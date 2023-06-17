G2 Esports vs Team BDS League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Regular Season: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season's opening day will feature G2 Esports vs. Team BDS. On an important note, the former already qualified for the LEC Finals after winning the winter split. While Team BDS came close in the spring split, they have yet to win a split to qualify. The top four teams from the LEC Finals will represent Europe at the League of Legends Worlds in 2023, so the stakes are high.

Ahead of the G2 Esports vs. Team BDS clash, let's explore some of their previous results and other important statistics.

Preview of G2 Esports vs. Team BDS at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer

Prediction

G2 Esports vs. Team BDS will be an interesting matchup to witness, as both teams had a bittersweet 2023. Although G2 Esports won the Winter Split, they had an underwhelming run at the LEC Spring Split. Furthermore, they failed massively against the Eastern Region's big names at the Mid-Season Invitational 2023.

After making several roster changes, G2 performed excellently in the LEC Winter 2023. They defeated the MAD Lions to win the split. In the spring split, they faced off against each other again, but this time they lost 2-3 and finished fourth.

Meanwhile, G2's star midfielder, Rasmus "Caps" Winther, had a disappointing performance throughout the MSI. On the brighter side, their top-laner, Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik, played phenomenally and went toe-to-toe against the likes of Doran and Bin.

There is a lot on the line for G2 heading into the LEC 2023 Summer. If they continue to underperform, we may see roster changes again. Fans, on the other hand, are thrilled to see them return to the Summoner's Rift.

Alternatively, Team BDS was up 2-0 against the MAD Lions in the finals but still fell short of winning the LEC Spring Split. The latter outfit flipped the series and won 3-2 in the end.

Their top-laner Adam "Adam" Maanane and ADC Juš "Crownshot" Marušič excelled and were the driving forces behind the team's deep run in the Spring Split. Hence, it'd be interesting to see if they can bring their A-game against G2 on the opening day of the LEC.

As for the prediction for G2 Esports vs. Team BDS, it should be a competitive clash. However, the latter is expected to win the match.

Head-to-Head

G2 Esports vs. Team BDS has been a frequent matchup in recent LEC seasons, with the former winning six times and the latter only once.

Previous result

G2 Esports's previous game was against LPL's Bilibili Gaming in the MSI 2023. They lost the series 1–3.

Team BDS's previous game was at the LEC Spring Split championship match against MAD Lions. They were defeated 2-3.

LEC 2023 Summer Split Roster

G2 Esports

Top - BrokenBlade

Jungle - Yike

Mid - Caps

Bottom - Hans Sama

Support - Mikyx

Team BDS

Top - Adam

Jungle - Sheo

Mid - nuc

Bottom - Crownie

Support - Labrov

Livestream details

The G2 Esports vs. Team BDS matchup in the LEC 2023 Summer will be broadcast live on June 17 at 12:00 pm PT/June 18 at 12:30 am IST on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the LEC.

