The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split is on the horizon, as ten teams are ready to compete against each other in the Regular Season. The top eight teams will proceed to the Group Stage, and the remaining two will be eliminated. The Spring Split winners, the MAD Lions, will defend their title. The stakes are high, as the teams will fight for potential World Championship 2023 spots.
Before the LEC Summer Split 2023's Regular Season, let's dive into its match schedule and more details.
League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season match schedule
Before jumping into the program, here are the confirmed teams participating in the LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season:
- Astralis
- Excel Esports
- Fnatic
- G2 Esports
- KOI
- MAD Lions
- SK Gaming
- Team BDS
- Team Heretics
- Team Vitality
The Regular Season starts at the LEC 2023 Summer Split on June 17, 2023. The match schedule for the first week is given below:
June 17, 2023
- MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality
- Team Heretics vs. SK Gaming
- KOI vs. Excel Esports
- G2 Esports vs. Team BDS
- Fnatic vs. Astralis
June 18, 2023
- Team Vitality vs. SK Gaming
- Excel Esports vs. Fnatic
- MAD Lions vs. G2 Esports
- KOI vs. Team BDS
- Team Heretics vs. Astralis
June 19, 2023
- Excel Esports vs. SK Gaming
- Team BDS vs. Astralis
- KOI vs. MAD Lions
- Fnatic vs. G2 Esports
- Team Vitality vs. Team Heretics
It's important to note that two more weeks of the Regular Season will be held until July 3, 2023. Each team will play nine games, and all of them are best-of-one. The top eight teams on the table will advance to the League of Legends LEC Summer Split Group Stage.
The Group Stage will feature two groups with four teams each. From there, all matches will be best-of-three, and the top two teams will proceed to the playoffs. The winner will qualify for the League of Legends LEC Season Finals in 2023.
G2 Esports and MAD Lions have already qualified for the season finals after their victories in the winter and spring splits, respectively. There is a lot on the line, as three teams will qualify from there for the League of Legends World Championship in 2023. The fourth-placed team will participate in the World Qualifying Series.
Livestream details
The LCK 2023 Summer Split Regular Season will air live on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, various co-streamers will be hosting watch parties during the event.
