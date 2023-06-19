The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split officially began on June 17, 2023. The regular season features 10 teams, with the top eight advancing to the group stage in a GSL format. The four qualifying teams from the group stage advance to the playoffs for a chance to be crowned as the Summer Split Champion and secure their slot in the LEC 2023 Season Finals. This serves as the pathway for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

Fnatic and G2 Esports are the longest-standing organizations in the European League of Legends. Both teams have a rich history and are known for dominating the LEC. This article predicts and discusses the matchup between the two sides.

Fnatic vs G2 Esports: Who will win the El Clasico of European League of Legends?

Predictions

Fnatic have had a disastrous start to the 2023 LEC season. After missing the playoffs for the first time in the organization's history in Winter, things got slightly better in Spring as they finished in eighth place. However, things have improved for Fnatic thanks to their revamped bot lane and synergy between Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz and Marek "Humanoid" Brázda.

The addition of Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek and Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus has done wonders for this roster. The team seems to have a calm and level-headed approach to the game and looks stable compared to their chaotic nature and random tendency to throw away leads in Winter and Spring.

Their mid-game has significantly improved, and their team fighting looks clean. The improvement of Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez has also helped the side immensely.

G2 Esports are returning to the Summer Split off of a decent League of Legends MSI 2023 run. The Winter Split champions had a disappointing Spring Split but managed to win back the status of the best European team at MSI 2023. Martin "Yike" Sundelin made a name for himself at the international tournament and is expected to be the LEC 2023 rookie of the year.

G2 Esports had a good start to their Summer Split with a clean win over Spring Split finalists Team BDS. They lost their second game against MAD Lions after gaining a substantial gold lead.

Rasmus "Caps" Winther's questionable Neeko play, and the uncoordinated approach from the rest of the team led to a big throw. Still, the team has showcased their tendency to go for unorthodox drafts and playstyles, making them a tough team to prepare for.

G2 are still a powerhouse in the LEC and should not be underestimated in the Summer Split.

The El Clasico of the European League of Legends should prove exciting, as both teams currently have strong rosters. Fnatic are riding the wave of momentum and newfound confidence, while G2's unique and unconventional picks and their clutch factor remain a threat.

Predicting the victor of this matchup is tough, but Fnatic are slight favorites as they seem to have a better read of the meta and a more stable playstyle. Fnatic have also showcased excellent reactionary plays, which may allow them to shut down and punish G2's proactive and aggressive League of Legends gameplay.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and G2 Esports have a storied history and have created the most popular rivalry in the Western League of Legends. The two teams have faced each other numerous times over the years. Their current head-to-head record in the 2023 LEC season is 1-1.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent result was a loss against MAD Lions on Day 2 of the LEC Summer Split 2023

Fnatic are coming off a commanding victory over Excel on Day 2 of the LEC Summer Split 2023.

Expected rosters

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-Taek

Hyeon-Taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can tune in to the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the popular League of Legends rivalry between Fnatic and G2 Esports. The matchup will occur on June 19, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (June 20, 2023)

