June 19:

Team Results Team Excel Esports 0 — 1 SK Gaming Team BDS 0 — 1 Astralis KOI 0 — 1 MAD Lions Fnatic 0 — 1 G2 Esports Team Vitality 0 — 1 Team Heretics

G2 Esports, despite losing to the MAD Lions, won the other two games. Their midlaner, Rasmus "Caps" Winther, looked inconsistent and played poorly against the MAD Lions. However, their top laner, Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik, continues to perform spectacularly, along with their ADC, Steven "Hans Sama" Liv.

Meanwhile, Fnatic looked exceptional with their new Korean ADC, Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek. However, they suffered an underwhelming loss against G2. Astralis seems to have the potential, but even though they start their laning phases exceptionally well, they fail to close out a game.

The most surprising and exciting prospect of this LEC split is the rise of Team Heretics. Their recent additions of midlaner Vincent "Vetheo" Berrié and ADC Victor "Flakked" Lirola have had a significant impact. Flakked went nuclear and took home all three MVPs.

Unfortunately, Excel Esports is having another disappointing split, and they're the only team with a 0-3 score. Although they made a few roster changes this year, it wasn't enough.

Unsurprisingly, the MAD Lions appear to be the strongest team and are attempting to have another dominant League of Legends LEC run. On the other hand, it'd be interesting to see if Team Heretics can continue their Cinderella story in the upcoming week.

Catch all the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split matches live on the LEC's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Additionally, many well-known streamers are hosting LEC watch parties.

