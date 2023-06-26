Fnatic vs Team Vitality - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The second week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split is coming to an end as teams have crossed the halfway mark. Top contenders for the title have slowly been established while certain teams struggle to put wins on the board. Only one more week of the regular season remains as the ten teams fight for the eight group stage spots.

Fnatic and Team Vitality will face off in the week's final game. The matchup is a big mismatch on paper, given both teams' recent form. Fans should most likely expect a one-sided affair to close out Week 2.

Fnatic vs Team Vitality: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split match?

Predictions

Fnatic has had a very strong Summer Split after back-to-back disappointments in the previous splits. The team looks coordinated and has excellent macro and win conditions which they play around beautifully. Adding Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek and Adrian "Trymbi" Trymbus as the new bot lane has been successful so far.

With this new lineup, Fnatic has showcased the potential and makings of a team able to contend for the title. The team must secure a top spot at the end of the Summer Split to qualify for the League of Legends LEC Season Finals, as they only have 30 championship points.

Team Vitality has looked anything but impressive in the Summer Split so far. The dubbed "superteam" have struggled to find their footing with dreadful performances that see them at a 1-4 record. They currently share the last place spot along with SK Gaming.

The team has major communication and macro issues, evident in their gameplay. There has been no cohesion in their teamfights and strategies, and they often tend to throw away or not push their leads hard enough to secure advantages. With these performances, Vitality's hopes of making it to the group stages slowly dwindle.

A silver lining for Vitality is that they sit on 130 championship points from their performances in the previous splits. However, with many teams rising to the occasion in this split, it cannot be a safety net that Vitality can rely on to qualify for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals.

Fnatic is the heavy favorite to win this matchup. They have looked the strongest regarding teamwork and macro decisions at all game stages, where Vitality is the weakest right now. Unless Fnatic is surprised by pocket picks, they should be expected to close this game out in a clean fashion.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Team Vitality have faced each other twice in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The latter leads the head-to-head with a 2-0 record.

Recent results

Fnatic's latest result in the Summer Split was a clean win over reigning champions, MAD Lions.

Team Vitality's latest result in the Summer Split was a disappointing defeat against Astralis.

Expected rosters

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

Team Vitality

Top - Kyeong "Photon" Gyu-tae

Gyu-tae Jungle - Zhou "Bo" Yang-Bo

Yang-Bo Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Perkovic ADC - Elias "Upset" Lipp

Lipp Support - Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

Kaiser Coach - Alexander "Carter" Cartwright

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can tune in to the official League of Legends LEC Twitch and YouTube channels to watch MAD Lions face off against Fnatic. Viewers can alternatively tune into co-streams by popular League of Legends personalities such as LS and IWDominate.

The matchup will take place on June 26, 2023, at 10:00 pm CEST/1:00 pm PDT/1:30 am IST (June 27, 2023).

