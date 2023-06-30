Team Vitality vs KOI - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The final week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split starts on July 1, 2023. Fnatic and G2 Esports have already qualified for the group stage phase, while eight teams are still in contention for the six remaining spots. The competition is tense, with each match being essential for the team's fate in the Summer Split. An early elimination would lead to minimal championship points, which could put teams at risk of not qualifying for the League of Legends LEC Season Finals.

Two teams who have accumulated a decent amount of championship points but are in dire need of wins in the Summer Split are Team Vitality and KOI. These rosters have struggled to find their footing and have looked very uninspiring. The matchup between these two teams is crucial for either side to qualify for the group stages.

Why has Team Vitality benched Bo before the final week in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split 2023?

Predictions

Team Vitality has had an abysmal start to the Summer Split. They have entirely faltered with opponents figuring their playstyle out and their weak macro being fully exposed. In particular, Zhou "Bo" Yang-Bo has had a dreadful performance. The rest of the team has not been any better, with constantly misplayed team fights, poor macro decisions, and poor teamwork.

Ahead of the third week, Vitality has made some significant changes. Vitality's academy jungler, Kacper "Daglas" Dagiel, will be starting for the remainder of Vitality's Summer Split. The rookie will have a tall task ahead of him with the immense pressure of the Vitality superteam potentially not making it into the top eight.

Daglas previously played in the Greek league with Anorthosis Famagusta, where he was able to win the GLL Summer Split and attend EU Masters. Daglas is known for his carry-oriented playstyle on champions such as Viego and Wukong. His signature pocket pick, Kayn, is also deadly, as he once racked up 27 kills in a single game in the GLL.

KOI has had a poor start to the Summer Split as well. Adding Henk "Advienne" Reijenga has not helped the team improve, as they continue to have a shaky time during the games. Advienne cannot be pinpointed as the reason for KOI's downfall, as the rest of the team has not lived up to expectations.

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong has been heavily scrutinized for his one-dimensional playstyle as a jungler. His tendency to spam ganks has been figured out by most LEC junglers leading to Malrang's opposition playing safe while the enemy jungler outfarms and generates a big gold lead.

Predicting this matchup will be difficult as both these teams have had a rough Summer Split. However, KOI has shown to be more cohesive and decisive in their wins and looks far more polished than Vitality. Adding new blood to the Vitality roster could be a surprise factor in this match, but KOI is expected to be the favorite to win this game.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and KOI have met thrice in the 2023 League of Legends LEC season. The latter leads the head-to-head with a 2-1 record. Their last matchup was in the Spring Split, where Vitality won.

Recent results

Team Vitality's latest result in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split 2023 was a loss against Fnatic.

Similarly, KOI's latest result in the League of Legends Summer Split 2023 was a loss against SK Gaming.

Team Vitality vs. KOI: Rookie jungler Daglas debuts in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split

Expected rosters

Team Vitality

Top - Kyeong "Photon" Gyu-Tae

Gyu-Tae Jungle - Kacper "Daglas" Dagiel

Dagiel Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Perkovic ADC - Elias "Upset" Lipp

Lipp Support - Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

Kaiser Head Coach - Alexander "Carter" Cartwright

KOI

Top - Mathias "Szygenda" Jensen

Jensen Jungle - Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Geun-seong Mid - Emil "Larssen" Larsson

Larsson Bot - Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Stamkopoulos Support - Henk "Advienne" Reijenga

Reijenga Head Coach - Simon "fredy122" Payne

When and where to watch

Fans can tune into the official League of Legends LEC livestream on Twitch and YouTube. Alternatively, fans can also watch co-streams of popular watch parties such as LS and IWDominate.

Team Vitality will face off against KOI on July 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm IST/ 7:00 pm CEST / 10:00 am PDT.

