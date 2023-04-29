"I am re-rolling to support": Rekkles confirms shift from ADC role ahead of League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split

On April 28, 2023, Martin "Rekkles" Larsson, the current ADC of Fnatic and one of the greats of League of Legends, dropped massive news on his official Twitter account. It seems he will no longer be playing ADC for the team and will take on the support role in LEC 2023 Summer Split. Here is what Rekkles had to say about the shift:

"Long story short, I am re-rolling to support. I know it sounds really crazy, it might be but I have had a feeling for a while now and this year kind of confirmed it. I am a really good AD Carry I think, but I have reached a point where I am just trading water"

The decision may come as a massive shock to some fans. However, it makes sense since Rekkles has previously showcased his desire to play champions like Janna, and he is really good at it.

Rekkles feels he is not getting anywhere despite putting in his best efforts as an ADC in League of Legends

In his announcement, Rekkles provided a lot of information about his plans for the future. According to him, he is not switching to the support role in League of Legends because he thinks he is a bad AD carry. It is simply because he feels that he has reached a saturation point from where he cannot progress any longer.

Here's what Rekkles said about his decision:

"You try really hard but you are not getting anywhere and that for me is AD Carry. I have done it for 12 years and I am kind off stuck in the same place. I think the best course of action is to revamp myself to try something new"

Most fans may think that suddenly switching to a support role will make for a difficult transition since there are so many League of Legends players who have been playing that position for several years.

However, Rekkles feels confident about it, saying:

"I really believe that I am able to pull this off. I am the Janna after all. Obviously, I will have to do so much work on the melee support and the ranged supports just in general, but I believe that is a strength of mine anyway, the work ethic part"

𝔸𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 ™ @itstotallyamber @RekklesLoL I think the best way to describe it is 'coasting'. Like you say, you're not a bad ADC, but you've been doing it for so long, seen so many champs and metas etc. Easy for it to become stale at this late stage. I'm excited to see you renew your career in the support position @RekklesLoL I think the best way to describe it is 'coasting'. Like you say, you're not a bad ADC, but you've been doing it for so long, seen so many champs and metas etc. Easy for it to become stale at this late stage. I'm excited to see you renew your career in the support position 💪

Rekkles also confirmed that he will provide further clarification on his future much later since the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split is still around two months away.

