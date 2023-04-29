Fnatic to drop Rekkles from starting roster following his role-swap decision ahead of League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split

On April 28, 2023, Fnatic's star player, Rekkles, announced that he will be role-swapping to support after playing ADC for about 12 years in League of Legends. However, this news was immediately followed up by his current team Fnatic, who decided to drop Rekkles from the starting roster ahead of the LEC 2023 Summer Split. The organization claims that this has been done through mutual consent.

All of this will definitely come as a shock to many fans, but it looks like Fnatic will make more changes to its roster in the coming days.

Fnatic will sign a new ADC to replace Rekkles ahead of League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split

Fnatic had Rekkles as ADC and Advienne as support in LEC 2023 Spring Split. However, with Rekkles role-swapping, Fnatic can't continue with him. Rekkles has no experience of playing support at a professional level.

He may have played Janna a few times on stage, but those were mostly friendly matches or situations where Fnatic had the upper hand. Putting Rekkles in the support position in proper games against other veterans like Mikyx and Hylissang will be a complicated affair.

In fact, Rekkles himself stated in his video that he needs to do a lot of work on melee and ranged supports before he can start competing. So it is natural that Fnatic will bench him and go on to sign a new ADC for League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split instead.

This now leads to two questions that fans will be excited to ponder over: will Rekkles will stay on the bench at Fnatic and try to fight for the support position, or will he go to another team for the Summer Split. The former is easier to do, but the latter might be complicated since none of the other supports from the LEC are getting replaced as of this writing.

Naturally, things can change at a moment's notice. Then there's the matter of Fnatic's new ADC, as there are very few legitimate options available in Europe unless the team wants to import.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo decision to roleswap support, Fnatic have announced that they will sign a new ADC in the coming weeks.



Rekkles will not be on Fnatic starting line-up next split [Official] Following Rekklesdecision to roleswap support, Fnatic have announced that they will sign a new ADC in the coming weeks.Rekkles will not be on Fnatic starting line-up next split [Official] Following Rekkles 🇸🇪 decision to roleswap support, Fnatic have announced that they will sign a new ADC in the coming weeks. Rekkles will not be on Fnatic starting line-up next split https://t.co/3nZgEK4Baa

Fnatic fans will have a lot to look forward to in the coming days before League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split officially begins.

Poll : 0 votes