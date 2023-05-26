The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split is on the horizon, as ten teams are ready to compete against each other in the Regular Season. The top eight teams will proceed to the Group Stage, and the remaining two will be eliminated. The Spring Split winners, the MAD Lions, will defend their title. The stakes are high, as the teams will fight for potential World Championship 2023 spots.

Before the LEC Summer Split 2023's Regular Season, let's dive into its match schedule and more details.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season match schedule

Before jumping into the program, here are the confirmed teams participating in the LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season:

Astralis

Excel Esports

Fnatic

G2 Esports

KOI

MAD Lions

SK Gaming

Team BDS

Team Heretics

Team Vitality

Summer Split: June 17 - July 30

The Regular Season starts at the LEC 2023 Summer Split on June 17, 2023. The match schedule for the first week is given below:

June 17, 2023

MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality

Team Heretics vs. SK Gaming

KOI vs. Excel Esports

G2 Esports vs. Team BDS

Fnatic vs. Astralis

June 18, 2023

Team Vitality vs. SK Gaming

Excel Esports vs. Fnatic

MAD Lions vs. G2 Esports

KOI vs. Team BDS

Team Heretics vs. Astralis

June 19, 2023

Excel Esports vs. SK Gaming

Team BDS vs. Astralis

KOI vs. MAD Lions

Fnatic vs. G2 Esports

Team Vitality vs. Team Heretics

It's important to note that two more weeks of the Regular Season will be held until July 3, 2023. Each team will play nine games, and all of them are best-of-one. The top eight teams on the table will advance to the League of Legends LEC Summer Split Group Stage.

The Group Stage will feature two groups with four teams each. From there, all matches will be best-of-three, and the top two teams will proceed to the playoffs. The winner will qualify for the League of Legends LEC Season Finals in 2023.

G2 Esports and MAD Lions have already qualified for the season finals after their victories in the winter and spring splits, respectively. There is a lot on the line, as three teams will qualify from there for the League of Legends World Championship in 2023. The fourth-placed team will participate in the World Qualifying Series.

Livestream details

